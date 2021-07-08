State of Emergency Declared in Tokyo as COVID Cases Spike Ahead of Olympic Games

Jul 8, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  
For the fourth time since the start of the pandemic, Tokyo has declared a state of emergency as coronavirus Delta variant cases spike just over two weeks from the Olympic opening ceremony.

Tokyo reported 920 new infections in a day, the highest number since May, and the city has increasingly implemented unsuccessful measures to try to keep the virus at bay as the Olympics have approached. Now, residents are nervous as roughly 11,000 Olympians, 4,000 Paralympians, and tens of thousands of support staff are starting to arrive from all over the world.

Because of the state of emergency declaration, most Olympic venues will ban spectators. The decision is a reversal from last month, when Olympic officials announced that spectators would be allowed, but would be capped at 10,000 people or 50% of capacity per venue. As of right now, venues outside of the city of Tokyo can still allow spectators, so mountain and road biking events are expected to allow fans to some extent.

With only 15% of Japan's population fully vaccinated, many are concerned that the Olympics will become a super-spreader event. Just a few days ago, a Serbian rower became the third Olympian so far to test positive for COVID upon arrival to Tokyo. Two Olympic Village workers also tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

"It will be an unusual way of staging the event amid a state of emergency," Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said, according to the Guardian. "But I want to show from Tokyo that the human race can overcome great difficulty through hard work and wisdom."

We will keep you updated on how COVID will affect the Games as more information becomes available.

Racing and Events Coronavirus Tokyo Olympics


64 Comments

  • 40 3
 Crazy this is still going to happen, I feel bad for Japan and the tax payers money that went into getting ready for this.
  • 6 1
 People's wallets are already being taxed because everyone is getting so old. Even my grandparents are pissed.
  • 38 3
 Good thing I didn't pull out of the Tour De France for this.
  • 24 3
 This reeaaaally should not come as a surprise to anyone.
  • 22 20
 The mouth breathers are still in denial
  • 14 49
flag Jamminator (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Agreed... Japan's incessant mask usage has come back to bite them as it's slowed them reaching herd immunity.
  • 11 13
 @onemind123: You realize there are already Covid variants that vaccinated people can be infected with right? Don't just assume it's people unwilling to get vaccinated....
  • 6 3
 @TotalAmateur: User name checks out. Vaccines have proven effective against all known variant strains to date. That said, vaccines are not 100% effective so yes, someone who is vaccinated can still get ANY of the Covid strains, it is just extremely unlikely. Nearly all (something like 97%) of hospitalizations and deaths in the US now are among the unvaccinated. The problem IS mostly among the unvaccinated population in the US at this point where rates of spread have not actually dropped off much. We Americans have also had dramatically better access to vaccines than just about any other country so now we are at the point where we have excess and other countries are still clawing to get any reasonable amount of supply. Other countries are still in a position where vaccine rates are low due to lack of availability rather than vaccine hesitancy.
  • 3 9
flag rrsport (21 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Jamminator: herd immunity is a myth... everyone can catch covid whether immunised or not, its just how severe the impacts are to a person that varies
  • 8 2
 @rrsport: Oh god, the mouth breathers at it again. Herd immunity is not a myth. Just because you don't understand it, and your education includes 6th grade science and reading headlines, doesn't make it a myth.
  • 3 4
 @ckcost: The Pfizer vaccine is 6x less effective against the delta variant. Hence them scrabbling to develop a booster.
  • 1 0
 @nickfranko: god isn't real. Covid is. Because science.
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: but it is still more effective then without anything at all.
  • 1 1
 @onemind123: True, but the since the bio-active spike protein within the vaccine is also going to cause you some harm it’s up to the individual to conclude the cost/benefit analysis.
  • 1 0
 @ckcost: I literally never made the claim that vaccinations aren't effective, I was just pointing out, as you also did, that people with vaccinations can still get infected. Not only that, you further prove my point that the vaccines may not be as easy to access in places like Japan as they have been in the US.
Seriously take a chill pill, you attack me then essentially reiterate or support my argument the rest of the time lol. My bottom line: don't assume spikes are from ignorance/denial.
  • 6 0
 What a #cluster although the Olympics is returning to its roots whereby he strongest survive and the rest die. How this can be advocated for in Australia where we cant get Australian citizens home including unaccompanied minors (22,000 - 30,000) but these athletes and dignitaries will be given priority to come and return. Nice work.
  • 13 3
 If only we could have predicted this!
  • 13 9
 Ivermectin was discovered by a Japanese scientist, strangely enough.

