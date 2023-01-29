State of the Sport Full Release & Comparison - Part 2

Jan 29, 2023
by Henry Quinney  
Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.



Section 6 - Opportunities and Equality

How much do you feel you have been taken advantage of in contract negotiations?

2021
Not at all: 32 (16.5%)
A little bit: 79 (40.7%)
Significantly: 56 (28.9%)
Very badly: 20 (10.3%)
Extremely badly: 7 (3.6%)
2023
Not at all: 25 (16.9%)
A little bit: 71 (48%)
Significantly: 41 (27.7%)
Very badly: 9 (6.1%)
Extremely badly: 2 (1.4%)

During contract negotiations, I had a good idea of my own value compared to my peers

2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (5.1%)
Agree: 71 (36.4%)
Neutral: 48 (24.6%)
Disagree: 50 (25.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (8.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.4%)
Agree: 57 (38.3%)
Neutral: 24 (16.1%)
Disagree: 48 (32.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 15 (10.1%)

The Pinkbike State of the Sport survey helped me understand my own value as a rider

2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)
Agree: 47 (31.1%)
Neutral: 76 (50.3%)
Disagree: 19 (12.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2.6%)

Speaking English significantly benefits a rider financially

2021
Strongly Agree: 60 (30.5%)
Agree: 91 (46.2%)
Neutral: 43 (21.8%)
Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 51 (33.8%)
Agree: 71 (47%)
Neutral: 21 (13.9%)
Disagree: 6 (4%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)

eMTBs have a place in the competitive mountain biking scene.

2021
Strongly Agree: 19 (9.7%)
Agree: 72 (36.7%)
Neutral: 54 (27.6%)
Disagree: 30 (15.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 21 (10.7%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)
Agree: 44 (28.9%)
Neutral: 46 (30.3%)
Disagree: 30 (19.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 21 (13.8%)

I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event

2021
Strongly Agree: 22 (11.2%)
Agree: 48 (24.5%)
Neutral: 45 (23%)
Disagree: 49 (25%)
Strongly Disagree: 32 (16.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 19 (12.6%)
Agree: 33 (21.9%)
Neutral: 27 (17.9%)
Disagree: 45 (29.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 27 (17.9%)

I have witnessed or experienced racism or racist language at an event

2021
Strongly Agree: 8 (4.1%)
Agree: 28 (14.4%)
Neutral: 36 (18.5%)
Disagree: 78 (40%)
Strongly Disagree: 45 (23.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (2%)
Agree: 12 (7.9%)
Neutral: 27 (17.9%)
Disagree: 73 (48.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 36 (23.8%)

I have witnessed or experienced homophobia or homophobic language at an event

2021
Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)
Agree: 20 (10.2%)
Neutral: 47 (24%)
Disagree: 75 (38.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 43 (21.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)
Agree: 12 (7.9%)
Neutral: 26 (17.2%)
Disagree: 69 (45.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 39 (25.8%)

I have witnessed or experienced transphobia or transphobic language at an event

2021
Strongly Agree: 16 (8.2%)
Agree: 35 (17.9%)
Neutral: 43 (21.9%)
Disagree: 62 (31.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 9 (6%)
Agree: 21 (13.9%)
Neutral: 27 (17.9%)
Disagree: 58 (38.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 36 (23.8%)

Section 7 - Women's Section

I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking

2021
Strongly Agree: 27 (35.1%)
Agree: 22 (28.6%)
Neutral: 11 (14.3%)
Disagree: 14 (18.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 15 (23.4%)
Agree: 24 (37.5%)
Neutral: 9 (14.1%)
Disagree: 12 (18.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (6.3%)

There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking

2021
Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)
Agree: 23 (29.9%)
Neutral: 9 (11.7%)
Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 34 (52.3%)
Agree: 20 (30.8%)
Neutral: 8 (12.3%)
Disagree: 2 (3.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.5%)

I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. Ie. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior

