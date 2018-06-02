Pinkbike.com
Start List: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
Jun 2, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Finn is pinned.
Elite Women Start List for Sunday, June 3
Elite Men Start List for Sunday, June 3
Qualifying results
25 Comments
Score
Time
+ 23
codfather1234
(1 hours ago)
When it gets to the point that you have to post the start list separate to the qualification results; that's when you know it's gone too far.
[Reply]
+ 7
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Yeah it's hard to follow, but thought we'd do a separate post so people see it.
[Reply]
+ 7
codfather1234
(57 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Don't get me wrong, I think we all appreciate (and require) a little clarity on this matter. It's just sad that we've reached this stage.
[Reply]
+ 1
kusanagi72
(48 mins ago)
@brianpark
: Yeah, thanks you post this separately. But agree that the UCI and teams have taken this too far.
[Reply]
+ 1
fecalmaster
(36 mins ago)
Seeing alot of USA up front lately,,, in men's elite at least.
[Reply]
+ 14
cunning-linguist
(1 hours ago)
Yay! This helps! Although the age old racing tradition of ye who art quickest goeth last would still be better. Cheers PB for sorting it!
[Reply]
+ 1
loganm2977
(1 mins ago)
This fucks up the proper drama of a race. I don't feel like it's going to be as easy to,get friends and family into it now.
[Reply]
+ 14
pahblo
(1 hours ago)
I think Im even more confused now
[Reply]
+ 11
BmxCarl
(1 hours ago)
These new seeding rules are bobbins. If anything they’re a detriment to the show and it’s appeal
[Reply]
+ 7
Boardlife69
(1 hours ago)
Time to unsuscribd from the UCI. KILL IT NOW WITH GNAR!!!! All hail DHWS!!!!
/leaving, going back to drinking. See you tomorrow.
[Reply]
+ 3
nojzilla
(57 mins ago)
@Boardlife69
: upvotes for drinkings
[Reply]
+ 2
yanga
(18 mins ago)
How are the riders liking the new start orders? It seems most fans, myself included, don't think it's great and would prefer to revert back to something more similar to the old system where the riders are coming down in their actual qualification order.
[Reply]
+ 4
timotjj
(50 mins ago)
gutted not to see bulldog, finn and gee on tv.... this new starting order rule is shit and confusing
[Reply]
+ 1
reddev
(17 mins ago)
You'll see Finn and Gee. They broadcast the last 25, so starting with Brendog.
[Reply]
+ 1
timotjj
(13 mins ago)
nice, thank‘s
@reddev
:
[Reply]
+ 2
SimonVelo
(18 mins ago)
Ok UCI, I wil be tuning out and instead go for a ride and just watch the highlights. This new start list order is not exciting at all.
[Reply]
+ 2
RedBurn
(39 mins ago)
Fck off... just make them start in the the qualifying order... SHITTY RULES
[Reply]
+ 2
MattyFive
(20 mins ago)
I think they should just order the start list based on the number of Facebook likes the racers get, it would be more logical
[Reply]
+ 2
mluk2004
(43 mins ago)
Gutted, was hoping to see Gee ride down. Much prefer the way it was
[Reply]
+ 1
m1dg3t
(43 mins ago)
Lists are not displaying. On mobile using Android. Had same issue with the qualifying lists in that other thread...
[Reply]
+ 1
andydhteam
(2 mins ago)
Please tell me im not the only one who cant make any sense of that!!
[Reply]
- 3
lewismurphy
(39 mins ago)
A certain team manager from the yt mob tried to explain this at the last round and it still didn't make much sense. Sounded like an excuse to make sure gwin gets to go near last gaining better tv coverage, even though his quali was shit (for gwin)... then just like brook people like Greg W get pushed way down the order
[Reply]
+ 1
Grouty2505
(7 mins ago)
In a world of salaries driving sports, it sadly makes sense. Not that I agree with it of course, the UCI just want to get their moneys worth...
[Reply]
+ 1
samoooli
(20 mins ago)
Brook gonna be fast. Giving brendog an 11minute gap. Braaaap
[Reply]
+ 0
leviatanouroboro
(56 mins ago)
Kill it with gnar is the new "send it"
[Reply]
