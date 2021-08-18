Pinkbike.com
Entry List: Val di Sole Downhill World Championships 2021
Aug 18, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Who will take the next rainbow jersey at Val di Sole?
The battle for the Rainbow Jersey starts here. Find out who made the cut for their National Team below:
Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men
Racing and Events
Start List
DH Racing
Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021
World Championships 2021
Score
Time
5
0
Bomadics
(54 mins ago)
Nice to see the Canadian women included, of course only after we all freaked out on Cycling Canada!
[Reply]
3
0
whiteboarder
(49 mins ago)
Have to say it and am sorry: super stoked to finally be there in person this time! Can’t wait!
[Reply]
2
0
Afterschoolsports
(34 mins ago)
Sad to see jack moir not having a go, but he has a series to win.
I also feel bad for Aaron Dooley missing out for Gwin’s place.
[Reply]
1
0
Drew-O
(4 mins ago)
Dooley may yet be there, based on Insty posts it seems Gwin is currently unable to ride a bike so seems unlikely he'll rally by this weekend....
[Reply]
3
0
Narro2
(51 mins ago)
nice to see one chick from El Salvador
[Reply]
1
0
BMXJJ327
(47 mins ago)
Wild seeing all of those in the Elite field born this century. Field continues to stack up!
[Reply]
1
0
MonkeyBadgerBoy
(47 mins ago)
Loris Vergier not racing?
[Reply]
2
0
MonkeyBadgerBoy
(46 mins ago)
Oh yeah, 2nd page:-)
[Reply]
1
0
mfoga
(7 mins ago)
What does the S stand for by names substitute?
[Reply]
1
0
chomikrider
(6 mins ago)
uaaa ale Polaków najebało
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
4
9
Ds1234
(51 mins ago)
Gwin just needs to retire now...
[Reply]
1
0
trainboy17
(33 mins ago)
Why do you say that?
[Reply]
1
1
Ds1234
(33 mins ago)
@trainboy17
: because he can't keep up at the top level now
[Reply]
1
0
sb666
(19 mins ago)
@Ds1234
: Neither can Mick Hannah, why not bad mouthing him? Maybe they just love racing and being a part of biking?
[Reply]
1
0
azogas413
(6 mins ago)
@Ds1234
: So by your logic, you're saying more than half of the elite field should retire because they can't keep up with the top level athletes?
[Reply]
I also feel bad for Aaron Dooley missing out for Gwin’s place.
