Start List: Snowshoe XC World Cup 2019

Sep 7, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Out front at the start but the pace was too fast for Avancini. He finished 8th.

After Friday's intense Short Track racing check out who will be taking to the start line tomorrow for the final XC World Cup of 2019.

Women


Men


Don't forget to complete your XC Fantasy team before the XCO race starts on Sunday. There are prizes for each round, but now is the best time to build a team since you'll be in the running to win the Grand Prize. Visit the Fantasy homepage to make sure you have the fastest team possible for the final round.


The Fantasy XC League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.


MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


