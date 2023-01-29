State of the Sport Full Release & Comparison - Part 2

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

SOTS

Section 6 - Opportunities and Equality

How much do you feel you have been taken advantage of in contract negotiations?

2021

Not at all: 32 (16.5%)

A little bit: 79 (40.7%)

Significantly: 56 (28.9%)

Very badly: 20 (10.3%)

Extremely badly: 7 (3.6%)

2023

Not at all: 25 (16.9%)

A little bit: 71 (48%)

Significantly: 41 (27.7%)

Very badly: 9 (6.1%)

Extremely badly: 2 (1.4%)



During contract negotiations, I had a good idea of my own value compared to my peers

2021

Strongly Agree: 10 (5.1%)

Agree: 71 (36.4%)

Neutral: 48 (24.6%)

Disagree: 50 (25.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (8.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (3.4%)

Agree: 57 (38.3%)

Neutral: 24 (16.1%)

Disagree: 48 (32.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 15 (10.1%)



The Pinkbike State of the Sport survey helped me understand my own value as a rider

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)

Agree: 47 (31.1%)

Neutral: 76 (50.3%)

Disagree: 19 (12.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (2.6%)



Speaking English significantly benefits a rider financially

2021

Strongly Agree: 60 (30.5%)

Agree: 91 (46.2%)

Neutral: 43 (21.8%)

Disagree: 3 (1.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 51 (33.8%)

Agree: 71 (47%)

Neutral: 21 (13.9%)

Disagree: 6 (4%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)



eMTBs have a place in the competitive mountain biking scene.

2021

Strongly Agree: 19 (9.7%)

Agree: 72 (36.7%)

Neutral: 54 (27.6%)

Disagree: 30 (15.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 21 (10.7%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)

Agree: 44 (28.9%)

Neutral: 46 (30.3%)

Disagree: 30 (19.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 21 (13.8%)



I have witnessed or experienced sexism or sexist language at an event

2021

Strongly Agree: 22 (11.2%)

Agree: 48 (24.5%)

Neutral: 45 (23%)

Disagree: 49 (25%)

Strongly Disagree: 32 (16.3%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 19 (12.6%)

Agree: 33 (21.9%)

Neutral: 27 (17.9%)

Disagree: 45 (29.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 27 (17.9%)



I have witnessed or experienced racism or racist language at an event

2021

Strongly Agree: 8 (4.1%)

Agree: 28 (14.4%)

Neutral: 36 (18.5%)

Disagree: 78 (40%)

Strongly Disagree: 45 (23.1%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 3 (2%)

Agree: 12 (7.9%)

Neutral: 27 (17.9%)

Disagree: 73 (48.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 36 (23.8%)



I have witnessed or experienced homophobia or homophobic language at an event

2021

Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)

Agree: 20 (10.2%)

Neutral: 47 (24%)

Disagree: 75 (38.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 43 (21.9%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)

Agree: 12 (7.9%)

Neutral: 26 (17.2%)

Disagree: 69 (45.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 39 (25.8%)



I have witnessed or experienced transphobia or transphobic language at an event

2021

Strongly Agree: 16 (8.2%)

Agree: 35 (17.9%)

Neutral: 43 (21.9%)

Disagree: 62 (31.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.4%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 9 (6%)

Agree: 21 (13.9%)

Neutral: 27 (17.9%)

Disagree: 58 (38.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 36 (23.8%)



Section 7 - Women's Section

I have experienced sexism in the sport of mountain biking

2021

Strongly Agree: 27 (35.1%)

Agree: 22 (28.6%)

Neutral: 11 (14.3%)

Disagree: 14 (18.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (3.9%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 15 (23.4%)

Agree: 24 (37.5%)

Neutral: 9 (14.1%)

Disagree: 12 (18.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (6.3%)



There is a gender pay gap in mountain biking

2021

Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)

Agree: 23 (29.9%)

Neutral: 9 (11.7%)

Disagree: 3 (3.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.3%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 34 (52.3%)

Agree: 20 (30.8%)

Neutral: 8 (12.3%)

