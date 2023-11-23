State Bicycle Co Release Affordable Entry-Level Fat Bike

Nov 23, 2023
by Jessie-May Morgan  
photo

State Bicycle Co has released the 6061 Trail+ Fat Bike, retailing at just $999.99 USD. That's almost half the price of entry-level models from Trek, Fezzari, Kona and Giant. It's also $300 USD cheaper than Rocky Mountain's most affordable Blizzard, and $300 USD cheaper than the Surly Wednesday at its current sale price.

At such an attractive price point, it would be foolish to expect a boundary-pushing geometry, or cutting-edge components. So, do manage your expectations here.


photo

As the name suggests, State's offering runs a 6061 aluminum frameset. Floatation over the snow is delivered by reasonably high-volume 26" x 4.5" tires, though many of the aforementioned models run 27.5" wheels for even better rollover capabilities. State has gone with Kenda Juggernaut tires, which appear to have a less aggressive tread pattern than some, putting rolling resistance over bite.

photo
photo

Tektro cable-operated disc brakes of the two-finger variety take care of speed management. It's an interesting choice of spec, given the freezing risk presented by sub-zero conditions, especially if under-maintained. Taking care of forward propulsion is a 9-Speed Shimano Altus drivetrain, with a clutch-less derailleur.

photo

The State 6061 is available in four sizes; S-XL, said to accommodate riders from 5ft 2" up to 6ft 4". Reach numbers are short, even in the context of other fat bikes, ranging from 409mm to 443mm. The head tube angle is a conservative 71°, with the seat tube at 73°.

photo

Riders looking to fully load their bike for shopping trips could be well accommodated, thanks to the mounting points for a rear rack, but those with ambitions of longer bike packing missions will want to consider other options. There are only two sets of bottle bosses on the front triangle, and the aluminum fork is completely bereft of mounting points. Sure, there are various hacks for mounting cages to forks that are sans bosses, but they are invariably less well-refined solutions with limited weight capacity.

Sure, it's not the most versatile fat bike out there, but the value for money is hard to contest. And, if it's the difference between getting out for a pedal, and not getting out for a pedal...

State Bicycle Co is a consumer-direct brand, shipping bicycles that are 90% assembled. The brand does offer a five-year warranty on all bicycle frames, so long as the owner is able to provide proof of professional assembly.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Fat Bikes


Author Info:
jessiemaymorgan avatar

Member since Oct 26, 2023
10 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Dario's 9 Black Friday Deals That Are Actually Good
60045 views
Slack Randoms: MTBs in Cybertrucks, Pizza Oven-Equipped eBikes, $925 Towel Skirts & More
55345 views
Opinion: Save the Turns, Stop the Straightlines
43938 views
First Look: Whyte Bikes E-Lyte with Bosch SX Motor
37215 views
Reader Story: How Much Traction Does a New Tire Buy You?
36601 views
Review: LoamLab Counterpunch Hand Protecting Grips
35505 views
Airdrop Bikes Launches New Edit Enduro Bike
35304 views
A Sneak Peek at Galfer's Prototype Hydraulic Brakes
32184 views

17 Comments
  • 4 0
 26" wheels are Not dead!!! Hahaha
Jokes aside, glad to See fatbikes still, but prefer 27.5/29" for Real World biking, Not only city Powers.
Shocked by the fact that a hardtail with shimano altus and shitty mecanic brakes at 999$ on a directtoconsumer brand and still Considered a bargain..
I'd better Buy a Surly for that price, much better Retail value and company ethics
  • 1 0
 $999 for a new Surly? Frame only maybe?
  • 1 0
 And steeeeeel, miss my Pug Ops massively- such a great bike
  • 4 0
 I thought Fatbikes were extinguished?
  • 1 0
 They aren't, but 26" fatbikes should, just look at any second hand market, they are all over for a bargain
  • 1 0
 @f*cktoryteam: 29"-31" Fatbikes with 4.8" tires on, now that's something I would happily pass by.
  • 1 0
 In Quebec it's getting more and more popular in the winter at trail networks
  • 2 0
 @Mouette230: it's really popular in Southern Ontario. Most of the local clubs/trail areas have a machine groomer and snowshoers that walk to break trails
  • 2 0
 Altus lol at least spec Deore and MT200 if you want your users to have an acceptable experience
  • 2 0
 Fat bikes should start at 25,000 euros to minimise the amount of these horror shows out there
  • 2 0
 Who is still riding a fat bike?
  • 4 0
 Fat bikers! I sold my fat bike last year and could have sold it 3 times over. They make great adventure bikes in the uk
  • 3 0
 At least in Finland they're popular for riding in snowy conditions on maintained trails in national parks etc!
  • 2 0
 @GoodBruisesOnly:

Yeah, I understand the appeal in countries with a lot of snow. In the UK, you'd be better off with a gravel bike.

Scotland does not get enough snow to warrant a fat bike.
  • 1 0
 @jonnymcc: Seems like they'd do alright in the peat bogs with the right choice of tyre.
  • 1 0
 When's the huck to the fat test?
  • 1 0
 2 water bottles !







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.038338
Mobile Version of Website