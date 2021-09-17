Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Start List: XCC Short Track - Snowshoe World Cup 2021
Sep 17, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Here are the riders who will line up for the last XCC World Cup race of the season.
Elite Women
Elite Men
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
Snowshoe World Cup Xc 2021
World Cup XC
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup #1 2021
103930 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe World Cup DH #1 2021
79408 views
Field Test: 2022 Yeti 160E - The All-Rounder E-MTB
61040 views
First Look: Yeti Goes Electric With the 160E
58077 views
Final Results from EWS Crans-Montana 2021
54627 views
Field Test: 2022 We Are One Arrival - Efficient & Effective
47953 views
Review: 2022 Devinci Spartan HP - The Sturdy Trail Smasher
44639 views
Greg Minnaar Sustains Suspected AC Separation in Snowshoe World Cup Qualification Run [Updated with Video]
42553 views
5 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
lyfcycles
(22 mins ago)
Is Lacomte not racing this weekend? I tried to look for the rider list but the UCI website is absolute trash.
[Reply]
2
0
laupe
(17 mins ago)
I think she is done for the season
[Reply]
1
0
dualcrownscottspark
(15 mins ago)
Health concerns
[Reply]
1
0
classicmoto
(43 mins ago)
Scribed...cookies required...NOPE!
[Reply]
1
0
headshot
(39 mins ago)
I un Scribd
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009036
Mobile Version of Website
5 Comments
Post a Comment