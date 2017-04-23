Startups: $300 Do-it-Yourself Wireless Shifting - Sea Otter 2017

Once you go through that simple setup process, you turn off the app and the internal processor has memorized your shifting sequence. Should you bend your mech, the D1X unit can be switched to repair mode, which allows you to toggle the the first shift position right or left to compensate and, boom! perfect shifting is restored. Presently, the Blue Tooth system is a bit of a battery drain, so the D1X goes through a charge in a few days, but a planned switch to RF communication (like remote car locks use) will boost that figure to a week. The D1X unit is rechargeable, while the push button remote, however, requires button batteries similar to those used by bike computers.
Archer is at least six months away from serial production, but at present D1X functions very close to expectations. I ran through the gears, using D1X to operate a SRAM changer, shifting an 11-speed cassette and gear changes were at least as smooth as using a manual lever, and the system operated very quietly. I also went through the setup process and found it to be quite simple. Archer's D1X wireless remote shifting system is set to retail for $300 USD. Presently, Archer is awaiting a potential funding deal while they smooth out the final details. Until they officially release D1X, Interested riders can follow the project on their web page
