Start List: Vallnord World Cup XCC 2019

Jul 5, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Nino gave it his all today nut today it just wasn t enough.

Check out who's taking the start line in the short form XC race this afternoon in the Pyrenees. The biggest missing name here is Mathieu Van Der Poel, who is taking some time off to recover after a long winter of cyclocross, Spring Classics and XC racing.

Women


Men


