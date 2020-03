Course Preview:

With the Air DH, Whip off and Dual Slalom out of the way the fourth event of the week in Rotorua is the Speed and Style. For 2020 there is a revised course and a fully-featured Women's event which will carry all important points for the title of Crankworx King and Queen. Check out the course preview and which riders will be getting between the tape for the next event in Rotorua below.