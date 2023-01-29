State of the Sport Full Release & Comparison - Part 2

Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Section 6 - Opportunities and Equality
How much do you feel you have been taken advantage of in contract negotiations?
2021
Not at all: 32 (16.5%)
A little bit: 79 (40.7%)
Significantly: 56 (28.9%)
Very badly: 20 (10.3%)
Extremely badly: 7 (3.6%)
2023
Not at all: 25 (16.9%)
A little bit: 71 (48%)
Significantly: 41 (27.7%)
Very badly: 9 (6.1%)
Extremely badly: 2 (1.4%)
During contract negotiations, I had a good idea of my own value compared to my peers
2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (5.1%)
Agree: 71 (36.4%)
Neutral: 48 (24.6%)
Disagree: 50 (25.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (8.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.4%)
Agree: 57 (38.3%)
Neutral: 24 (16.1%)
Disagree: 48 (32.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 15 (10.1%)
The Pinkbike State of the Sport survey helped me understand my own value as a rider
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)
Agree: 47 (31.1%)
Neutral: 76 (50.3%)
Disagree: 19 (12.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2.6%)
Speaking English significantly benefits a rider financially
2021
Strongly Agree: 60 (30.5%)
Agree: 91 (46.2%)
Neutral: 43 (21.8%)
Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 51 (33.8%)
Agree: 71 (47%)
Neutral: 21 (13.9%)
Disagree: 6 (4%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)
eMTBs have a place in the competitive mountain biking scene.
2021
Strongly Agree: 19 (9.7%)
Agree: 72 (36.7%)
Neutral: 54 (27.6%)
Disagree: 30 (15.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 21 (10.7%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)
Agree: 44 (28.9%)
Neutral: 46 (30.3%)
Disagree: 30 (19.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 21 (13.8%)
I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event
2021
Strongly Agree: 22 (11.2%)
Agree: 48 (24.5%)
Neutral: 45 (23%)
Disagree: 49 (25%)
Strongly Disagree: 32 (16.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 19 (12.6%)
Agree: 33 (21.9%)
Neutral: 27 (17.9%)
Disagree: 45 (29.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 27 (17.9%)
I have witnessed or experienced racism or racist language at an event
2021
Strongly Agree: 8 (4.1%)
Agree: 28 (14.4%)
Neutral: 36 (18.5%)
Disagree: 78 (40%)
Strongly Disagree: 45 (23.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (2%)
Agree: 12 (7.9%)
Neutral: 27 (17.9%)
Disagree: 73 (48.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 36 (23.8%)
I have witnessed or experienced homophobia or homophobic language at an event
2021
Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)
Agree: 20 (10.2%)
Neutral: 47 (24%)
Disagree: 75 (38.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 43 (21.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)
Agree: 12 (7.9%)
Neutral: 26 (17.2%)
Disagree: 69 (45.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 39 (25.8%)
I have witnessed or experienced transphobia or transphobic language at an event
Section 7 - Women's Section
2021
Strongly Agree: 16 (8.2%)
Agree: 35 (17.9%)
Neutral: 43 (21.9%)
Disagree: 62 (31.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 9 (6%)
Agree: 21 (13.9%)
Neutral: 27 (17.9%)
Disagree: 58 (38.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 36 (23.8%)
I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking
2021
Strongly Agree: 27 (35.1%)
Agree: 22 (28.6%)
Neutral: 11 (14.3%)
Disagree: 14 (18.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 15 (23.4%)
Agree: 24 (37.5%)
Neutral: 9 (14.1%)
Disagree: 12 (18.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (6.3%)
There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking
2021
Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)
Agree: 23 (29.9%)
Neutral: 9 (11.7%)
Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 34 (52.3%)
Agree: 20 (30.8%)
Neutral: 8 (12.3%)
Disagree: 2 (3.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.5%)
I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. Ie. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior
2021
Strongly Agree: 32 (41.6%)
Agree: 26 (33.8%)
Neutral: 12 (15.6%)
Disagree: 5 (6.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 20 (31.3%)
Agree: 27 (42.2%)
Neutral: 10 (15.6%)
Disagree: 4 (6.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (4.7%)
The course should be the same, irrespective of gender
Section 7 -Junior/Under21/Under 23 Section
2021
Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)
Agree: 25 (32.5%)
Neutral: 8 (10.4%)
Disagree: 3 (3.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 33 (50.8%)
Agree: 23 (35.4%)
Neutral: 7 (10.8%)
Disagree: 2 (3.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
I’m happy with the current rules around the junior/U21/U23 to elite transition
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (6.7%)
Agree: 20 (66.7%)
Neutral: 2 (6.7%)
Disagree: 3 (10%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (10%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (3.8%)
Agree: 27 (51.9%)
Neutral: 14 (26.9%)
Disagree: 8 (15.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)
Such a defined transition between junior/U21/U23 and elite makes racing harder for younger riders
2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (20%)
Agree: 12 (40%)
Neutral: 3 (10%)
Disagree: 9 (30%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (9.4%)
Agree: 21 (39.6%)
Neutral: 12 (22.6%)
Disagree: 14 (26.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)
There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 2 (6.7%)
Neutral: 4 (13.3%)
Disagree: 8 (26.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (53.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 4 (7.5%)
Neutral: 11 (20.8%)
Disagree: 29 (54.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (15.1%)
What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?
