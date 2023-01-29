State of the Sport Full Release & Comparison - Part One

2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey

SOTS

Section 1 - Demographics

What is your gender?

2021

Male: 121 (61.1%)

Female: 77 (38.9%)

2023

Male: 89 (58.6%)

Female: 63 (41.4%)



What is your age?

2021

Junior: 9 (4.5%)

18-20: 35 (17.7%)

21-25: 53 (26.8%)

26-30: 67 (33.8%)

31-35: 29 (14.6%)

36+: 5 (2.5%)

2023

Junior: 9 (5.9%)

18-20: 32 (21.1%)

21-25: 39 (25.7%)

26-30: 42 (27.6%)

31-35: 26 (17.1%)

36+: 4 (2.6%)



Which continent are you from?

2021

Africa: 1 (0.5%)

Asia: 3 (1.5%)

Europe: 123 (62.1%)

North America: 46 (23.2%)

Oceania: 23 (11.6%)

South America: 2 (1%)

2023

Africa: 0 (0%)

Asia: 2 (1.3%)

Europe: 90 (59.2%)

North America: 38 (25%)

Oceania: 18 (11.8%)

South America: 4 (2.6%)



What is your primary cycling discipline?

2021

Downhill: 71 (35.9%)

Enduro: 65 (32.8%)

Cross Country: 39 (19.7%)

Slopestyle or Freeride: 21 (10.6%)

Other: 2 (1%)

2023

Downhill: 41 (27%)

Enduro: 49 (32.2%)

Cross Country: 49 (32.2%)

Slopestyle or Freeride: 12 (7.9%)

Other: 1 (0.7%)



What position did you finish in the overall rankings of your primary discipline last year?

2021

Top 5: 45 (22.7%)

Top 10: 42 (21.2%)

Top 20: 47 (23.7%)

Top 40: 24 (12.1%)

41st or higher: 15 (7.6%)

N/A: 25 (12.6%)

2023

Top 5: 37 (24.7%)

Top 10: 33 (22%)

Top 20: 53 (35.3%)

Top 40: 21 (14%)

41st or higher: 1 (0.7%)

N/A: 5 (3.3%)



What is your goal for your racing?

2023

To be the best in the world in my discIpline: 61 (40.1%)

To enter the top 10 in my discipline: 28 (18.4%)

To enter the top 20 in my discipline: 3 (2%)

To enter the top 30 in my discipline: 3 (2%)

To be the best I can be: 40 (26.3%)

To earn enough money to support myself: 5 (3.3%)

To earn a high wage as a professional athlete: 4 (2.6%)

To travel and enjoy the experience: 7 (4.6%)

I don't have a particular goal: 0 (0%)

Other: 1 (0.7%)



Section 2 - Media & Filming

How many followers do you have on your main social media account?

2021

0-10,000: 89 (44.9%)

10,000-25,000: 47 (23.7%)

25,000-50,000: 20 (10.1%)

50,000-100,000: 25 (12.6%)

100,000-250,000: 11 (5.6%)

250,000+: 6 (3%)

2023

0-10,000: 69 (45.4%)

10,000-25,000: 32 (21.1%)

25,000-50,000: 19 (12.5%)

50,000-100,000: 14 (9.2%)

100,000 - 250,000: 10 (6.6%)

250,000+ 8 (5.3%)



Why do you use social media?

2021

To Make Myself More Valuable to Sponsors: 171 (86.4%)

To Make Content With and For My Fans: 137 (69.2%)

I Like to Speak to My Fans Directly: 58 (29.3%)

I'm Contracted to Do So: 71 (35.9%)

To Use My Influence in the Mountain Biking Community: 86 (43.4%)

Other (answers included because they enjoy it, for inspiration and to be creative): 7 (3.5%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)

2023

To Make Myself More Valuable to Sponsors: 127 (84.7%)

To Make Content With and For My Fans: 90 (60%)

I Like to Speak to My Fans Directly: 42 (28%)

I'm Contracted to Do So: 49 (32.7%)

