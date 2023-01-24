Stashed Launches New Wall-Mounted & Angled Ceiling SpaceRail Systems

Press Release: Stashed Products
New - Wall Mounted SpaceRail
Since the original Stashed SpaceRail ceiling mounted system launched in 2022 – the SpaceRail has revolutionised bike storage for hundreds of customers and commercial clients around the world. The modular SpaceRail System allows more bikes to be stored in less space, without compromising access. Available in 1 to 24 bikes with our complete kits, the SpaceRail has got you covered.
At Stashed Products we're continuing our quest to liberate previously unused space for storing bikes in, by adding two new SpaceRail systems to our range:
• New - wall mounted SpaceRail bike storage system.
• New - angled ceiling SpaceRail bike storage system.
|Our mission to re-purpose, previously unused space to store more bikes in, continues with the launch of two new SpaceRail storage systems. The new wall mounted SpaceRail shares all the great features of our ceiling system and is just as easy to install. New, specially designed adapters, allow our SpaceRail to be installed on angled ceiling areas as well, giving bike enthusiasts even more ways to store more bikes in less space.— Elliot Tanner - Founder, Stashed Products
New - Angled Ceiling SpaceRail
The sustainably designed SpaceRail system makes it easy to safely stash any type of bike including e-bikes, mountain bikes, hybrids and road bikes, with tyres up to three inches wide.
SpaceRail kits are the simplest way to get the SpaceRail system installed, providing everything that’s needed to start your own bike storage revolution. Designed for 1 to 24 bikes, installation is a stress- free zone, for anyone with basic DIY skills. Additional rails and hooks are easily added, so you can design the perfect configuration, for storing your growing bike collection.What’s so special about the SpaceRail system?
The SpaceRail bike storage system by Stashed, blends premium quality with thoughtful design features. Designed to solve a very specific problem of how to store more bikes in less space, every part of the system has been developed with the end user firmly in mind. Of course, you could have a bash at building your own solution, but it’s unlikely to come fully loaded with all the features that define the Stashed SpaceRail, including:
• The beautifully designed sliding hook, that incorporates Stashed Products’ patented auto-locking ball joint mechanism. This minimises the risk of any bike hanging fumbles, caused by unwanted movement or rotation of the hook. Once weighted, the hook glides effortlessly back and forth and rotates through 360⁰ giving you easy access to your ride of choice. Suitable for all types of bikes, including e-bikes, road bikes and mountain bikes with tyres up to three inches wide. Built using 6063 T6 aluminium, 304 Stainless Steel and Composite Polymers.
Loading and unloading bikes is easy with our specially designed auto-locking ball joint mechanism
• The luxurious polymer hook cover is designed to evenly spread the load, so bikes can be stored with confidence, without risking damage to delicate and expensive rims.
Polymer hook cover evenly spreads the load
• Full 360⁰ rotation of the hanging hooks is the SpaceRail's not so secret, space saving weapon. The ability to swivel bikes means more bikes can be stored safely, using up to 50% less space compared to similar systems. Simply hang, spin, slide, store - simple!
SpaceRail Bike Hanging Hook with 360⁰ rotation ball lock mechanism
• Bikes come in all shapes and sizes and the customisable, modular design allows you to decide just how cozy you want your bikes to be, using the specially designed spacers to prevent any unwanted bumps or scratches to your precious bike collection.
Add spacers to keep bikes further apart or remove to get them super cozy
• Stashed Products are now delivering worldwide, so even more bike fans can enjoy the SpaceRail experience.SpaceRail – from Wales to the world...
|The response we’ve had to our SpaceRail has been incredible — we’ve simply not stopped since we launched early in April 2022. I felt like I had designed a good quality product that solved a specific problem — but nothing prepared me for the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve had since we launched. We’ve experienced unexpected success in the US market, and this is one of the areas we’ll be developing during 2023. Times are tough for businesses right now, which makes me even prouder to be flying the flag internationally for Welsh design and manufacturing.— Elliot Tanner - Founder, Stashed Products
Elliot Tanner - Founder of Stashed Products Ltd
Our new wall mounted SpaceRail and angled ceiling SpaceRail allow you to store more bikes in less space SpaceRail best sellers...Ceiling mounted SpaceRail kits
Four bike system £299.99
Eight bike system £569.99Angled ceiling SpaceRail kits
Four bike system £349.99
Eight bike system £649.99Wall mounted SpaceRail kits
Four bike system £449.99
Eight bike system £839.99The full range of products can be viewed on the website and purchased for worldwide delivery in your local currency.Stashedproducts.co.uk
20 Comments
This is nifty, because it allows you to hang a ton of bikes in a pretty small space. But the tradeoff for that, other than cost (vs. the very simply and cheap solution of a few 2x4s or some plywood screwed into studs and a bunch of bike hooks to hang the bikes) is the futz factor. If you want to get to the bike in the middle, you have to move stuff around. For people who are really space constrained, that might be worth it. If you've got the space, though, having hooks spaced far enough apart on the wall to where you can just roll bikes into position on their back wheel is where it gets truly "luxurious" - because there's no futzing to get to any bike, no moving stuff around on the rails, no need to lift stuff to hang.
Also, sustainable my ass.
The problem we have - that SpaceRail doesn't seem to solve - is that MTB handlebars are stupidly wide and get tangled with other bikes when you're trying to put them away and get them out.
You'll notice most of their photos show narrow-bar road bikes, for a reason.
I'm not sure what the solution is, but if I were going to shell out more $$$s for a fancy bike storage system, it'd be one that solved the "lots of MTB's in a small area without their handlebars getting tangled on stuff" issue.
If this thing saves only 1m2 in space its well invested $