Disagree: 2 (3.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.5%)



I would support legislation to diversify the professional field. Ie. an elite UCI trade team must have at least 2 of the following: a male, a female and a junior

2021

Strongly Agree: 32 (41.6%)

Agree: 26 (33.8%)

Neutral: 12 (15.6%)

Disagree: 5 (6.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 20 (31.3%)

Agree: 27 (42.2%)

Neutral: 10 (15.6%)

Disagree: 4 (6.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (4.7%)



The course should be the same, irrespective of gender

2021

Strongly Agree: 41 (53.2%)

Agree: 25 (32.5%)

Neutral: 8 (10.4%)

Disagree: 3 (3.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 33 (50.8%)

Agree: 23 (35.4%)

Neutral: 7 (10.8%)

Disagree: 2 (3.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 0



Section 7 -Junior/Under21/Under 23 Section

I’m happy with the current rules around the junior/U21/U23 to elite transition

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (6.7%)

Agree: 20 (66.7%)

Neutral: 2 (6.7%)

Disagree: 3 (10%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (10%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 2 (3.8%)

Agree: 27 (51.9%)

Neutral: 14 (26.9%)

Disagree: 8 (15.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)



Such a defined transition between junior/U21/U23 and elite makes racing harder for younger riders

2021

Strongly Agree: 6 (20%)

Agree: 12 (40%)

Neutral: 3 (10%)

Disagree: 9 (30%)

Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (9.4%)

Agree: 21 (39.6%)

Neutral: 12 (22.6%)

Disagree: 14 (26.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)



There’s appropriate financial aid for juniors/U21 riders/U23 riders

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 2 (6.7%)

Neutral: 4 (13.3%)

Disagree: 8 (26.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (53.3%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)

Agree: 4 (7.5%)

Neutral: 11 (20.8%)

Disagree: 29 (54.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (15.1%)



What proportion of your total expense comes from sponsors?

2021

Less than 20%: 8 (27.6%)

20%-40%: 2 (6.9%)

40%-60%: 1 (3.4%)

60%-80%: 7 (24.1%)

80%-99%: 5 (17.2%)

100%: 6 (20.7%)

2023

Less than 20%: 16 (30.2%)

20%-40%: 5 (9.4%)

40%-60%: 5 (9.4%)

60%-80%: 11 (20.8%)

80%-99%: 11 (20.8%)

100%: 5 (9.4%)



Section 8 - World Cup Downhill

How many men should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

2021

20 or fewer: 0

20-40: 4 (4.8%)

20-60: 4 (4.8%)

It should stay at 60: 29 (34.9%)

60-80: 44 (53%)

80+: 2 (2.4%)

2023

20 or fewer: 1 (2%)

20-40: 7 (14.3%)

20-60: 3 (6.1%)

It should stay at 60: 24 (49%)

60-80: 13 (26.5%)

80+: 1 (2%)



How many women should qualify for Elite World Cup finals?

2021

10 or fewer: 2 (2.4%)

10-15: 10 (12%)

It should sat at 15: 16 (19.3%)

15-20: 37 (44.6%)

20+: 18 (21.7%)

2023

10 or fewer: 0

10-15: 7 (14.3%)

It should sat at 15: 18 (36.7%)

15-20: 17 (34.7%)

20+: 7 (14.3%)



I try to race my national series when it doesn't conflict with world cup racing

2023

Strongly Agree: 10 (20.4%)

Agree: 31 (63.3%)

Neutral: 5 (10.2%)

Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 0



If my national series was more prestigious or better funded, I would rather attend that

2021

Strongly Agree: 19 (22.9%)

Agree: 14 (16.9%)

Neutral: 23 (27.7%)

Disagree: 21 (25.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 4 (8.2%)

Agree: 11 (22.4%)

Neutral: 16 (32.7%)

Disagree: 15 (30.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)



The current protected rider system ensures fairer racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 4 (4.8%)

Agree: 34 (41%)

Neutral: 20 (24.1%)

Disagree: 16 (19.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (10.8%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)

Agree: 22 (44.9%)

Neutral: 16 (32.7%)

