Entry List: Val di Sole Downhill World Championships 2021

Aug 18, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
delete
Who will take the next rainbow jersey at Val di Sole?


The battle for the Rainbow Jersey starts here. Find out who made the cut for their National Team below:


Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men



Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List DH Racing Val Di Sole Dh World Champs 2021 World Championships 2021


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021
109092 views
Qualifying Results from the Maribor World Cup DH 2021
103571 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
87449 views
Must Watch: Gee Atherton Shares What Might Have Been in 'The Knife Edge'
67000 views
Specialized Granted Patent for Linkage Fork Design
61638 views
Review: Forbidden Dreadnought
58892 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor Downhill World Cup 2021
55767 views
Wyn Masters, Bernard Kerr, Raphael Gutierrez & Goncalo Bandeira All Injured - Maribor World Cup DH 2021
45233 views

15 Comments

  • 5 0
 Nice to see the Canadian women included, of course only after we all freaked out on Cycling Canada!
  • 3 0
 Have to say it and am sorry: super stoked to finally be there in person this time! Can’t wait!
  • 2 0
 Sad to see jack moir not having a go, but he has a series to win.
I also feel bad for Aaron Dooley missing out for Gwin’s place.
  • 1 0
 Dooley may yet be there, based on Insty posts it seems Gwin is currently unable to ride a bike so seems unlikely he'll rally by this weekend....
  • 3 0
 nice to see one chick from El Salvador
  • 1 0
 Wild seeing all of those in the Elite field born this century. Field continues to stack up!
  • 1 0
 Loris Vergier not racing?
  • 2 0
 Oh yeah, 2nd page:-)
  • 1 0
 What does the S stand for by names substitute?
  • 1 0
 uaaa ale Polaków najebało Big Grin
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009064
Mobile Version of Website