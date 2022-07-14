Start List for the Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who is set to take part in this weekend's racing below.

Junior Women


Junior Men


Elite Women


Elite Men





Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List DH Racing Vallnord World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
126188 views
Qualifying Results from the Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
84709 views
Review: Trek's 2023 Fuel EX-e Is Light & Nearly Completely Silent
71507 views
Nino Schurter Receives Penalty Fine at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
71154 views
Riders Respond to Crash at the Lenzerheide XC World Cup 2022
63408 views
Spotted: Specialized Demo Prototype - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022
54622 views
Nicolai First to Reveal a Production-Ready Bike With Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain
52986 views
Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes
50449 views

6 Comments

  • 1 0
 Is Myriam actually starting?
  • 1 0
 There was a photo of her bike being prepared in the track walk/tech randoms photos, so I'm hoping for the best.
  • 1 0
 Looks like Rachel is notably absent.
  • 1 0
 Still no Reece or Tahnee?





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008173
Mobile Version of Website