Start List: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 6, 2020
by Ed Spratt  
Tom Isted super flip.

The Slopestyle event always provides the biggest spectacle of any Cranworx stop and with the absence of Brett Rheeder for Rotorua who will step up?

Check out the most up to date rider list below.




11 Comments

  • 5 1
 Is Torquato Testa cleared to compete? I heard they isolated them somewhere. I feel bad for him. The guy has a good set of new tricks.
  • 2 0
 No, he will not be able to compete: www.pinkbike.com/news/torquato-testa-to-miss-rotorua-slopestyle-due-to-coronavirus-self-isolation.html
  • 2 0
 @sarahmoore: yeah. just saw it. bummer. Crankworx should have at least told him what he was getting into before he boarded the plane to Rotorua.
  • 3 1
 What happened to torquato is so disrespectfull… at least refund his trip or something, shame on the crankworx organisation for this situation. Stay stron buddy!
  • 3 0
 OWEN FUCKING MARKS MOTHERFUCKER, FUCK YEAH IM STOKED
  • 2 0
 I like your enthusiasm
  • 2 1
 should probably take torquato off there
  • 2 0
 Most up to date Rider List is now provided.
  • 2 1
 Whats the story behind Rheeder not compeeting?
  • 1 0
 "Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again." - Brett Rheeder.

More here:
www.pinkbike.com/news/brett-rheeder-announces-decision-to-step-away-from-slopestyle-competitions.html
  • 1 0
 First.

