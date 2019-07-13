Start List: Les Gets World Cup XC 2019

Mathieu van der Poel leads Victor Koretzky in the final laps.

Kate Courtney and Mathieu Van Der Poel take their first wins in 2019 after an exciting Short Track race. Take a look at the start lists for tomorrows XCO race and see who you should make sure is on your fantasy team.


Elite Men


Elite Women



