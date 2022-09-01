Watch
Learn
VeloNews
Peloton
CyclingTips
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
O+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Start List for the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
Sep 1, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
3 Comments
Check out who is set to take part in this week's racing below.
Junior Women
Junior Men
Elite Women
Elite Men
Play Fantasy Downhill Now
How to Play
Official Rules
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with
Specialized
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
206117 views
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Champs 2022
111351 views
Final Results from the Les Gets XC World Champs 2022
71522 views
15 More Custom Bikes from Les Gets DH World Championships 2022
58541 views
5 Small European Manufacturers Making Exciting Products - August 2022
50965 views
Field Test: Deviate Claymore - High Pivot Heaven
43630 views
Field Test: 2022 Intense Tracer S - Energy & Speed
42015 views
14 Riders Receive Fines at the Les Gets World Champs 2022
40419 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
korev
(13 mins ago)
Maybe a dumb question, why are the protected riders in the Elites starting half way through the race?
[Reply]
1
0
BiNARYBiKE
(3 mins ago)
With no qualifier on the last race, it appears that the top portion of riders go in reverse order of their overall ranking to start the race (top 60 for the men), and after they finish, the rest of the riders race in ascending order of overall ranking (from 61 to 187 for the men).
[Reply]
1
0
korev
(14 mins ago)
Is anyone brave enough to bet against Hewitt in the Junior Women?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007562
Mobile Version of Website
3 Comments