Section 8 - World Cup Downhill
2021
Less than 20%: 8 (27.6%)
20%-40%: 2 (6.9%)
40%-60%: 1 (3.4%)
60%-80%: 7 (24.1%)
80%-99%: 5 (17.2%)
100%: 6 (20.7%)
2023
Less than 20%: 16 (30.2%)
20%-40%: 5 (9.4%)
40%-60%: 5 (9.4%)
60%-80%: 11 (20.8%)
80%-99%: 11 (20.8%)
100%: 5 (9.4%)
How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?
2021
20 or fewer: 0
20-40: 4 (4.8%)
20-60: 4 (4.8%)
It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)
60-80: 44 (53%)
80+: 2 (2.4%)
2023
20 or fewer: 1 (2%)
20-40: 7 (14.3%)
20-60: 3 (6.1%)
It should stay at 60: 24 (49%)
60-80: 13 (26.5%)
80+: 1 (2%)
How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?
2021
10 or fewer: 2 (2.4%)
10-15: 10 (12%)
It should sat at 15: 16 (19.3%)
15-20: 37 (44.6%)
20+: 18 (21.7%)
2023
10 or fewer: 0
10-15: 7 (14.3%)
It should sat at 15: 18 (36.7%)
15-20: 17 (34.7%)
20+: 7 (14.3%)
I try to race my national series when it doesn't conflict with world cup racing
2023
Strongly Agree: 10 (20.4%)
Agree: 31 (63.3%)
Neutral: 5 (10.2%)
Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
If my national series was more prestigious or better funded, I would rather attend that
2021
Strongly Agree: 19 (22.9%)
Agree: 14 (16.9%)
Neutral: 23 (27.7%)
Disagree: 21 (25.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (8.2%)
Agree: 11 (22.4%)
Neutral: 16 (32.7%)
Disagree: 15 (30.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
The current protected rider system ensures fairer racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (4.8%)
Agree: 34 (41%)
Neutral: 20 (24.1%)
Disagree: 16 (19.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (10.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)
Agree: 22 (44.9%)
Neutral: 16 (32.7%)
Disagree: 7 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)
I like the current weekend practice schedule
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (4.9%)
Agree: 43 (52.4%)
Neutral: 13 (15.9%)
Disagree: 14 (17.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 24 (49%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 10 (20.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
I think bikes should be more regulated
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 16 (19.3%)
Neutral: 28 (33.7%)
Disagree: 32 (38.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (8.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (8.2%)
Neutral: 20 (40.8%)
Disagree: 21 (42.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (8.2%)
Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level
2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)
Agree: 5 (6%)
Neutral: 20 (24.1%)
Disagree: 22 (26.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 35 (42.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 6 (12.2%)
Neutral: 12 (24.5%)
Disagree: 14 (28.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (32.7%)
There should be double headers in coming seasons
2021
Strongly Agree: 23 (27.7%)
Agree: 28 (33.7%)
Neutral: 14 (16.9%)
Disagree: 12 (14.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (8.3%)
Agree: 12 (25%)
Neutral: 14 (29.2%)
Disagree: 11 (22.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (14.6%)
The current UCI points allocation system is fair
2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)
Agree: 24 (28.9%)
Neutral: 33 (39.8%)
Disagree: 14 (16.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (13.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 22 (44.9%)
Neutral: 13 (26.5%)
Disagree: 11 (22.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year
2021
Strongly Agree: 21 (25.3%)
Agree: 25 (30.1%)
Neutral: 16 (19.3%)
Disagree: 16 (19.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 17 (34.7%)
Agree: 17 (34.7%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in downhill racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)
Agree: 8 (9.6%)
Neutral: 24 (28.9%)
Disagree: 41 (49.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)
Agree: 5 (10.2%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 24 (49%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (14.3%)
“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in downhill racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)
Agree: 3 (3.6%)
Neutral: 7 (8.4%)
Disagree: 38 (45.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 33 (39.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (6.1%)
Agree: 5 (10.2%)
Neutral: 7 (14.3%)
Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
The racing is, in general, fair and honest
Section 8 - The Enduro World Series
2021
Strongly Agree: 26 (31.3%)
Agree: 47 (56.6%)
Neutral: 8 (9.6%)
Disagree: 2 (2.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 15 (30.6%)
Agree: 29 (59.2%)
Neutral: 4 (8.2%)
Disagree: 1 (2%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
Enough practice time is allocated at enduro events
2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)
Agree: 52 (74.3%)
Neutral: 4 (5.7%)
Disagree: 4 (5.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 10 (19.2%)
Agree: 30 (57.7%)
Neutral: 5 (9.6%)
Disagree: 5 (9.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (3.8%)
Enduro racing should be totally blind
2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (4.3%)
Agree: 5 (7.1%)
Neutral: 9 (12.9%)
Disagree: 26 (37.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 27 (38.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (11.8%)
Neutral: 4 (7.8%)
Disagree: 22 (43.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 19 (37.3%)
Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events
2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)
Agree: 31 (44.3%)
Neutral: 18 (25.7%)
Disagree: 9 (12.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (8.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 8 (15.4%)
Agree: 24 (46.2%)
Neutral: 7 (13.5%)
Disagree: 8 (15.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (9.6%)
The races, in general, should involve more shuttling and chairlifts
2021
Strongly Agree: 9 (12.9%)
Agree: 14 (20%)
Neutral: 15 (21.4%)
Disagree: 23 (32.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (12.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (9.6%)
Agree: 6 (11.5%)
Neutral: 21 (40%)
Disagree: 14 (26.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (11.5%)
I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get more track time and, as a consequence, get an advantage
2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)
Agree: 40 (57.1%)
Neutral: 11 (15.7%)
Disagree: 7 (10%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 20 (38.5%)
Agree: 15 (28.8%)
Neutral: 10 (19.2%)
Disagree: 7 (13.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (5.7%)
Neutral: 4 (5.7%)
Disagree: 39 (55.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 23 (32.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 3 (5.8%)
Neutral: 2 (3.8%)
Disagree: 18 (34.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 29 (55.8%)
Penalties are fair and consistently applied
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 20 (29%)
Neutral: 15 (21.7%)
Disagree: 24 (34.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 10 (19.2%)
Neutral: 17 (32.7%)
Disagree: 9 (17.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 15 (28.8%)
I think bikes should be more regulated
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (8.7%)
Neutral: 22 (31.9%)
Disagree: 34 (49.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (10.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 7 (13.5%)
Neutral: 14 (26.9%)
Disagree: 26 (50%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (7.7%)
The current points system is fair
2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.4%)
Agree: 45 (64.3%)
Neutral: 14 (20%)
Disagree: 10 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 28 (58.3%)
Neutral: 15 (28.8%)
Disagree: 7 (13.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 32 (46.4%)
Neutral: 17 (24.6%)
Disagree: 16 (23.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)
Agree: 5 (9.6%)
Neutral: 22 (42.3%)
Disagree: 20 (38.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (7.7%)
“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in enduro racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)
Agree: 1 (1.4%)
Neutral: 14 (20.3%)
Disagree: 44 (63.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (3.8%)
Agree: 0
Neutral: 10 (19.2%)
Disagree: 26 (50%)
Strongly Disagree: 14 (26.9%)
The racing is, in general, fair and honest
Section 8 - World Cup Cross Country
2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)
Agree: 50 (71.4%)
Neutral: 12 (17.1%)
Disagree: 2 (2.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (5.8%)
Agree: 32 (61.5%)
Neutral: 9 (17.3%)
Disagree: 8 (15.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
What is your preferred style of racing?