To Use My Influence in the Mountain Biking Community: 53 (35.3%)

Because I enjoy it: 55 (36.7%)

Other: 1 (0.7%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



I have to make content to maintain my income

2021

Strongly Agree: 46 (23.2%)

Agree: 81 (40.9%)

Neutral: 49 (24.7%)

Disagree: 19 (9.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (1.5%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 32 (23%)

Agree: 59 (38.8%)

Neutral: 38 (25%)

Disagree: 15 (9.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (3.3%)



I enjoy making content for social media

2021

Strongly Agree: 22 (11.1%)

Agree: 83 (41.9%)

Neutral: 71 (35.9%)

Disagree: 18 (9.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)

Agree: 67 (44.1%)

Neutral: 55 (36.2%)

Disagree: 16 (10.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (2%)



Social media reach is more important to me than traditional media coverage (e.g video on Pinkbike homepage or Photo Epic appearance)

2021

Strongly Agree: 7 (3.5%)

Agree: 40 (20.2%)

Neutral: 87 (43.9%)

Disagree: 60 (30.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 4 (2.6%)

Agree: 46 (30.3%)

Neutral: 76 (50%)

Disagree: 26 (17.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)



I have considered leaving competition to create content full time

2021

Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)

Agree: 26 (13.2%)

Neutral: 16 (8.1%)

Disagree: 66 (33.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 85 (43.1%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 6 (3.9%)

Agree: 12 (7.9%)

Neutral: 11 (7.2%)

Disagree: 57 (37.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 66 (43.4%)



Social media has a negative impact on my mental health

2021

Strongly Agree: 18 (9.1%)

Agree: 77 (38.9%)

Neutral: 42 (21.1%)

Disagree: 50 (25.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (5.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)

Agree: 40 (26.3%)

Neutral: 67 (44.1%)

Disagree: 29 (19.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (3.3%)



Section 3 - Home Country Support

My home country gave me an advantage compared to others

2021

Strongly Agree: 12 (6.1%)

Agree: 45 (22.7%)

Neutral: 50 (25.3%)

Disagree: 60 (30.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 31 (15.7%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 15 (9.9%)

Agree: 45 (29.6%)

Neutral: 34 (22.4%)

Disagree: 35 (23%)

Strongly Disagree: 23 (15.1%)



My national governing body supports its athletes well

2021

Strongly Agree: 5 (2.5%)

Agree: 19 (9.6%)

Neutral: 34 (17.2%)

Disagree: 67 (33.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 70 (35.4%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)

Agree: 21 (13.8%)

Neutral: 29 (19.1%)

Disagree: 41 (27%)

Strongly Disagree: 49 (32.2%)

I don't know: 7 (4.6%)



For riders from my home country, it is too expensive to compete at an international level without significant financial support from brands or sponsors

2023

Strongly Agree: 56 (36.8%)

Agree: 51 (33.6%)

Neutral: 29 (19.1%)

Disagree: 14 (9.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)



It’s easier for Europeans to compete at an elite level

2021

Strongly Agree: 59 (29.9%)

Agree: 83 (42.1%)

Neutral: 30 (15.2%)

Disagree: 23 (11.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 57 (37.5%)

Agree: 62 (40.8%)

Neutral: 24 (15.8%)

Disagree: 7 (4.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)



To race in my chosen discipline, there were opportunities to get the necessary points in my home country

2021

Strongly Agree: 7 (3.5%)

Agree: 68 (34.3%)

Neutral: 21 (10.6%)

Disagree: 58 (29.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 29 (14.6%)

This doesn't apply to me: 15 (7.6%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 10 (6.6%)

Agree: 55 (36.2%)

Neutral: 22 (14.5%)

Disagree: 27 (17.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 13 (8.6%)

This doesn't apply to me: 25 (16.4%)



Despite opportunities to get points in my home country, I felt I had to go to another country to get the necessary points

2021

Strongly Agree: 28 (14.1%)

Agree: 53 (26.8%)

Neutral: 34 (17.2%)

Disagree: 45 (22.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)

This doesn't apply to me: 36 (18.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 28 (14.1%)

Agree: 53 (26.8%)

Neutral: 34 (17.2%)

Disagree: 45 (22.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)

This doesn't apply to me: 36 (18.2%)



I relied on a jersey from my national body to compete in at least one of the previous two seasons

2023

Yes: 52 (34.2%)

No: 66 (43.4%)

This doesn't apply to me: 52 (22.4%)



Section 4 - Rumeneration

Is mountain biking your sole income or do you have to have another job to support yourself?

