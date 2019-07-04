Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Start List: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019
Jul 4, 2019
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Check out who will be racing in Vallnord this weekend and make sure to change your fantasy team before Qualifying tomorrow.
Elite Men
Elite Women
Junior Men
Junior Women
Regions in Article
Vallnord Bike Park
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Vallnord World Cup Dh 2019
World Cup DH
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Review: The 2020 Santa Cruz Hightower Gets a New Look & More Travel
88481 views
Motorcycle Racer & Freeride Pioneer Carlin Dunne Has Died in Accident on Pikes Peak
83449 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2019
79719 views
Bike Check: Sam Hill's Bare Aluminum Nukeproof Mega
64949 views
Interview: Martin Maes - "I'm Not Guilty... I Just Made a Stupid Mistake"
64668 views
Review: Shimano's XTR 12-Speed Drivetrain Sets the Bar for Shifting Performance Under Power
55158 views
9 Pro Enduro Machines - EWS Les Orres 2019
40333 views
Improving Mountain Biking One Design at a Time - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
37851 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
Jacquers
(4 mins ago)
Wonder when Myriam Nicole will be back
[Reply]
+ 1
jorgeposada
(41 mins ago)
How far is Vallnord from Les Orres? Get Eddie Maters a helicopter.
[Reply]
+ 1
locoola
(35 mins ago)
About 300 miles as the crow files. Probably pretty difficult to do the DH between enduro stages.
[Reply]
+ 1
zimtsticker
(45 mins ago)
Why is Tahnee in the start list?
[Reply]
+ 1
murfio
(34 mins ago)
Same reason that you're not.
[Reply]
+ 7
zimtsticker
(21 mins ago)
@murfio
: Rough day, huh?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028880
Mobile Version of Website
6 Comments
Post a Comment