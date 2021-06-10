Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Qualifying Start List: Leogang World Cup DH 2021
Jun 10, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Check out who will be on the start line tomorrow for qualifying.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Play Fantasy Downhill Now
How to Play
Official Rules
Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with
Retallack
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
DH Racing
Leogang World Cup Dh 2021
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
117982 views
First Ride: Transition's New Spire & Patrol
73154 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
57743 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
52637 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
50256 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
44469 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42620 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
41995 views
19 Comments
Score
Time
21
0
betobi
(1 hours ago)
If everyone else is just half as pumped as me to watch the life feed I think the internet will break down :-)
[Reply]
7
1
cyclebean
(1 hours ago)
Some big names in the unprotected list there. Lets hope we don't have a repeat of a few years back where Minnaar didnt qualify due to crash in qualifying.
[Reply]
3
0
AyJayDoubleyou
(1 hours ago)
Much as I love Greg, I hate that protected riders get a free pass on qualifying. Every other rider outside the top 10 knows that a crash in qualifying means they don't get to race.
[Reply]
3
0
Bobadeebob
(1 hours ago)
Why not? If big name riders dont get to the bottom fast enough to qualify then thier loss. Someone else who made it down faster gets a crack
[Reply]
4
0
doncouzens
(1 hours ago)
Even Vali Holl isn't protected, but pretty confident that as soon as she nails that gap jump for the first time her gremlins will be behind her. Have faith in her and Greg captaining My Fantasy Team.
[Reply]
4
0
preach
(43 mins ago)
crazy not to see Tracey Hannah in there...the end of an era.
[Reply]
3
0
blockhead1005
(1 hours ago)
So pumped for all the (82
Pisgah National Forest riders, get it boys!
[Reply]
3
0
kcy4130
(1 hours ago)
Is Jack Moir concentrating on EWS this year?
[Reply]
1
0
Ausatz
(32 mins ago)
So I'm still figuring this out. What earns a rider a Protected spot in the final and why are their start times all clumped together? Thanks!
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(10 mins ago)
Riders in the top 20 overall ranking are protected. top 10 for women. Protected riders for this first round are based on last years overall. It's basically so the overall isn't affected by a mechanical or something like that in qualifying. They're lumped together because they run the quallies for the top 60 riders in reverse order then all the rest after. Keeping the top riders lumped together time wise reduces the likelyhood that a drastic change in weather will affect the qualifying times and thus points.
[Reply]
1
0
Rusettipasta
(1 hours ago)
This list hasn't yet taken into account who I've picked for my fantasy team. Apologies in advance to the unlucky six.
[Reply]
2
0
Dononemaccaboy
(40 mins ago)
I don't see Cathro, thought he was riding this year
[Reply]
1
0
Freakyjon
(8 mins ago)
Couldn't get an entry for this round. Guessing not enough points and GB haven't given him a jersey.
[Reply]
1
0
lu-ma
(1 hours ago)
Does anyone know the difference between the "N" and the "NCh" outfits?
[Reply]
4
0
Mirks
Plus
(1 hours ago)
N - riding for their national team (you can do that if you don't have enough points I believe but correct me if I am wrong)
NCh- National Champion
[Reply]
1
0
archiesgm
(36 mins ago)
Will there be any timed training results??
[Reply]
1
0
petrospit
(7 mins ago)
Come on Alex Topkaroglou! I wish Phil does well too
[Reply]
1
0
blanshard16
(0 mins ago)
So much talent I'm jonesing
[Reply]
1
1
Jrtf
(51 mins ago)
This has hart all over it
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008447
Mobile Version of Website
19 Comments
NCh- National Champion
Post a Comment