Start List for Semi-Finals at the Val Di Sole DH World Cup 2023

Jun 30, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
After qualifying, check out who will be back between the tape in the semi-finals at the Val Di Sole DH World Cup.

Elite Women



Elite Men