2021

I don't take a wage from mountain biking: 42 (21.2%)

It's less than 50% of my income: 27 (13.6%)

It's more than 50% of my income: 32 (16.2%)

Full income: 97 (49%)

2023

I don't take a wage from mountain biking: 29 (19.1%)

It's less than 50% of my income: 17 (11.2%)

It's more than 50% of my income: 22 (14.5%)

Full income: 84 (55.3%)



What were your total earnings from mountain biking last year?

2021

0-5,000 USD: 56 (29%)

5,000-10,000 USD: 20 (10.4%)

10,000-20,000 USD: 28 (14.5%)

20,000-30,000 USD: 16 (8.3%)

30,000-40,000 USD: 14 (7.3%)

40,000-50,000 USD: 15 (7.8%)

50,000-100,000 USD: 25 (13%)

100,000-250,000 USD: 13 (6.7%)

250,000-500,000 USD: 5 (2.6%)

500,000+ USD: 1 (0.5%)

2023

0-5,000 USD: 35 (23.3%)

5,000-10,000 USD: 17 (11.3%)

10,000-20,000 USD: 16 (10.5%)

20,000-30,000 USD: 13 (8.7%)

30,000-40,000 USD: 8 (5.3%)

40,000-50,000 USD: 12 (8%)

50,000-100,000 USD: 27 (18%)

100,000-250,000 USD: 15 (10%)

250,000-500,000 USD: 5 (3.3%)

500,000+ USD: 2 (1.3%)



How much of your income from mountain biking comes from a guaranteed salary?

2021

Less than 20%: 55 (28.6%)

20-40%: 12 (6.3%)

40-60%: 19 (9.9%)

60-80%: 64 (33.3%)

Around 100%: 42 (21.9%)

2023

Less than 20%: 44 (29.7%)

20-40%: 8 (5.4%)

40-60%: 20 (13.5%)

60-80%: 47 (31.8%)

Around 100%: 29 (19.6%)



How much of your income from mountain biking comes from prize money?

2021

Less than 20%: 135 (69.9%)

20-40%: 34 (17.6%)

40-60%: 7 (3.6%)

60-80%: 4 (2.1%)

Around 100%: 13 (6.7%)

2023

Less than 20%: 135 (69.9%)

20-40%: 34 (17.6%)

40-60%: 7 (3.6%)

60-80%: 4 (2.1%)

Around 100%: 13 (6.7%)



How much of your income from mountain biking comes from other bonuses?

2021

Less than 20%: 126 (65.3%)

20-40%: 44 (22.8%)

40-60%: 13 (6.7%)

60-80%: 9 (4.7%)

Around 100%: 1 (0.5%)

2023

Less than 20%: 105 (70%)

20-40%: 31 (20.7%)

40-60%: 5 (3.3%)

60-80%: 5 (3.3%)

Around 100%: 4 (2.7%)



How much of your equipment is provided to you free of charge?

2021

Less than 20%: 12 (6.1%)

20-40%: 13 (6.6%)

40-60%: 15 (7.6%)

60-80%: 35 (17.7%)

Around 100%: 123 (62.1%)

2023

Less than 20%: 7 (4.7%)

20-40%: 4 (2.7%)

40-60%: 4 (2.7%)

60-80%: 26 (17.3%)

Around 100%: 109 (72.7%)



How much of your travel costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?