Disagree: 7 (14.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



I like the current weekend practice schedule

2021

Strongly Agree: 4 (4.9%)

Agree: 43 (52.4%)

Neutral: 13 (15.9%)

Disagree: 14 (17.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.8%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)

Agree: 24 (49%)

Neutral: 11 (22.4%)

Disagree: 10 (20.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)



I think bikes should be more regulated

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 16 (19.3%)

Neutral: 28 (33.7%)

Disagree: 32 (38.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (8.4%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 4 (8.2%)

Neutral: 20 (40.8%)

Disagree: 21 (42.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (8.2%)



Skinsuits should be allowed at World Cup level

2021

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)

Agree: 5 (6%)

Neutral: 20 (24.1%)

Disagree: 22 (26.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 35 (42.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)

Agree: 6 (12.2%)

Neutral: 12 (24.5%)

Disagree: 14 (28.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (32.7%)



There should be double headers in coming seasons

2021

Strongly Agree: 23 (27.7%)

Agree: 28 (33.7%)

Neutral: 14 (16.9%)

Disagree: 12 (14.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (7.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 4 (8.3%)

Agree: 12 (25%)

Neutral: 14 (29.2%)

Disagree: 11 (22.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (14.6%)



The current UCI points allocation system is fair

2021

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.2%)

Agree: 24 (28.9%)

Neutral: 33 (39.8%)

Disagree: 14 (16.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (13.3%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 22 (44.9%)

Neutral: 13 (26.5%)

Disagree: 11 (22.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)



A venue shouldn’t hold a race on the same, largely unchanged track, year after year

2021

Strongly Agree: 21 (25.3%)

Agree: 25 (30.1%)

Neutral: 16 (19.3%)

Disagree: 16 (19.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 17 (34.7%)

Agree: 17 (34.7%)

Neutral: 11 (22.4%)

Disagree: 3 (6.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in downhill racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)

Agree: 8 (9.6%)

Neutral: 24 (28.9%)

Disagree: 41 (49.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (9.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)

Agree: 5 (10.2%)

Neutral: 11 (22.4%)

Disagree: 24 (49%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (14.3%)



“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in downhill racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.4%)

Agree: 3 (3.6%)

Neutral: 7 (8.4%)

Disagree: 38 (45.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 33 (39.8%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 3 (6.1%)

Agree: 5 (10.2%)

Neutral: 7 (14.3%)

Disagree: 17 (34.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 17 (34.7%)



The racing is, in general, fair and honest

2021

Strongly Agree: 26 (31.3%)

Agree: 47 (56.6%)

Neutral: 8 (9.6%)

Disagree: 2 (2.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 15 (30.6%)

Agree: 29 (59.2%)

Neutral: 4 (8.2%)

Disagree: 1 (2%)

Strongly Disagree: 0



Section 8 - The Enduro World Series

Enough practice time is allocated at enduro events

2021

Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)

Agree: 52 (74.3%)

Neutral: 4 (5.7%)

Disagree: 4 (5.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 10 (19.2%)

Agree: 30 (57.7%)

Neutral: 5 (9.6%)

Disagree: 5 (9.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (3.8%)



Enduro racing should be totally blind

2021

Strongly Agree: 3 (4.3%)

Agree: 5 (7.1%)

Neutral: 9 (12.9%)

Disagree: 26 (37.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 27 (38.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 6 (11.8%)

Neutral: 4 (7.8%)

Disagree: 22 (43.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 19 (37.3%)



Shuttling should be allowed in training for enduro events

2021

Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)

Agree: 31 (44.3%)

Neutral: 18 (25.7%)

Disagree: 9 (12.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (8.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 8 (15.4%)

Agree: 24 (46.2%)

Neutral: 7 (13.5%)

Disagree: 8 (15.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (9.6%)



The races, in general, should involve more shuttling and chairlifts

2021

Strongly Agree: 9 (12.9%)

Agree: 14 (20%)

Neutral: 15 (21.4%)

Disagree: 23 (32.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (12.9%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (9.6%)

Agree: 6 (11.5%)

