Startups: $300 Do-it-Yourself Wireless Shifting - Sea Otter 2017

Brandon Rodgers and Devin Carlson hail from Santa Cruz, California, where they have been working for a number of years to develop a wireless remote shifting system that could shift any cable-operated rear derailleur. They founded Archer Components and set to work. The idea was to use the simplest electronics and construction that would still guarantee reliable shifting and all-weather performance.



D1X Explained



What they ended up with was D1X, which stands for ...well, you probably guessed by now. D1X is a digitally controlled-linear motor, packaged with a powerful lithium Ion battery and some electronics

Brandon Rodgers (left) and Devin Carlson founded Archer Components with the intention to eventually produce a complete wireless-shifting drivetrain Brandon Rodgers (left) and Devin Carlson founded Archer Components with the intention to eventually produce a complete wireless-shifting drivetrain

inside. The slender, sealed plastic housing, which is attached below the drive-side chainstay actuates the rear derailleur through a short length of standard cable and housing. The beta version uses a Bluetooth signal to communicate with a two-button remote shifter that mounts to either SRAM or Shimano integrated brake levers. The magic of D1X is that its user programs each shift individually using a smartphone, so D1X can be adapted to any combination of derailleur or cassette - eight speed or twelve speed, it doesn't care, as long as you tell it where the cogs are located.





Once you go through that simple setup process, you turn off the app and the internal processor has memorized your shifting sequence. Should you bend your mech, the D1X unit can be switched to repair mode, which allows you to toggle the the first shift position right or left to compensate and, boom! perfect shifting is restored. Presently, the Blue Tooth system is a bit of a battery drain, so the D1X goes through a charge in a few days, but a planned switch to RF communication (like remote car locks use) will boost that figure to a week. The D1X unit is rechargeable, while the push button remote, however, requires button batteries similar to those used by bike computers.



Archer is printing the plastic housings, so they can experiment with button placement. Archer is printing the plastic housings, so they can experiment with button placement.





