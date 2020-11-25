State Bicycle Co. Releases a $400, 27.5" Klunker

Nov 25, 2020
To many people, gravel biking is a way to simplify their riding and take it back to the early 90s when you didn't need 40' doubles or death-defying rock slabs to get your thrills, and a canal towpath could be classified as 'fairly technical'. Well, what if you could take it back even further, all the way back to the Repack Races of the 70s and the Klunkers raced by the forefathers of the sport.

The legendary names associated with that scene such as Charlie Kelly, Gary Fisher and Fred Wolf, all used converted beach cruisers to get their kicks on the fire roads of Marin County and now you can emulate them thanks to State Bicycle Co.'s new Klunker.

The seat tube mounted bottle opener is an included extra for use on IPAs only, presumably
The main difference between this bike and the ones used by those pioneers comes in the wheel size. This State Klunker comes with 27.5" wheels that are clad in 2.3" wide WTB Vigilante tires. Other than that, you're looking at a back-to-basics approach with a steel frame, a 30” extra-wide V-bar with 7" rise and Vans Grips. As you would expect on a Klunker tribute bike, braking is down via a coaster that you need to backpedal to engage, although hopefully you won't have to repack it with grease as much as the classic models. The bike should be run singlespeed and uses a 42t chainring with a 22t cog.

The bars are 30" 762mm wide with a rise of 7" (178mm)
This "retro-style leatherette" saddle is a clear nod to Brooks.

State aren't the only brand to bring back the Klunker and Transition's similar version apparently sold very well a few years ago. State's Klunker is available in one size only designed to fit riders from 5'5" to 6'3" and comes with a 5-year warranty. It is on sale now for $399.99. More info, here.

20 Comments

  • 14 2
 When are bike and bike tool manufacturers going to realize open a beer bottle is the easiest thing to do.

"Hey fellow hip youths, check out this cool bike...it has a BEER bottle opener! Wild, right? Who comes up with the groundbreaking ideas?"
  • 3 0
 I've used nearly all of my bicycle's components to open a beer bottle at least once. I might have a problem
  • 15 0
 When are bike mfgrs going to stop Assuming that every mountain biker is a group riding bro-brah alcoholic frat boy? Some of us are solo rider stoners...
  • 6 0
 @unrooted: So you're saying we want a grinder in the bottom bracket?
  • 2 0
 @unrooted: well that's why everyone has a gear stash box in the frame now; you're well served.
  • 11 0
 Only a puppy kicker doesn't like this for $400
  • 6 0
 Friends, Romans, Countryman: please buy this, so there can be a larger "klunker crit" race scene. It's the pinnacle of the sport.

In honor of my trusty Klunker, I'm off to shotgun some cheap warm shaken-up beers, then ghost ride it off a loading dock.
  • 7 0
 Looks like a fun bike, and like the article explains: it’s really fun being super scared on easy terrain, I miss going OTB on EVERY SINGLE RIDE!
  • 5 0
 The bike of the post-Covid recession is here
  • 4 0
 Hell yes let's go shred ya'll.
  • 2 3
 Other companies have done the same thing, but with a rear disk brake (or at a minimum, mounts for such a brake).

Going for broke on a single speed rigid bike is fun and all, but in my experience, you often need to shut down such fun in a hurry - something that's not possible with a coaster brake.
  • 2 0
 Riding a Klunker is learning the art of commitment.
  • 3 0
 This reminded of the Transition Klunker video where those guys all pile up at like the second corner of Evolution
  • 1 0
 3:33 here www.pinkbike.com/video/282333
  • 1 0
 @djyosh: I did the same thing while filming both Klunking 1.. not ever sure what happened and just exploded. Such a funny clip
  • 1 0
 @djyosh: Good catch. Transition made a great video for a better looking bike. I like the ridiculously dirt bike bars on that one.

That said, if you're going to go for the "bespoke klunker," you might as well go big and get the Starling Migration, which, apart from the price tag, looks ridiculously fun.
  • 1 2
 WTF is that? Why in human being you need heavy uncomfortable bike with weird body position allowing you to pedal on the flat surface , gazillion of tubes;
  • 2 0
 I 100% want this
  • 1 0
 Cool too bad its just for mini people
  • 1 0
 dumpster diving will save $400, just sayin

