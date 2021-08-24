Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Start List: XCC Short Track - Val di Sole World Championships 2021
Aug 24, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
After a
qualifying round
for the men today, the riders will compete in a team relay tomorrow before taking on the Short Track World Championship Thursday as the weekend builds.
Elite Men
Elite Women
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Start List
Val Di Sole Xc World Champs 2021
XC Racing
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Bike Check: The Zoceli Dobordelu is a Steel Bike with a Sliding Shock
77803 views
Tested: How Much Slower Are Idler Bikes For Climbing?
75905 views
First Ride: The New Intense Tracer 279
66493 views
First Look: 2022 Canyon Lux Trail - Downcountry for the Backcountry
58708 views
Opinion: Are New Bike Component Standards Really That Bad?
39690 views
10 Days Left to Complete Pinkbike's Annual Community Survey - Your Chance to Be Heard
39277 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win An e*thirteen HELIX R Cassette
36192 views
Bike Check: The 95% Made in Europe Kavenz VHP16
35707 views
0 Comments
Score
Time
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007724
Mobile Version of Website
0 Comments
Post a Comment