Qualifying Start List: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  


Check out who will be on the start line tomorrow for qualifying.


Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men






19 Comments

  • 21 0
 If everyone else is just half as pumped as me to watch the life feed I think the internet will break down :-)
  • 7 1
 Some big names in the unprotected list there. Lets hope we don't have a repeat of a few years back where Minnaar didnt qualify due to crash in qualifying.
  • 3 0
 Much as I love Greg, I hate that protected riders get a free pass on qualifying. Every other rider outside the top 10 knows that a crash in qualifying means they don't get to race.
  • 3 0
 Why not? If big name riders dont get to the bottom fast enough to qualify then thier loss. Someone else who made it down faster gets a crack
  • 4 0
 Even Vali Holl isn't protected, but pretty confident that as soon as she nails that gap jump for the first time her gremlins will be behind her. Have faith in her and Greg captaining My Fantasy Team.
  • 4 0
 crazy not to see Tracey Hannah in there...the end of an era.
  • 3 0
 So pumped for all the (82Cool Pisgah National Forest riders, get it boys!
  • 3 0
 Is Jack Moir concentrating on EWS this year?
  • 1 0
 So I'm still figuring this out. What earns a rider a Protected spot in the final and why are their start times all clumped together? Thanks!
  • 1 0
 Riders in the top 20 overall ranking are protected. top 10 for women. Protected riders for this first round are based on last years overall. It's basically so the overall isn't affected by a mechanical or something like that in qualifying. They're lumped together because they run the quallies for the top 60 riders in reverse order then all the rest after. Keeping the top riders lumped together time wise reduces the likelyhood that a drastic change in weather will affect the qualifying times and thus points.
  • 1 0
 This list hasn't yet taken into account who I've picked for my fantasy team. Apologies in advance to the unlucky six.
  • 2 0
 I don't see Cathro, thought he was riding this year
  • 1 0
 Couldn't get an entry for this round. Guessing not enough points and GB haven't given him a jersey.
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know the difference between the "N" and the "NCh" outfits?
  • 4 0
 N - riding for their national team (you can do that if you don't have enough points I believe but correct me if I am wrong)
NCh- National Champion

Smile
  • 1 0
 Will there be any timed training results??
  • 1 0
 Come on Alex Topkaroglou! I wish Phil does well too
  • 1 0
 So much talent I'm jonesing
  • 1 1
 This has hart all over it

