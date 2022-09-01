Start List for the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who is set to take part in this week's racing below.

Junior Women


Junior Men


Elite Women


Elite Men





Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



