Start List: NotARace - iXS Cup Test Session

Although we may still be a few months away from World Cup racing that doesn't mean we can't see some of the World's fastest riders hit the track together.
To help fill the void of no racing Wyn Masters, Markus Pekoll, Uwe Buchholzand and Racement have come together to create the iXS Cup Test Session which will see around 30 riders come to Schladming for two days of timed testing.
|The racing action has been at a complete standstill for some time now and somehow the 2020 season doesn't seem to get started. So we don´t want to watch more idle for a longer time. In this case "we" means Wyn Masters - known through WynTV, Markus Pekoll - local and former downhill pro, Uwe Buchholz - presenter and scene expert as well as Racement - organizer of the iXS series.—iXS Downhill Cup
Although riders are going to be against the clock this won't come in the form of a direct race with riders instead having "timed test sessions" similar to timed training at World Cups, this means riders have a period of time where they can make as many runs as they want. Due to the current circumstances, the organisers are ensuring all necessary hygiene measures are followed with social distancing fully enforced.
It's great to finally see some of the World's best hit the slopes and stay tuned on Pinkbike for all the news from Schladming.
Find out more here
.Timetable:
Thursday - July 2
Training: 11 am - 3 pm
Timed Session: 3 pm - 5:15 pm
Friday - July 3
Training: 9 am - 10 am
Timed Session: 10 am - 1 pm
Rider List:Men:
Wyn Masters
Martin Maes
Johannes von Klebelsberg
David Trummer
Andreas Kolb
Thomas Estaque
Hugo Frixtalon
Greg Williamson
Johannes Fischbach
Erik Irmisch
Max Hartenstern
Adam Rojcek
Rastislav Baranek
Stefan Garlicki
Miran Vauh
Harry Molloy
Noel Niederberger
Jure Zabjek
Zak Gomilscek
Manuel Lettenbichler
Dominique Thury
Valentin Rohrmoser
Markus Daxbacher
Women:
Melanie Chappaz
Monika Hrastnik
Vali Höll
Nina Hoffmann
Veronika Widmann
Anastasia Thiele