2021

Less than 20%: 59 (29.8%)

20-40%: 9 (4.5%)

40-60%: 11 (5.6%)

60-80%: 23 (11.6%)

Around 100%: 96 (48.5%)

2023

Less than 20%: (17.9%)

20-40%: 3 (2%)

40-60%: 9 (6%)

60-80%: 33 (21.9%)

Around 100%: 79 (52.3%)



How much of your accommodation costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?

2021

Less than 20%: 62 (31.3%)

20-40%: 2 (1%)

40-60%: 9 (4.5%)

60-80%: 21 (10.6%)

Around 100%: 104 (52.5%)

2023

Less than 20%: 25 (16.4%)

20-40%: 3 (2%)

40-60%: 7 (4.6%)

60-80%: 19.7 (19.7%)

Around 100%: 87 (57.2%)



I rely on good race or event results for my livelihood

2021

Strongly Agree: 39 (19.7%)

Agree: 90 (45.5%)

Neutral: 41 (20.7%)

Disagree: 21 (10.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (3.5%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 26 (17.1%)

Agree: 67 (44.1%)

Neutral: 31 (20.4%)

Disagree: 19 (12.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (5.9%)



I sacrificed my education to prioritize my riding

2023

Strongly Agree: 21 (13.8%)

Agree: 45 (29.6%)

Neutral: 19 (12.5%)

Disagree: 46 (30.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 21 (13.8%)



A brand's ethics and beliefs have to be aligned with my own for me to accept sponsorship or support from them



2023

Strongly Agree: 32 (21.2%)

Agree: 76 (50.3%)

Neutral: 31 (20.5%)

Disagree: 11 (7.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.7%)



Do you consider mountain biking a full time job, or something to enjoy for as long as you can?



I'm a full time professional athlete: 91 (59.9%)

I consider myself semi-professional, but have another job around my riding: 32 (21.1%)

I'll always ride at the highest level while I can, even if I pay for it myself: 15 (9.9%)

I live on year-to-year contracts: 10 (6.6%)

I'm here for a good time, not a long time: 2 (1.3%)

I work full time, and riding is essentially my hobby: 1 (0.7%)

I use savings or money from another source to fund my racing; I don't need another job: 1 (0.7%)



Which do your sponsors value most?

2021

Good one off results in my chosen discipline: 26 (13.1%)

Consistent results in my chosen discipline: 100 (50.5%)

Media coverage from events: 7 (3.5%)

Active social media: 46 (23.2%)

One successful 'Must Watch' video part: 1 (0.5%)

Photography projects: 0

Regularly produced YouTube content: 3 (1.5%)

Face to face interaction with the public: 12 (6.1%)

Product testing and feedback: 3 (1.5%)

2023

Good one off results in my chosen discipline: 26 (17.2%)

Consistent results in my chosen discipline: 86 (57%)

Media coverage from events: 7 (4.6%)

Active social media: 23 (15.2%)

One successful 'Must Watch' video part: 0 (0%)

Photography projects: 2 (1.3%)

Regularly produced YouTube content: 4 (2.6%)

Face to face interaction with the public: 0 (0%)

Product testing and feedback: 3 (2%)



What causes a rider to be well paid?

2023

Results: 137 (90.1%)

Large social media: 111 (73%)

Personality: 95 (62.5%)

Contacts and relationships: 80 (52.6%

A well negotiated contract: 58 (38.2%)

Nationality or ethnicity: 30 (19.7%)

Other: 7 (4.6%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



I am paid fairly for what I do

2021

Strongly Agree: 6 (3.1%)

Agree: 51 (26%)

Neutral: 54 (27.6%)

Disagree: 60 (30.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 25 (12.8%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 15 (9.9%)

Agree: 56 (36.8%)

Neutral: 33 (21.7%)

Disagree: 32 (21.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (10.5%)



If you consider you are underpaid compared to your peers, why do you think this is?