2021
Strongly Agree: 32 (41.6%)
Agree: 26 (33.8%)
Neutral: 12 (15.6%)
Disagree: 5 (6.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 20 (31.3%)
Agree: 27 (42.2%)
Neutral: 10 (15.6%)
Disagree: 4 (6.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (4.7%)

The course should be the same, irrespective of gender

2021
Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)
Agree: 25 (32.5%)
Neutral: 8 (10.4%)
Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 33 (50.8%)
Agree: 23 (35.4%)
Neutral: 7 (10.8%)
Disagree: 2 (3.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0

Section 7 -Junior/Under21/Under 23 Section

I’m happy with the current rules around the junior/U21/U23 to elite transition

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (6.7%)
Agree: 20 (66.7%)
Neutral: 2 (6.7%)
Disagree: 3 (10%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (10%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (3.8%)
Agree: 27 (51.9%)
Neutral: 14 (26.9%)
Disagree: 8 (15.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)

Such a defined transition between junior/U21/U23 and elite makes racing harder for younger riders

2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (20%)
Agree: 12 (40%)
Neutral: 3 (10%)
Disagree: 9 (30%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (9.4%)
Agree: 21 (39.6%)
Neutral: 12 (22.6%)
Disagree: 14 (26.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)

There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 2 (6.7%)
Neutral: 4 (13.3%)
Disagree: 8 (26.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (53.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 4 (7.5%)
Neutral: 11 (20.8%)
Disagree: 29 (54.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (15.1%)

What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?

2021
Less than 20%: 8 (27.6%)
20%-40%: 2 (6.9%)
40%-60%: 1 (3.4%)
60%-80%: 7 (24.1%)
80%-99%: 5 (17.2%)
100%: 6 (20.7%)
2023
Less than 20%: 16 (30.2%)
20%-40%: 5 (9.4%)
40%-60%: 5 (9.4%)
60%-80%: 11 (20.8%)
80%-99%: 11 (20.8%)
100%: 5 (9.4%)

Section 8 - World Cup Downhill

How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

2021
20 or fewer: 0
20-40: 4 (4.8%)
20-60: 4 (4.8%)
It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)
60-80: 44 (53%)
80+: 2 (2.4%)
2023
20 or fewer: 1 (2%)
20-40: 7 (14.3%)
20-60: 3 (6.1%)
It should stay at 60: 24 (49%)
60-80: 13 (26.5%)
80+: 1 (2%)

How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

2021
10 or fewer: 2 (2.4%)
10-15: 10 (12%)
It should sat at 15: 16 (19.3%)
15-20: 37 (44.6%)
20+: 18 (21.7%)
2023
10 or fewer: 0
10-15: 7 (14.3%)
It should sat at 15: 18 (36.7%)
15-20: 17 (34.7%)
20+: 7 (14.3%)

I try to race my national series when it doesn't conflict with world cup racing

2023
Strongly Agree: 10 (20.4%)
Agree: 31 (63.3%)
Neutral: 5 (10.2%)
Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0

If my national series was more prestigious or better funded, I would rather attend that

2021
Strongly Agree: 19 (22.9%)
Agree: 14 (16.9%)
Neutral: 23 (27.7%)
Disagree: 21 (25.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (8.2%)
Agree: 11 (22.4%)
Neutral: 16 (32.7%)
Disagree: 15 (30.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

The current protected rider system ensures fairer racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (4.8%)
Agree: 34 (41%)
Neutral: 20 (24.1%)
Disagree: 16 (19.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (10.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)
Agree: 22 (44.9%)
Neutral: 16 (32.7%)
Disagree: 7 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)

I like the current weekend practice schedule

2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (4.9%)
Agree: 43 (52.4%)
Neutral: 13 (15.9%)
Disagree: 14 (17.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 24 (49%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 10 (20.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

I think bikes should be more regulated

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 16 (19.3%)
Neutral: 28 (33.7%)
Disagree: 32 (38.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (8.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (8.2%)
Neutral: 20 (40.8%)
Disagree: 21 (42.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (8.2%)

Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level

2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)
Agree: 5 (6%)
Neutral: 20 (24.1%)
Disagree: 22 (26.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 35 (42.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 6 (12.2%)
Neutral: 12 (24.5%)
Disagree: 14 (28.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (32.7%)

There should be double headers in coming seasons

2021
Strongly Agree: 23 (27.7%)
Agree: 28 (33.7%)
Neutral: 14 (16.9%)
Disagree: 12 (14.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (8.3%)
Agree: 12 (25%)
Neutral: 14 (29.2%)
Disagree: 11 (22.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (14.6%)

The current UCI points allocation system is fair

2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)
Agree: 24 (28.9%)
Neutral: 33 (39.8%)
Disagree: 14 (16.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (13.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 22 (44.9%)
Neutral: 13 (26.5%)
Disagree: 11 (22.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year

2021
Strongly Agree: 21 (25.3%)
Agree: 25 (30.1%)
Neutral: 16 (19.3%)
Disagree: 16 (19.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 17 (34.7%)
Agree: 17 (34.7%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)

Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in downhill racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)
Agree: 8 (9.6%)
Neutral: 24 (28.9%)
Disagree: 41 (49.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)
Agree: 5 (10.2%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 24 (49%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (14.3%)

“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in downhill racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)
Agree: 3 (3.6%)
Neutral: 7 (8.4%)
Disagree: 38 (45.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 33 (39.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (6.1%)
Agree: 5 (10.2%)
Neutral: 7 (14.3%)
Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 17 (34.7%)

The racing is, in general, fair and honest

2021
Strongly Agree: 26 (31.3%)
Agree: 47 (56.6%)
Neutral: 8 (9.6%)
Disagree: 2 (2.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 15 (30.6%)
Agree: 29 (59.2%)
Neutral: 4 (8.2%)
Disagree: 1 (2%)
Strongly Disagree: 0

Section 8 - The Enduro World Series

Enough practice time is allocated at enduro events

2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)
Agree: 52 (74.3%)
Neutral: 4 (5.7%)
Disagree: 4 (5.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 10 (19.2%)
Agree: 30 (57.7%)
Neutral: 5 (9.6%)
Disagree: 5 (9.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (3.8%)

Enduro racing should be totally blind

2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (4.3%)
Agree: 5 (7.1%)
Neutral: 9 (12.9%)
Disagree: 26 (37.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 27 (38.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (11.8%)
Neutral: 4 (7.8%)
Disagree: 22 (43.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 19 (37.3%)


Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events

2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)
Agree: 31 (44.3%)
Neutral: 18 (25.7%)
Disagree: 9 (12.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (8.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 8 (15.4%)
Agree: 24 (46.2%)
Neutral: 7 (13.5%)
Disagree: 8 (15.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (9.6%)

The races, in general, should involve more shuttling and chairlifts

2021
Strongly Agree: 9 (12.9%)
Agree: 14 (20%)
Neutral: 15 (21.4%)
Disagree: 23 (32.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (12.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (9.6%)
Agree: 6 (11.5%)
Neutral: 21 (40%)
Disagree: 14 (26.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (11.5%)

I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get more track time and, as a consequence, get an advantage

2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)
Agree: 40 (57.1%)
Neutral: 11 (15.7%)
Disagree: 7 (10%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 20 (38.5%)
Agree: 15 (28.8%)
Neutral: 10 (19.2%)
Disagree: 7 (13.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 0

The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (5.7%)
Neutral: 4 (5.7%)
Disagree: 39 (55.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 23 (32.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 3 (5.8%)
Neutral: 2 (3.8%)
Disagree: 18 (34.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 29 (55.8%)

Penalties are fair and consistently applied

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 20 (29%)
Neutral: 15 (21.7%)
Disagree: 24 (34.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 10 (19.2%)
Neutral: 17 (32.7%)
Disagree: 9 (17.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 15 (28.8%)

