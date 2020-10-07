Start List: XC Team Relay - Leogang World Championships 2020

The World Championships competition kicks off this afternoon with the team relay. This is a cross country race format where nations send a team of six to compete in a race around the XC course with each rider taking on one lap before tagging in one of their teammates. Each team must be comprised of a Junior man and woman, an Under 23 man and woman and an Elite man and woman.
Last year, Switzerland took the win with Jolanda Neff and Nino Schurter doing the heavy heavy lifting in the last two laps to take the lead and snatch the win. Team USA took second, and Team France rounded out the medals in third. After a big week of racing in Nove Mesto, it looks like some of the biggest names have opted to sit this race out, which should make the racing this afternoon a wide open competition.
12 teams will be taking to the start this year and here's how they will line up:
