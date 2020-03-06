Pinkbike.com
Start List: Slopestyle - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 6, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
The Slopestyle event always provides the biggest spectacle of any Cranworx stop and with the absence of Brett Rheeder for Rotorua who will step up?
Check out the most up to date rider list below.
Racing and Events
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Slopestyle
11 Comments
fatfingur
(1 hours ago)
Is Torquato Testa cleared to compete? I heard they isolated them somewhere. I feel bad for him. The guy has a good set of new tricks.
[Reply]
2
0
sarahmoore
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
No, he will not be able to compete:
www.pinkbike.com/news/torquato-testa-to-miss-rotorua-slopestyle-due-to-coronavirus-self-isolation.html
[Reply]
2
0
fatfingur
(1 hours ago)
@sarahmoore
: yeah. just saw it. bummer. Crankworx should have at least told him what he was getting into before he boarded the plane to Rotorua.
[Reply]
3
1
Frenchemetalheads
(41 mins ago)
What happened to torquato is so disrespectfull… at least refund his trip or something, shame on the crankworx organisation for this situation. Stay stron buddy!
[Reply]
3
0
Tannerstolt
(41 mins ago)
OWEN FUCKING MARKS MOTHERFUCKER, FUCK YEAH IM STOKED
[Reply]
2
0
nug12182
(13 mins ago)
I like your enthusiasm
[Reply]
2
1
jaycubzz
(1 hours ago)
should probably take torquato off there
[Reply]
2
0
sarahmoore
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Most up to date Rider List is now provided.
[Reply]
2
1
raidenCZE
(46 mins ago)
Whats the story behind Rheeder not compeeting?
[Reply]
1
0
tbmaddux
(43 mins ago)
"Instead of competing in Rotorua I have lots going on through March but my biggest priority is to feel happy and satisfied with my riding and find creativity and flow again." - Brett Rheeder.
More here:
www.pinkbike.com/news/brett-rheeder-announces-decision-to-step-away-from-slopestyle-competitions.html
[Reply]
1
0
yerbikesux
(51 mins ago)
First.
[Reply]
