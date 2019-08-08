Start List - Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2019

Aug 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
The MS Mondraker crew out for a romantic stroll in the sweet summer rain.

Now we've had a look at the new track changes, let's see who's going to be in the starting blocks for qualies tomorrow.


Elite Men



Elite Women



Junior Men



Junior Women




Regions in Article
Lenzerheide Bikepark

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2019


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
104541 views
Results: Qualifying - Val di Sole World Cup DH 2019
82308 views
First Ride: 2020 Specialized Epic HT - The World's Lightest Production Hardtail
70723 views
First Ride: 2020 Giant Reign Advanced 29
67384 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's RAW 100 V5
60337 views
The British Racing Green Project - Gustav Gullholm's Incredible Custom Scott Gambler & Spark
49378 views
First Ride: The 2020 Kona Process 134 CR Has a Full Carbon Frame & 29" Wheels
43694 views
Final Results: Val di Sole World Cup XC 2019
43682 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.013740
Mobile Version of Website