2021
XCO: 35 (97.2%)
XCE: 0
XCC: 0
Marathon: 1 (2.8%)
Other: 0
2023
XCO: 43 (87.8%)
XCE: 1 (2%)
XCC: 5 (10.2%)
Marathon: 0
Other: 0
I enjoy racing all the different race distances
2021
Strongly Agree: 12 (33.3%)
Agree: 17 (47.2%)
Neutral: 2 (5.6%)
Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 13 (26.5%)
Agree: 24 (49%)
Neutral: 9 (18.4%)
Disagree: 1 (2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)
I like the current weekend practice & race schedule
2021
Strongly Agree: 5 (13.9%)
Agree: 17 (47.2%)
Neutral: 6 (16.7%)
Disagree: 6 (16.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)
Agree: 14 (28.6%)
Neutral: 9 (18.4%)
Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)
I wish the XCO and XCC courses were more technical
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (5.6%)
Agree: 8 (22.2%)
Neutral: 12 (33.3%)
Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (19.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 9 (18.4%)
Agree: 9 (18.4%)
Neutral: 15 (30.6%)
Disagree: 14 (28.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)
I wish the XCO races were longer
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (11.1%)
Agree: 4 (11.1%)
Neutral: 11 (30.6%)
Disagree: 14 (38.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 6 (12.2%)
Neutral: 17 (14.3%)
Disagree: 29 (59.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (12.2%)
I think bikes should be more regulated
2021
Strongly Agree: 8 (22.2%)
Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Neutral: 14 (38.9%)
Disagree: 9 (25%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 4 (8.2%)
Neutral: 15 (30.6%)
Disagree: 23 (46.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (12.2%)
“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in XC racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Agree: 1 (2.8%)
Neutral: 19 (52.8%)
Disagree: 5 (13.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (22.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)
Agree: 1 (2%)
Neutral: 11 (22.4%)
Disagree: 22 (44.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 13 (26.5%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing
2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)
Agree: 10 (27.8%)
Neutral: 14 (38.9%)
Disagree: 3 (8.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (16.7%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)
Agree: 8 (16.3%)
Neutral: 20 (40.8%)
Disagree: 17 (34.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)
The racing is, in general, fair and honest
Section 8 - Slopestyle & Freeride
2021
Strongly Agree: 9 (25%)
Agree: 18 (50%)
Neutral: 4 (11.1%)
Disagree: 5 (13.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)
Agree: 36 (73.5%)
Neutral: 4 (8.2%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)
What is your preferred style of event?
2021
Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 9 (40.9%)
Competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (13.6%)
Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0
Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 10 (45.5%)
I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 0
2023
Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 6 (42.9%)
Competitive freeride and big mountain: 1 (7.1%)
Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0
Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (21.4%)
I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 4 (28.6%)
In general, the courses at FMB events are well designed
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 6 (27.3%)
Neutral: 9 (40.9%)
Disagree: 7 (31.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 5 (35.7%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)
At an FMB event, there is typically enough time allocated for practice
2021
Strongly Agree: 2 (9.1%)
Agree: 3 (13.6%)
Neutral: 14 (63.6%)
Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 6 (42.9%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)
In general, judges score riders fairly at slopestyle and freeride events.
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 10 (45.5%)
Neutral: 11 (50%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree:1 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 4 (28.6%)
Neutral: 8 (57.1%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion
2021
Strongly Agree: 1 (4.5%)
Agree: 13 (59.1%)
Neutral: 4 (18.2%)
Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 2 (14.3%)
Disagree: 3 (21.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (21.4%)
I have felt pressure to drop in at an event despite not being comfortable with the conditions
2021
Strongly Agree: 10 (45.5%)
Agree: 4 (18.2%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 2 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Agree: 5 (35.7%)
Neutral: 4 (28.6%)
Disagree: 0
Strongly Disagree: 0
Rampage should include labour intensive, man-made features
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (18.2%)
Agree: 7 (31.8%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 2 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (13.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (21.4%)
Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Neutral: 7 (50%)
Disagree: 1 (7.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in slopestyle and freeride
2021
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 2 (9.1%)
Neutral: 6 (27.3%)
Disagree: 8 (36.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 6 (27.3%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 1 (7.1%)
Neutral: 6 (42.9%)
Disagree: 5 (35.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Competitive events are, in general, fair and honest
2021
Strongly Agree: 3 (13.6%)
Agree: 8 (36.4%)
Neutral: 9 (40.9%)
Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 0
Agree: 7 (50%)
Neutral: 4 (28.6%)
Disagree: 2 (14.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)
24 Comments
'I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event'
should be:
'I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event in the last year'.
As it is at the moment, you will always have a legacy element of people who experienced the thing being asked at a point in history, and so will always answer 'yes' to this and doesn't make for good comparison.
Competitive events are, in general, fair and honest.
Strongly Agree: 0
those covers on finn's & loics bikes? MOTORS UNDERNEATH.
Never heard of a mini electric motor in enduro racing….
Please correct me if I missed something