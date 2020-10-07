Start List: XC Team Relay - Leogang World Championships 2020

Oct 7, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  
Final tag out for Jolanda Neff and the Swiss.

The World Championships competition kicks off this afternoon with the team relay. This is a cross country race format where nations send a team of six to compete in a race around the XC course with each rider taking on one lap before tagging in one of their teammates. Each team must be comprised of a Junior man and woman, an Under 23 man and woman and an Elite man and woman.

Last year, Switzerland took the win with Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter doing the heavy heavy lifting in the last two laps to take the lead and snatch the win. Team USA took second, and Team France rounded out the medals in third. After a big week of racing in Nove Mesto, it looks like some of the biggest names have opted to sit this race out, which should make the racing this afternoon a wide open competition.

12 teams will be taking to the start this year and here's how they will line up:


Live timing can be found, here.

Regions in Article
Leogang

Posted In:
Racing and Events Start List Leogang Xc World Champs 2020 XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Review: 2021 Specialized Stumpjumper EVO - More Travel & More Adjustability
54770 views
Bike Checks: Nino Schurter & Kate Courtney's 'Supersonic' Scott Sparks
53731 views
Video: Devinci's All-New Troy - First Look
46655 views
[Updated] Red Bull TV Adds 7 South American Countries & The Netherlands to World Champs Geoblocked List
43969 views
Results: Downhill - Crankworx Innsbruck 2020
42613 views
Specialized's New Chisel Shows That Aluminum Isn't Just The Cheap Carbon Version
39621 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2020
38453 views
Bike, Surfer, Powder, & Snowboarder Magazines Shut Down
34919 views

1 Comment

  • 3 0
 Scribd is back! Everything is back to normal Smile

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009132
Mobile Version of Website