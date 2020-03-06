Start List: Pump Track - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Tahnee Seagrave making her way up through the heats. Another bronze medal was waiting for her at the end.

As we reach the end of the week and the first stop of the 2020 Crankworx tour we head into the late-night Pump Track competition with riders from all disciplines taking up the challenge. See who will be taking to the track below.




Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


Must Read This Week
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
54733 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
49648 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
44643 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37933 views
8 Bikes of the Giant Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
37678 views
Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
36961 views
Tech Randoms Part 2 - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35263 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides e-MTB Trials on a Deserted Scottish Island
32414 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.006772
Mobile Version of Website