Neutral: 21 (40%)

Disagree: 14 (26.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (11.5%)



I am concerned that riders who live nearer to a race venue get more track time and, as a consequence, get an advantage

2021

Strongly Agree: 10 (14.3%)

Agree: 40 (57.1%)

Neutral: 11 (15.7%)

Disagree: 7 (10%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 20 (38.5%)

Agree: 15 (28.8%)

Neutral: 10 (19.2%)

Disagree: 7 (13.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 0



The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 4 (5.7%)

Neutral: 4 (5.7%)

Disagree: 39 (55.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 23 (32.9%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 3 (5.8%)

Neutral: 2 (3.8%)

Disagree: 18 (34.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 29 (55.8%)



Penalties are fair and consistently applied

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)

Agree: 20 (29%)

Neutral: 15 (21.7%)

Disagree: 24 (34.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)

Agree: 10 (19.2%)

Neutral: 17 (32.7%)

Disagree: 9 (17.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 15 (28.8%)



I think bikes should be more regulated

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 6 (8.7%)

Neutral: 22 (31.9%)

Disagree: 34 (49.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (10.1%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)

Agree: 7 (13.5%)

Neutral: 14 (26.9%)

Disagree: 26 (50%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (7.7%)



The current points system is fair

2021

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.4%)

Agree: 45 (64.3%)

Neutral: 14 (20%)

Disagree: 10 (14.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)

Agree: 28 (58.3%)

Neutral: 15 (28.8%)

Disagree: 7 (13.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (1.9%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in enduro racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)

Agree: 32 (46.4%)

Neutral: 17 (24.6%)

Disagree: 16 (23.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (2.9%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (1.9%)

Agree: 5 (9.6%)

Neutral: 22 (42.3%)

Disagree: 20 (38.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (7.7%)



“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in enduro racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (2.9%)

Agree: 1 (1.4%)

Neutral: 14 (20.3%)

Disagree: 44 (63.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (11.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 2 (3.8%)

Agree: 0

Neutral: 10 (19.2%)

Disagree: 26 (50%)

Strongly Disagree: 14 (26.9%)



The racing is, in general, fair and honest

2021

Strongly Agree: 6 (8.6%)

Agree: 50 (71.4%)

Neutral: 12 (17.1%)

Disagree: 2 (2.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 3 (5.8%)

Agree: 32 (61.5%)

Neutral: 9 (17.3%)

Disagree: 8 (15.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 0



Section 8 - World Cup Cross Country

What is your preferred style of racing?

2021

XCO: 35 (97.2%)

XCE: 0

XCC: 0

Marathon: 1 (2.8%)

Other: 0

2023

XCO: 43 (87.8%)

XCE: 1 (2%)

XCC: 5 (10.2%)

Marathon: 0

Other: 0



I enjoy racing all the different race distances

2021

Strongly Agree: 12 (33.3%)

Agree: 17 (47.2%)

Neutral: 2 (5.6%)

Disagree: 3 (8.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 13 (26.5%)

Agree: 24 (49%)

Neutral: 9 (18.4%)

Disagree: 1 (2%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



I like the current weekend practice & race schedule

2021

Strongly Agree: 5 (13.9%)

Agree: 17 (47.2%)

Neutral: 6 (16.7%)

Disagree: 6 (16.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)

Agree: 14 (28.6%)

Neutral: 9 (18.4%)

Disagree: 17 (34.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)



I wish the XCO and XCC courses were more technical

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (5.6%)

Agree: 8 (22.2%)

Neutral: 12 (33.3%)

Disagree: 7 (19.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (19.4%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 9 (18.4%)

Agree: 9 (18.4%)

Neutral: 15 (30.6%)

Disagree: 14 (28.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (4.1%)



I wish the XCO races were longer

2021

Strongly Agree: 4 (11.1%)

Agree: 4 (11.1%)

Neutral: 11 (30.6%)

Disagree: 14 (38.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (8.3%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)

Agree: 6 (12.2%)

Neutral: 17 (14.3%)

Disagree: 29 (59.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (12.2%)



