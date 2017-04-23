PINKBIKE TECH

Startups: $300 Do-it-Yourself Wireless Shifting - Sea Otter 2017

Apr 23, 2017
by Richard Cunningham  
D1X Wireless Remote Shifting System


D1X Electronic Remote Shifting System

Brandon Rodgers and Devin Carlson hail from Santa Cruz, California, where they have been working for a number of years to develop a wireless remote shifting system that could shift any cable-operated rear derailleur. They founded Archer Components and set to work. The idea was to use the simplest electronics and construction that would still guarantee reliable shifting and all-weather performance.

D1X Explained

What they ended up with was D1X, which stands for ...well, you probably guessed by now. D1X is a digitally controlled-linear motor, packaged with a powerful lithium Ion battery and some electronics
D1X Wireless Remote Shifting System
Brandon Rodgers (left) and Devin Carlson founded Archer Components with the intention to eventually produce a complete wireless-shifting drivetrain
inside. The slender, sealed plastic housing, which is attached below the drive-side chainstay actuates the rear derailleur through a short length of standard cable and housing. The beta version uses a Bluetooth signal to communicate with a two-button remote shifter that mounts to either SRAM or Shimano integrated brake levers. The magic of D1X is that its user programs each shift individually using a smartphone, so D1X can be adapted to any combination of derailleur or cassette - eight speed or twelve speed, it doesn't care, as long as you tell it where the cogs are located.

bigquotesThe magic of D1X is that its user programs each shift individually using a smart phone, so D1X can be adapted to any combination of derailleur or cassette

Once you go through that simple setup process, you turn off the app and the internal processor has memorized your shifting sequence. Should you bend your mech, the D1X unit can be switched to repair mode, which allows you to toggle the the first shift position right or left to compensate and, boom! perfect shifting is restored. Presently, the Blue Tooth system is a bit of a battery drain, so the D1X goes through a charge in a few days, but a planned switch to RF communication (like remote car locks use) will boost that figure to a week. The D1X unit is rechargeable, while the push button remote, however, requires button batteries similar to those used by bike computers.

Archer is at least six months away from serial production, but at present D1X functions very close to expectations. I ran through the gears, using D1X to operate a SRAM changer, shifting an 11-speed cassette and gear changes were at least as smooth as using a manual lever, and the system operated very quietly. I also went through the setup process and found it to be quite simple. Archer's D1X wireless remote shifting system is set to retail for $300 USD. Presently, Archer is awaiting a potential funding deal while they smooth out the final details. Until they officially release D1X, Interested riders can follow the project on their web page.
D1X Wireless Remote Shifting System
Existing remotes are still a little boxy looking, but the ergonomics are excellent.

D1X Wireless Remote Shifting System
Archer is printing the plastic housings, so they can experiment with button placement.


Must Read This Week
2018 Fox 36 - First Ride
89874 views
Devinci's 30th Anniversary YYZ Bike
71389 views
Marin Wolf Ridge: First Ride
63104 views
Transition Introduces Two Brand New Bikes
61039 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
60855 views
Day One Bikes and Tech - Sea Otter 2017
56742 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
49156 views
New Forks from DVO, Fox, RockShox, Manitou and X-Fusion, Sea Otter Classic 2017 - Video
47734 views

12 Comments

  • + 8
 all I see is dix this and dix that. once seen can't be unseen.
  • + 4
 At 300 bucks.... Im game.
  • + 1
 300 for a dix package.
  • + 1
 The advantage of electronic shifting is the lack of cable and a motor initiating the shifts ensuring reliable shifts in muddy conditions. This doesn't allow any of that so whats the point?
  • + 2
 Can they develop one so i can have pinion without a 1990s gripshift. That would be stoke.
  • + 1
 I have a good relation with my shifter cable, we resolve problems together (crooked derailleurs)
  • + 2
 were gunna need a new larger boost rear axle to hide the electronics
  • + 2
 Nah yea nah
  • + 2
 Good for them.
  • + 1
 Why
  • + 1
 Yeh nah
  • + 2
 Pretty much. I still prefere 3rd party making add-ons to traditional systems than having manufacturers force it on us though. As far as I am concerned, it is adding a layer of complexity to the most unreliable area of mountain bikes, no thanks. Another example of fixing a problem we don't have. Motorcycles have a lot more electronics and they still mostly use cables for the clutch.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.027268
Mobile Version of Website