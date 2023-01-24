Stashed Launches New Wall-Mounted & Angled Ceiling SpaceRail Systems

The response we’ve had to our SpaceRail has been incredible — we’ve simply not stopped since we launched early in April 2022. I felt like I had designed a good quality product that solved a specific problem — but nothing prepared me for the overwhelmingly positive response we’ve had since we launched. We’ve experienced unexpected success in the US market, and this is one of the areas we’ll be developing during 2023. Times are tough for businesses right now, which makes me even prouder to be flying the flag internationally for Welsh design and manufacturing. — Elliot Tanner - Founder, Stashed Products