State Bicycle Co Release Affordable Entry-Level Fat Bike

State Bicycle Co has released the 6061 Trail+ Fat Bike, retailing at just $999.99 USD. That's almost half the price of entry-level models from Trek, Fezzari, Kona and Giant. It's also $300 USD cheaper than Rocky Mountain's most affordable Blizzard, and $300 USD cheaper than the Surly Wednesday at its current sale price.At such an attractive price point, it would be foolish to expect a boundary-pushing geometry, or cutting-edge components. So, do manage your expectations here.As the name suggests, State's offering runs a 6061 aluminum frameset. Floatation over the snow is delivered by reasonably high-volume 26" x 4.5" tires, though many of the aforementioned models run 27.5" wheels for even better rollover capabilities. State has gone with Kenda Juggernaut tires, which appear to have a less aggressive tread pattern than some, putting rolling resistance over bite.Tektro cable-operated disc brakes of the two-finger variety take care of speed management. It's an interesting choice of spec, given the freezing risk presented by sub-zero conditions, especially if under-maintained. Taking care of forward propulsion is a 9-Speed Shimano Altus drivetrain, with a clutch-less derailleur.The State 6061 is available in four sizes; S-XL, said to accommodate riders from 5ft 2" up to 6ft 4". Reach numbers are short, even in the context of other fat bikes, ranging from 409mm to 443mm. The head tube angle is a conservative 71°, with the seat tube at 73°.Riders looking to fully load their bike for shopping trips could be well accommodated, thanks to the mounting points for a rear rack, but those with ambitions of longer bike packing missions will want to consider other options. There are only two sets of bottle bosses on the front triangle, and the aluminum fork is completely bereft of mounting points. Sure, there are various hacks for mounting cages to forks that are sans bosses, but they are invariably less well-refined solutions with limited weight capacity.Sure, it's not the most versatile fat bike out there, but the value for money is hard to contest. And, if it's the difference between getting out for a pedal, and not getting out for a pedal...State Bicycle Co is a consumer-direct brand, shipping bicycles that are 90% assembled. The brand does offer a five-year warranty on all bicycle frames, so long as the owner is able to provide proof of professional assembly.