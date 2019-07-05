Start List: Vallnord World Cup XC 2019

Jul 6, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Jolanda Neff takes her first win of the season.

Jolanda Neff and Henrique Avancini take their first wins in 2019 after an exciting Short Track race. Take a look at the start lists for tomorrows XCO race and see who you should make sure is on your fantasy team.


Elite Men


Elite Women