2023



I haven't had good results: 4 (8.3%)

I don't have a large enough social media following: 24 (50%)

I'm not as talented as my peers: 2 (4.2%)

I don't train well enough: 2 (4.2%)

I'm not professional enough: 0%

Other athlete's are more marketable due to factors other than riding: 9 (18.8%)

I'm still working towards my breakout result: 12 (25%)

I don't have the right contacts: 11 (22.9%)

My contract isn't as good as I feel I deserve: 18 (37.5%)

The amount you earn doesn't reflect how good you are: 18 (37.5%)

I have to put my time towards my job or studies, which holds me back: 9 (18.8%)

My nationality or ethnicity makes me less valuable to sponsors: 11 (22.9%)

Other: 4 (8.3%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



Section 5 - UCI Race Coverage and Viewership

I have been pleased with Red Bull TV's coverage

2023

Strongly Agree: 49 (35.5%)

Agree: 57 (41.3%)

Neutral: 21 (15.2%)

Disagree: 9 (6.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.4%)



I feel Red Bull Bike works in racing's and rider's best interests

2023

Strongly Agree: 27 (19.4%)

Agree: 74 (52.3%)

Neutral: 31 (22.3%)

Disagree: 6 (4.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.7%)



Red Bull TV was an overall positive for UCI Downhill and XC

2023

Strongly Agree: 58 (41.7%)

Agree: 72 (51.8%)

Neutral: 8 (5.8%)

Disagree: 1 (0.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)



139

Discovery taking over the broadcast rights for UCI racing has made me nervous

2023

Strongly Agree: 24 (17.2%)

Agree: 53 (38.2%)

Neutral: 44 (31.7%)

Disagree: 16 (11.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.4%)



There has been adequate communication over next year's racing

2023

Strongly Agree: 3 (2.2%)

Agree: 25 (18.0%)

Neutral: 36 (25.9%)

Disagree: 53 (38.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 35 (25.2%)



I am open to racing a series instead of UCI World Cups

2023

Strongly Agree: 10 (7.4%)

Agree: 53 (39.2%)

Neutral: 42 (31.1%)

Disagree: 23 (17.0%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.2%)



I have confidence in Discovery, and their plans for mountain biking

2023

Strongly Agree: 1 (0.7%)

Agree: 53 (38.7%)

Neutral: 65 (47.4%)

Disagree: 16 (11.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.2%)



Discovery's vision for the sport will make it easier for the best riders to make it to the top

2023

Strongly Agree: 0 (0%)

Agree: 16 (11.7%)

Neutral: 88 (64.2%)

Disagree: 23 (16.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 11 (8.0%)



I think a later starting and more compact race calendar is positive

2023

Strongly Agree: 13 (9.4%)

Agree: 48 (34.8%)

Neutral: 36 (26.1%)

Disagree: 38 (27.5%)

Strongly Disagree: 5 (3.6%)



Section 5.2 Rider's Unions

The rider's union was a direct response to a lack of support, communication, and transparency from the UCI and Discovery

2023

Strongly Agree: 34 (26.2%)

Agree: 62 (43.6%)

Neutral: 35 (26.8%)

Disagree: 4 (2.7%)

Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.7%)



I agree with the idea of a rider's union

2023

Strongly Agree: 60 (43.7%)

Agree: 71 (50.3%)

Neutral: 5 (4.6%)

Disagree: 2 (1.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)



A union would be beneficial to my interests

2023

Strongly Agree: 38 (27.8%)

Agree: 74 (51.7%)

Neutral: 24 (19.2%)

Disagree: 2 (1.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)



Each discipline should have an independent rider's union

2023

Strongly Agree: 39 (30.5%)

Agree: 75 (51.7%)

Neutral: 20 (15.2%)

Disagree: 4 (2.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)



What are you hoping to see from a race organisor and broadcaster?

2023

Smaller field: 12 (8%)

Larger field: 36 (24%)

Greater prize money: 128 (85.3%)

More coverage in mainstream media: 135 (90%)

Reshaping regulations: 18 (12%)

A better spectacle: 63 (42%)

Better and more informative coverage: 77 (51.3%)

Locations of races: 64 (42.7%)

Difficulty of courses: 29 (19.3%)

Lower barriers to entry: 16 (10.7%)

More open to input from riders: 82 (54.7%)

Other: 11 (7.3%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



What could convince you to breakaway to race a series than the one you currently do?

