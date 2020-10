Elite Women's Red Bull TV live broadcast starts tomorrow at PST 02:30 / EST 05:30 / BST 10:30 / CEST 11:30

Elite Men's Red Bull TV live broadcast starts tomorrow at PST 06:00 / EST 09:00 / BST 14:00 / CEST 15:00

Elite Women

Elite Men

With the second round of the 2020 XC World Cup also taking place at Nove Mesto this week the riders have another chance for a World Cup win before World Champs. Check out who will be racing tomorrow and when you can catch the live broadcast.