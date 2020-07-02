Start List: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

The racing action has been at a complete standstill for some time now and somehow the 2020 season doesn't seem to get started. So we don´t want to watch more idle for a longer time. In this case "we" means Wyn Masters - known through WynTV, Markus Pekoll - local and former downhill pro, Uwe Buchholz - presenter and scene expert as well as Racement - organizer of the iXS series. — iXS Downhill Cup