With a 70% effectiveness rate, and no anti-vaxx movement against this, its pretty depressing that various health authorities are so against it.
  • 4 10
flag mtb-scotland (45 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Sorry dude but there is no evidence to show that ivermectin does anything for covid-19 infections.
  • 2 1
 Spot on dude
  • 9 2
 @mtb-scotland: BS. There are a number of studies.
  • 2 7
flag mtb-scotland (33 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @jclnv: There are studies but they don't show it is effective. The FDA or the EU (or UK) has not approved it for use against covid-19.
  • 3 1
 @mtb-scotland: Because it’s out of patent and license free. No money to be made there. Why do you think vaccines were the only game in town for this virus from day one and any other treatment was aggressively condemned to the point that you could be banned from social media platforms for mentioning them. With all due respect you would have to have a completely useless bullshit detector to not find something odd about that.

I could post a number of studies. How do think India went from disaster zone to not even being mentioned in the media within a couple of days?

bmcinfectdis.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12879-021-06104-9
  • 1 1
 @jclnv: and you think decadron is making people millions in treating covid? Lol
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: Ivermectin is being used in Africa more than anywhere else, but for its original intention of being an anti-parasitic. Africa has fared the best of any continent for COVID. While this obviously isn't evidence that Ivermectin works on continent-wide populations, its certainly smoke. It certainly warrants some investigation, but like you said if you even include the world "ivermectin" in a youtube video or fb post your post will be flagged and taken down. We can't even have an open discussion about it.

I HATE conspiracy theories. My precious libertarian movement is infected with 9/11 truthers and anti-vaxxers. But when you do what governments and health agencies have been doing for the past year, what do you expect to happen? Its turning me into a conspiracy theorist, and even worse, agreeing with you!
  • 2 0
 Dr Tess Lawrie did a meta analysis a while back and it supports that ivermectin is a great tool for this pandemic. There are more studies on the way. Also, check out other countries that are already implementing it.
Big Pharma doesn’t benefit from ivermectin because it’s cheap and off patent. Couple that with the WHOs and CDCs bumbling of this pandemic in multiple ways and I’m way more inclined to believe doctors and physicians on the ground.
  • 2 1
 @mtb-scotland: The FDA has not approved the vaccines either. They were rushed through.
  • 1 1
 @Themissinglink83: No. But global governments are set to spend 160 billion on C19 vaccines before this gong show is over. Just in time for the next lab leak.
  • 1 0
 @hamncheez: oh jesus this narrative again. (location checks out BTW).
  • 1 0
 @Retic: so is Tylenol and decadron. Neither of them are money makers, but are first line treatments. You guys are nuts.
  • 1 0
 @cpscotti: the reasons listed for m reasons not to the ivermectin could also be said for Tylenol
  • 7 1
 I dont Known if this is an unpopular opinion.... but f*ck chinese goverment!!
  • 2 1
 I suspect Japan is more scared about the arrival of 100,000 new foreigners (officials, staff, athletes, broadcast media, etc) than they are their own citizens.

So much for the 9.2 million/day they were projecting back in 2019.
  • 4 0
 press "F" to pay respects
  • 5 2
 Literally looks like they built an MTB track on a golf course. Bizaare.
  • 8 0
 That was the Rio race course... The Tokyo race course is 1000% better!
  • 1 0
 Sergio Mantecón Gutiérrez has a full POV on his YouTube channel from the 2019 trial race.

Tokyo course looks way better than the Rio and London courses... lots of punchy climbs, off-camber, and actual single track sections.

As far as Olympics go, it's the best course in a while.
  • 1 0
 I wonder how many of the athletes are not fully vaccinated, or have perhaps had SinoVac? The Chinese vaccine seems to not really be effective against Covid in general.
  • 1 1
 Hilarious this is even happening. All so rich kids from every country can be profited off of by their rich parents and friends and compete in sports most people don't even care about.
  • 8 7
 How is it acceptable that a first-world country is only 15% vaccinated this far into summer???
  • 2 0
 New Zealand is only at 10%...
  • 2 0
 We have most of the vaccines…
  • 1 3
 @wideopennewzealand: interesting how Japan and New Zealand have lower vaccination rates because the people are intelligent and cautious. If you aren’t vaccinated in the US then you are a dumb conspiracy theorist
  • 1 0
 well this comes and a surprise
  • 4 3
 Hahahaha what bullshit just run the games
  • 16 18
 The thing I love about the delta strain, no one gives a shit anymore. Unless you are glued to certain media. But pretty much everyone else does not give a fuck. And if you do. cry in your basement. I dont care.
  • 17 11
 You're a bit of a cunt though so your opinion isn't valid in the slightest.
  • 6 6
 liberals
Below threshold threads are hidden

