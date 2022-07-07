Start List for the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who is set to take part in this weekend's racing below.

Junior Women


Junior Men


Elite Women


Elite Men





6 Comments

  • 7 0
 Rachel is back!
  • 1 1
 time to change up my fantasy
  • 6 0
 make louise ferguson available for a fantasy option
  • 1 0
 Is Reece Wilson really starting?
  • 1 0
 Lolo is back
  • 1 0
 Sophie Onions? Onions?





