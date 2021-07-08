State of Emergency Declared in Tokyo as COVID Cases Spike Ahead of Olympic Games

For the fourth time since the start of the pandemic, Tokyo has declared a state of emergency as coronavirus Delta variant cases spike just over two weeks from the Olympic opening ceremony.
Tokyo reported 920 new infections in a day, the highest number since May, and the city has increasingly implemented unsuccessful measures to try to keep the virus at bay as the Olympics have approached. Now, residents are nervous as roughly 11,000 Olympians, 4,000 Paralympians, and tens of thousands of support staff are starting to arrive from all over the world.
Because of the state of emergency declaration, most Olympic venues will ban spectators. The decision is a reversal from last month, when Olympic officials announced that spectators would be allowed, but would be capped at 10,000 people or 50% of capacity per venue. As of right now, venues outside of the city of Tokyo can still allow spectators, so mountain and road biking events are expected to allow fans to some extent.
With only 15% of Japan's population fully vaccinated, many are concerned that the Olympics will become a super-spreader event. Just a few days ago, a Serbian rower became the third Olympian so far to test positive for COVID upon arrival to Tokyo. Two Olympic Village workers also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.
"It will be an unusual way of staging the event amid a state of emergency," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, according to the Guardian
. "But I want to show from Tokyo that the human race can overcome great difficulty through hard work and wisdom."
We will keep you updated on how COVID will affect the Games as more information becomes available.
64 Comments
Seriously take a chill pill, you attack me then essentially reiterate or support my argument the rest of the time lol. My bottom line: don't assume spikes are from ignorance/denial.
With a 70% effectiveness rate, and no anti-vaxx movement against this, its pretty depressing that various health authorities are so against it.
I could post a number of studies. How do think India went from disaster zone to not even being mentioned in the media within a couple of days?
bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-021-06104-9
I HATE conspiracy theories. My precious libertarian movement is infected with 9/11 truthers and anti-vaxxers. But when you do what governments and health agencies have been doing for the past year, what do you expect to happen? Its turning me into a conspiracy theorist, and even worse, agreeing with you!
Big Pharma doesn’t benefit from ivermectin because it’s cheap and off patent. Couple that with the WHOs and CDCs bumbling of this pandemic in multiple ways and I’m way more inclined to believe doctors and physicians on the ground.
So much for the 9.2 million/day they were projecting back in 2019.
Tokyo course looks way better than the Rio and London courses... lots of punchy climbs, off-camber, and actual single track sections.
As far as Olympics go, it's the best course in a while.
But hey, at least politicians can appear to worry about people's well-being and Jeff Bezos and other corporations can "earn" hundreds of billions because they don't have to play by the rules local businesses do.
Japan only has a 15% vaccination rate and they never reached herd immunity for a variety of reasons.
'Murica ♂️
Y'all just love that boot on your neck.