2023

Smaller field: 15 (10.9%)

Larger field: 31 (22.6%)

Greater prize money: 105 (76.6%)

More coverage in mainstream media: 79 (57.7%)

Reshaping regulations: 18 (13.1%)

A better spectacle: 59 (43.1%)

Better and more informative coverage: 42 (30.7%)

Locations of races: 71 (51.8%)

Difficulty of courses: 31 (22.6%)

Lower barriers to entry: 16 (11.7%)

More open to input from riders: 47 (34.3%)

(Note, multiple-choice question)



Section 6 - Physical and Mental Health Support

Enough is done to ensure rider safety at races or events

2021

Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)

Agree: 80 (40.4%)

Neutral: 45 (22.7%)

Disagree: 53 (26.8%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (4.5%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)

Agree: 48 (31.6%)

Neutral: 29 (19.1%)

Disagree: 61 (40.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 9 (5.9%)



I have felt pressure to come back early from an injury

2021

Strongly Agree: 21 (10.6%)

Agree: 45 (22.7%)

Neutral: 50 (25.3%)

Disagree: 64 (32.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (9.1%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 14 (9.2%)

Agree: 45 (29.6%)

Neutral: 44 (28.9%)

Disagree: 41 (27%)

Strongly Disagree: 8 (5.3%)



I am worried about the long term effects of concussions

2021

Strongly Agree: 59 (29.8%)

Agree: 81 (40.9%)

Neutral: 40 (20.2%)

Disagree: 15 (7.6%)

Strongly Disagree: 3 (1.5%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 46 (30.3%)

Agree: 64 (42.1%)

Neutral: 29 (19.1%)

Disagree: 11 (7.2%)

Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)



Enough is done to educate riders about the harms of concussions

2021

Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)

Agree: 45 (22.7%)

Neutral: 42 (21.2%)

Disagree: 89 (44.9%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (9.1%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 2 (1.3%)

Agree: 25 (16.4%)

Neutral: 39 (25.7%)

Disagree: 70 (46.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 16 (10.5%)



The governing body does enough to safeguard concussed riders against the risk of a riding with a potentially serious head injury

2023

Strongly Agree: 4 (2.6%)

Agree: 18 (11.8%)

Neutral: 43 (28.3%)

Disagree: 63 (41.4%)

Strongly Disagree: 24 (15.8%)



2023

The governing body: 4 (2.6%)

An independent doctor or medical consultant: 84 (55.3%)

A team doctor or medical consultant: 35 (23%)

A team manager or staff member: 3 (2%)

The rider, and the rider alone: 17 (11.2%)

Other: 8 (5.2%)



[PQUESTIONWho should have the final say on whether a potentially concussed rider can race?[/PQUESTION]

I would be adequately financially supported in a case of a serious injury

2021

Strongly Agree: 9 (4.5%)

Agree: 45 (22.7%)

Neutral: 42 (21.2%)

Disagree: 62 (31.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 13 (8.7%)

Agree: 43 (28.7%)

Neutral: 23 (15.3%)

Disagree: 53 (35.3%)

Strongly Disagree: 18 (12%)



I take out private insurance of some kind in case of injury or loss of earnings

2021

Agree: 140 (71.1%)

Disagree: 57 (28.9%)

2023

Agree: 106 (70.2%)

Disagree: 57 (29.8%)



There are enough measures in place at events to make me feel safe enough to push my limits

2021

Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)

Agree: 89 (44.9%)

Neutral: 66 (33.3%)

Disagree: 28 (14.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)

2023

Strongly Agree: 8 (5.3%)

Agree: 69 (45.4%)

Neutral: 45 (29.6%)

Disagree: 23 (15.1%)

Strongly Disagree: 7 (4.6%)



All venues have adequate accident response