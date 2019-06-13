RACING

Start List: Speed & Style Coming Up Live - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Jun 13, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  


Fantasy Update: Due to a technical difficulty and players only having 20 minutes to change their teams ahead of the RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge, we have decided not to count the points from Pump Track towards the overall. Dual Slalom, Speed & Style, Slopestyle, and DH will be the only events that help get you closer to a trip to Whistler.

If you're playing along with Crankworx Fantasy then you'll want to make sure you have your team dialed before the Mons Royale Speed & Style Innsbruck broadcast to get as many points as possible. What are you waiting for? Don't you want a chance to win a trip to Whistler?


Check back after the event to find out how your team did then make sure you start editing your team for the Slopestyle that will be broadcast from 9 am CEST.





