Start List: Slopestyle Coming Up Live 9 am CEST - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

Timing Update: Due to adverse weather conditions the organisers have decided to move the Slopestyle to 9 am CEST, 00:00 am PDT, 19:00 pm NZST

If you're playing along with Crankworx Fantasy then you'll want to make sure you have your team dialed before the Crankworx Innsbruck Slopestyle broadcast to get as many points as possible. What are you waiting for? Don't you want a chance to win a trip to Whistler?

Start List


Check back after the event to find out how your team did then make sure you start editing your team for the Downhill that will be broadcast from 3:30 pm CEST on Sunday.





MENTIONS: @officialcrankworx


7 Comments

  • + 1
 Theres 3 riders down as injured where you chose your team, but theyre on the start list??
  • + 1
 Breakfast slopestyle, great idea!
  • + 1
 Where is Messere?
  • + 1
 he is alt 1
  • + 2
 @jonaslp1: Max has already confirmed he won't be riding, so I'm guessing lil tony will be in
  • + 2
 The date on the start list above is stated as "June 25th, 2019". It also does not match the one currently posted with the same "25th" date on the crankworx.com site, with Messere listed as Pos 9, BIB 6. So confusing.
  • + 2
 @coregrind: We've updated to the most recent Start List from the Crankworx website now - thanks!

Post a Comment



