Startups: 1000-Lumen Lighting System that Charges Your Phone - Sea Otter 2017

Ethos Components Helmet Light
James Voshell began his career in the mountain bike industry as a graphic designer, working for a vanguard suspension brand. Later, he joined up with a few friends and tried his hand at manufacturing, which didn't end up well. Recovering from poverty and disappointment, Voshell made a pact with himself to make one more effort to reenter the mountain bike world as an entrepreneur component maker. Vowing not to shave or cut his hair until he emerged with a viable plan, his first product took two years to land. It is a lightweight and very powerful LED night-riding light that can also keep you out of danger in a number of ways, including a USB charging port that can bring your mobile phone back to life in a pinch.
The Ethos Helmet Light weighs only 92 grams. Its carbon fiber shell is tipped with finned aluminum radiators.
The rechargeable light, simply called "Helmet Light" weighs only 92 grams and has three power settings with burn times from 50 minutes at full power to six hours at low power. Using the customization feature, you can push that number to 14 hours for an emergency walk-out, or maximize the output and burn time for the length of each ride. Ethos sells three models with 600, 800, or 1000-lumen outputs, and they come with all the accessories you'd need to mount them to a helmet or the handlebar of your bicycle. Prices range from $164 to $99.95, depending upon output. Ethos Components sells directly from their web store.
The back story of the Ethos Helmet Light is that Voshell is a one-man show, He designed it and he assembles each one. He machines the aluminum heat radiator tips and its carbon fiber housing. He solders the circuit boards together, and he cuts the foam inserts that line the Light's metal cases. Voshell machined the molds for the light's plastic caps and buttons, and then researched for the best Cree LED lamps and battery sources. To crafted the light's electronics, he had to learn the workings of its circuit-boards, switching protocols and micro-processor. The result of Voshell's two-year development and manufacturing effort is now coming to fruition, and it is a rare pleasure to operate such a well made electronic product - designed, manufactured and assembled by one man.
Ethos packages the light in a reusable metal tin. The kit includes a recharging cord, replacement end caps, mounting hardware, and both elastic and Velcro ties for adapting the light to any bike or helmet.
3 Comments
Post a Comment