I think bikes should be more regulated

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (8.7%)
Neutral: 22 (31.9%)
Disagree: 34 (49.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (10.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 7 (13.5%)
Neutral: 14 (26.9%)
Disagree: 26 (50%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (7.7%)

The current points system is fair

2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.4%)
Agree: 45 (64.3%)
Neutral: 14 (20%)
Disagree: 10 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 28 (58.3%)
Neutral: 15 (28.8%)
Disagree: 7 (13.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)

Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 32 (46.4%)
Neutral: 17 (24.6%)
Disagree: 16 (23.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 5 (9.6%)
Neutral: 22 (42.3%)
Disagree: 20 (38.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (7.7%)

“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in enduro racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 1 (1.4%)
Neutral: 14 (20.3%)
Disagree: 44 (63.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (3.8%)
Agree: 0
Neutral: 10 (19.2%)
Disagree: 26 (50%)
Strongly Disagree: 14 (26.9%)

The racing is, in general, fair and honest

2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)
Agree: 50 (71.4%)
Neutral: 12 (17.1%)
Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (5.8%)
Agree: 32 (61.5%)
Neutral: 9 (17.3%)
Disagree: 8 (15.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 0

Section 8 - World Cup Cross Country

What is your preferred style of racing?

2021
XCO: 35 (97.2%)
XCE: 0
XCC: 0
Marathon: 1 (2.8%)
Other: 0
2023
XCO: 43 (87.8%)
XCE: 1 (2%)
XCC: 5 (10.2%)
Marathon: 0
Other: 0

I enjoy racing all the different race distances

2021
Strongly Agree: 12 (33.3%)
Agree: 17 (47.2%)
Neutral: 2 (5.6%)
Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 13 (26.5%)
Agree: 24 (49%)
Neutral: 9 (18.4%)
Disagree: 1 (2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)

I like the current weekend practice & race schedule

2021
Strongly Agree: 5 (13.9%)
Agree: 17 (47.2%)
Neutral: 6 (16.7%)
Disagree: 6 (16.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)
Agree: 14 (28.6%)
Neutral: 9 (18.4%)
Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)

I wish the XCO and XCC courses were more technical

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (5.6%)
Agree: 8 (22.2%)
Neutral: 12 (33.3%)
Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 9 (18.4%)
Agree: 9 (18.4%)
Neutral: 15 (30.6%)
Disagree: 14 (28.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)

I wish the XCO races were longer

2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (11.1%)
Agree: 4 (11.1%)
Neutral: 11 (30.6%)
Disagree: 14 (38.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 6 (12.2%)
Neutral: 17 (14.3%)
Disagree: 29 (59.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (12.2%)

I think bikes should be more regulated

2021
Strongly Agree: 8 (22.2%)
Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Neutral: 14 (38.9%)
Disagree: 9 (25%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 4 (8.2%)
Neutral: 15 (30.6%)
Disagree: 23 (46.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (12.2%)

“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in XC racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Agree: 1 (2.8%)
Neutral: 19 (52.8%)
Disagree: 5 (13.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (22.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)
Agree: 1 (2%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 22 (44.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 13 (26.5%)

Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing

2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Agree: 10 (27.8%)
Neutral: 14 (38.9%)
Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (16.7%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 8 (16.3%)
Neutral: 20 (40.8%)
Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

The racing is, in general, fair and honest

2021
Strongly Agree: 9 (25%)
Agree: 18 (50%)
Neutral: 4 (11.1%)
Disagree: 5 (13.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)
Agree: 36 (73.5%)
Neutral: 4 (8.2%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)

Section 8 - Slopestyle & Freeride

What is your preferred style of event?

