To many people, gravel biking is a way to simplify their riding and take it back to the early 90s when you didn't need 40' doubles or death-defying rock slabs to get your thrills, and a canal towpath could be classified as 'fairly technical'. Well, what if you could take it back even further, all the way back to the Repack Races of the 70s and the Klunkers raced by the forefathers of the sport.
The legendary names associated with that scene such as Charlie Kelly, Gary Fisher and Fred Wolf, all used converted beach cruisers to get their kicks on the fire roads of Marin County and now you can emulate them thanks to State Bicycle Co.'s new Klunker.
The main difference between this bike and the ones used by those pioneers comes in the wheel size. This State Klunker comes with 27.5" wheels that are clad in 2.3" wide WTB Vigilante tires. Other than that, you're looking at a back-to-basics approach with a steel frame, a 30” extra-wide V-bar with 7" rise and Vans Grips. As you would expect on a Klunker tribute bike, braking is down via a coaster that you need to backpedal to engage, although hopefully you won't have to repack it with grease as much as the classic models. The bike should be run singlespeed and uses a 42t chainring with a 22t cog.
State aren't the only brand to bring back the Klunker and Transition's similar version
apparently sold very well a few years ago. State's Klunker is available in one size only designed to fit riders from 5'5" to 6'3" and comes with a 5-year warranty. It is on sale now for $399.99. More info, here
.
20 Comments
"Hey fellow hip youths, check out this cool bike...it has a BEER bottle opener! Wild, right? Who comes up with the groundbreaking ideas?"
In honor of my trusty Klunker, I'm off to shotgun some cheap warm shaken-up beers, then ghost ride it off a loading dock.
Going for broke on a single speed rigid bike is fun and all, but in my experience, you often need to shut down such fun in a hurry - something that's not possible with a coaster brake.
That said, if you're going to go for the "bespoke klunker," you might as well go big and get the Starling Migration, which, apart from the price tag, looks ridiculously fun.
