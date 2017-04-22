Startups: 1000-Lumen Lighting System that Charges Your Phone - Sea Otter 2017

Ethos Components Helmet Light



James Voshell began his career in the mountain bike industry as a graphic designer, working for a vanguard suspension brand. Later, he joined up with a few friends and tried his hand at manufacturing, which didn't end up well. Recovering from poverty and disappointment, Voshell made a pact with himself to make one more effort to reenter the mountain bike world as an entrepreneur component maker. Vowing not to shave or cut his hair until he emerged with a viable plan, his first product took two years to land. It is a lightweight and very powerful LED night-riding light that can also keep you out of danger in a number of ways, including a USB charging port that can bring your mobile phone back to life in a pinch.