2021
Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 9 (40.9%)
Competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (13.6%)
Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0
Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 10 (45.5%)
I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 0
2023
Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 6 (42.9%)
Competitive freeride and big mountain: 1 (7.1%)
Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0
Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (21.4%)
I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 4 (28.6%)

In general, the courses at FMB events are well designed

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (27.3%)
Neutral: 9 (40.9%)
Disagree: 7 (31.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 5 (35.7%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)

At an FMB event, there is typically enough time allocated for practice

2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (9.1%)
Agree: 3 (13.6%)
Neutral: 14 (63.6%)
Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 6 (42.9%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)

In general, judges score riders fairly at slopestyle and freeride events.

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 10 (45.5%)
Neutral: 11 (50%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree:1 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (28.6%)
Neutral: 8 (57.1%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0

The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion

2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (4.5%)
Agree: 13 (59.1%)
Neutral: 4 (18.2%)
Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 2 (14.3%)
Disagree: 3 (21.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (21.4%)

I have felt pressure to drop in at an event despite not being comfortable with the conditions

2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (45.5%)
Agree: 4 (18.2%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 2 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 4 (28.6%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree: 0

Rampage should include labour intensive, man-made features

2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (18.2%)
Agree: 7 (31.8%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 2 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (21.4%)
Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Neutral: 7 (50%)
Disagree: 1 (7.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (14.3%)

Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in slopestyle and freeride

2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 2 (9.1%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 8 (36.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (27.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Neutral: 6 (42.9%)
Disagree: 5 (35.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (14.3%)

Competitive events are, in general, fair and honest

2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (13.6%)
Agree: 8 (36.4%)
Neutral: 9 (40.9%)
Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 7 (50%)
Neutral: 4 (28.6%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)


24 Comments

  • 4 0
 In the future questions such as:
'I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event'
should be:
'I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event in the last year'.
As it is at the moment, you will always have a legacy element of people who experienced the thing being asked at a point in history, and so will always answer 'yes' to this and doesn't make for good comparison.
  • 1 0
 Great point. I'll include this in the notes for next year's survey. Thanks.
  • 7 0
 How about that advent calendar?
  • 1 0
 The poll agrees with you...
Competitive events are, in general, fair and honest.
Strongly Agree: 0
  • 3 0
 In the enduro section, how can 46% of respondents think that performance enhancing drugs are a problem in the sport yet 71% of respondents think that in general the racing is fair?!
  • 1 0
 Pretty wack
  • 3 0
 Because 25% of people think that racing on performance-enhancing drugs is fair....
  • 2 0
 Maybe they think that EPO or other performance enhancing drugs doesn't really give an advantage.
  • 4 0
 As a spectator I have a lot of problems, but worrying that there is a hidden motor in a DH bike is not one of them.
  • 2 1
 ~16% of respondents appear to believe people are using hidden motors @ wcdh? that's... something.

those covers on finn's & loics bikes? MOTORS UNDERNEATH.
  • 3 0
 Props to all the riders who took the survey--it must have taken a while to complete...also thanks to Pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 Has there been any reports of mechanical doping in enduro racing?
Never heard of a mini electric motor in enduro racing….
Please correct me if I missed something
  • 1 0
 And in DH?!
  • 3 0
 I tried to sneak my YZ450 into one of the races but somehow they noticed.
  • 2 0
 @bigtim: in pro downhill races, the chainsaws hide the sound
  • 1 0
 Everyone that's been putting secret motors in their bikes is saying [Mr. Burns voice] "Excellent! These fools suspect nothing!"
  • 1 0
 There is a mistake in percentage for the 100% answer for "What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?" In junior sec. Yeah I know, who read that anyway?
  • 1 0
 Amended. Thank you. My eyes were square by the time I was proofing and that's an example of it! Ha. I've corrected it to reflect the data, which I just double checked. Thanks
  • 1 0
 I totally read and digested the whole thing and came to the conclusion that 26 ain't dead!!!
  • 3 1
 lol
  • 1 0
 Full release is the only way to go.
  • 1 0
 Sounds like Skinsuits are not coming back anytime soon
  • 1 0
 Looks like much more of the top mtb pros are fine ebikes than PBers. Wink
Below threshold threads are hidden





