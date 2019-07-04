Start List: Vallnord World Cup DH 2019

Jul 4, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Full gas from Danny Hart on the first training run of the day. Danny meant business today but would come up just fractions short.

Check out who will be racing in Vallnord this weekend and make sure to change your fantasy team before Qualifying tomorrow.


Elite Men


Elite Women


Junior Men


Junior Women



Vallnord Bike Park

6 Comments

  • + 1
 Wonder when Myriam Nicole will be back
  • + 1
 How far is Vallnord from Les Orres? Get Eddie Maters a helicopter.
  • + 1
 About 300 miles as the crow files. Probably pretty difficult to do the DH between enduro stages.
  • + 1
 Why is Tahnee in the start list?
  • + 1
 Same reason that you're not.
  • + 7
 @murfio: Rough day, huh?

Post a Comment



