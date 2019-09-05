Start List: Snowshoe DH World Cup 2019

Sep 5, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Loic Blueni hovering over the XC course.

With the final round of the 2019 DH World Cup already upon us, here are the riders who will be qualifying tomorrow.

If you're playing along with DH Fantasy, then time is running out before the final round gets underway. Make sure to check that all of your chosen riders will be racing, so you don't miss out on crucial points.

You have until Elite Women's qualifying starts on Friday afternoon to get your Fantasy team in order so take a look through the list and make your final changes before racing begins.

Elite Men:

Elite Women:

Junior Men:

Junior Women:


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2019 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
171636 views
Brook Macdonald Sustains Spinal Injury in Training Crash - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
119496 views
Results: Qualification - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Champs 2019
79423 views
Trek's New XC Race Bike Breaks Cover at Mont-Sainte-Anne World Champs
79193 views
Final Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne XC World Champs 2019
70172 views
Kate Weatherly Breaks Neck in Training - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Championships 2019
57607 views
First Look: Box One Prime 9 - A Wide Range, 9-Speed Drivetrain
51863 views
Interview: Emily Batty on Loneliness, Burnout & The 2020 Olympics
45246 views

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Fantasy players: Gwin rides 20% faster in America.
  • 1 0
 Sorry for being a newbie to the DH scene, but can someone explain why the UCI World Champion is crowned before the UCI World Cup? It's pretty confusing to me... Is Bruni just untouchable at this point?
  • 2 0
 World Championships and World Cup are two separate entities. The World Championships is a one-off race for the World Champs title while the World Cup is a seven stop series that has run throughout the spring summer. Bruni was crowned World Champion last weekend at Mt Ste Anne and is currently leading the World Cup points series, but Amaury Peirron could still pass him if he finishes higher that Bruni this weekend. Not sure how the math works out on how much higher Amaury would have to finish above Loic to win the World Cup overall. Usually World Champs is held at the end of the season, but for some reason this year it was the penultimate race.
  • 1 0
 World champs is a different "denomination".
World Champion is different that World Cup Champion, first one is just one race, just what happens on that race, and first place gets the jersey.
World Cup Overall is a points based competition that runs through all the season.
  • 1 0
 World champs is a one off race that does not count towards world cup overall. Typically goes post season, but some seasons it be like it do
  • 1 0
 Not even 90 entries in male elite? Where is the North American downhill scene?
  • 4 1
 You answered your own question...
  • 5 0
 Nobody has a good way to get enough points to race a UCI event.
  • 2 1
 It's what happens when there are literally no races here, we're not just bitching to have more WC's here so we can merely see them. The UCI only cares about Europe, same reason you see literally NO riders from SE Asia and S America too.
  • 1 0
 Yay! Go Ella!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.016238
Mobile Version of Website