Start Lists for the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who will be getting between the poles this weekend in Snowshoe

Elite Men:

photo
photo
photo

Elite Women:

photo

Junior Men:

photo
photo

Junior Women:

photo



1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Still no Reece Wilson!
I don’t understand why trek don’t give a couple of privateers a shot at the big time just like commercial did last time out!





