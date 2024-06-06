Pinkbike.com
Start List for the Leogang EDR World Cup 2024
Jun 6, 2024
by
Ed Spratt
3 Comments
Check out who will be getting between the tape tomorrow for the third round of the 2024 EDR World Cup in Austria.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Enduro Racing
Start List
Edr Leogang 2024
World Cup Enduro
Author Info:
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,182 articles
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
daceto817
(44 mins ago)
Has there always been an Elite and then an Elite Group A category for these races? I know it's common for the fields to be split for sequencing purposes but I can't remember seeing an actual designation
[Reply]
1
0
paulskibum
FL
(31 mins ago)
I know the mens field often bracketed the womens - cant recall if there was a specific name for the two sections of each field.
[Reply]
2
0
BenLow2019
(32 mins ago)
Just came here to cheer for Matthew Fairbrother. GOOD LUCK!
[Reply]