I think bikes should be more regulated

2021

Strongly Agree: 8 (22.2%)

Agree: 3 (8.3%)

Neutral: 14 (38.9%)

Disagree: 9 (25%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (5.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)

Agree: 4 (8.2%)

Neutral: 15 (30.6%)

Disagree: 23 (46.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (12.2%)



“Mechanical doping”, using a hidden electric motor, is a problem in XC racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)

Agree: 1 (2.8%)

Neutral: 19 (52.8%)

Disagree: 5 (13.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (22.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 2 (4.1%)

Agree: 1 (2%)

Neutral: 11 (22.4%)

Disagree: 22 (44.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 13 (26.5%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in XC racing

2021

Strongly Agree: 3 (8.3%)

Agree: 10 (27.8%)

Neutral: 14 (38.9%)

Disagree: 3 (8.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (16.7%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (2%)

Agree: 8 (16.3%)

Neutral: 20 (40.8%)

Disagree: 17 (34.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (6.1%)



The racing is, in general, fair and honest

2021

Strongly Agree: 9 (25%)

Agree: 18 (50%)

Neutral: 4 (11.1%)

Disagree: 5 (13.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 8 (16.3%)

Agree: 36 (73.5%)

Neutral: 4 (8.2%)

Disagree: 0

Strongly Disagree: 1 (2%)



Section 8 - Slopestyle & Freeride

What is your preferred style of event?

2021

Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 9 (40.9%)

Competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (13.6%)

Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0

Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 10 (45.5%)

I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 0

2023

Competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 6 (42.9%)

Competitive freeride and big mountain: 1 (7.1%)

Non-competitive dirt jump and slopestyle: 0

Non-competitive freeride and big mountain: 3 (21.4%)

I don't take part in many events, I focus on media and videos: 4 (28.6%)



In general, the courses at FMB events are well designed

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 6 (27.3%)

Neutral: 9 (40.9%)

Disagree: 7 (31.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (7.1%)

Agree: 5 (35.7%)

Neutral: 5 (35.7%)

Disagree: 2 (14.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)



At an FMB event, there is typically enough time allocated for practice

2021

Strongly Agree: 2 (9.1%)

Agree: 3 (13.6%)

Neutral: 14 (63.6%)

Disagree: 3 (13.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 5 (35.7%)

Neutral: 6 (42.9%)

Disagree: 2 (14.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (7.1%)



In general, judges score riders fairly at slopestyle and freeride events.

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 10 (45.5%)

Neutral: 11 (50%)

Disagree: 0

Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 4 (28.6%)

Neutral: 8 (57.1%)

Disagree: 2 (14.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 0



The choice of a full or open face helmet should be down to rider discretion

2021

Strongly Agree: 1 (4.5%)

Agree: 13 (59.1%)

Neutral: 4 (18.2%)

Disagree: 3 (13.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (4.5%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (7.1%)

Agree: 5 (35.7%)

Neutral: 2 (14.3%)

Disagree: 3 (21.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (21.4%)



I have felt pressure to drop in at an event despite not being comfortable with the conditions

2021

Strongly Agree: 10 (45.5%)

Agree: 4 (18.2%)

Neutral: 6 (27.3%)

Disagree: 2 (9.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 0

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (35.7%)

Agree: 5 (35.7%)

Neutral: 4 (28.6%)

Disagree: 0

Strongly Disagree: 0



Rampage should include labour intensive, man-made features

2021

Strongly Agree: 4 (18.2%)

Agree: 7 (31.8%)

Neutral: 6 (27.3%)

Disagree: 2 (9.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (13.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 3 (21.4%)

Agree: 1 (7.1%)

Neutral: 7 (50%)

Disagree: 1 (7.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (14.3%)



Performance enhancing drugs are a problem in slopestyle and freeride

2021

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 2 (9.1%)

Neutral: 6 (27.3%)

Disagree: 8 (36.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 6 (27.3%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 0

Agree: 1 (7.1%)

Neutral: 6 (42.9%)

Disagree: 5 (35.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (14.3%)



Competitive events are, in general, fair and honest