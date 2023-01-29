State of the Sport Full Release & Comparison - Part One

Welcome to the 2023 Pinkbike State of the Sport Survey. This anonymous survey is designed to help shed light on key issues affecting the professional field and elite competition. We surveyed the best riders in the world to hear their thoughts, ideas, concerns, and criticisms on mountain biking as we go into 2023, all in an anonymous format. To read the introduction to the survey click here, and to see all the other currently published SOTS articles click here.
Section 1 - Demographics
What is your gender?
2021
Male: 121 (61.1%)
Female: 77 (38.9%)
2023
Male: 89 (58.6%)
Female: 63 (41.4%)
What is your age?
2021
Junior: 9 (4.5%)
18-20: 35 (17.7%)
21-25: 53 (26.8%)
26-30: 67 (33.8%)
31-35: 29 (14.6%)
36+: 5 (2.5%)
2023
Junior: 9 (5.9%)
18-20: 32 (21.1%)
21-25: 39 (25.7%)
26-30: 42 (27.6%)
31-35: 26 (17.1%)
36+: 4 (2.6%)
Which continent are you from?
2021
Africa: 1 (0.5%)
Asia: 3 (1.5%)
Europe: 123 (62.1%)
North America: 46 (23.2%)
Oceania: 23 (11.6%)
South America: 2 (1%)
2023
Africa: 0 (0%)
Asia: 2 (1.3%)
Europe: 90 (59.2%)
North America: 38 (25%)
Oceania: 18 (11.8%)
South America: 4 (2.6%)
What is your primary cycling discipline?
2021
Downhill: 71 (35.9%)
Enduro: 65 (32.8%)
Cross Country: 39 (19.7%)
Slopestyle or Freeride: 21 (10.6%)
Other: 2 (1%)
2023
Downhill: 41 (27%)
Enduro: 49 (32.2%)
Cross Country: 49 (32.2%)
Slopestyle or Freeride: 12 (7.9%)
Other: 1 (0.7%)
What position did you finish in the overall rankings of your primary discipline last year?
2021
Top 5: 45 (22.7%)
Top 10: 42 (21.2%)
Top 20: 47 (23.7%)
Top 40: 24 (12.1%)
41st or higher: 15 (7.6%)
N/A: 25 (12.6%)
2023
Top 5: 37 (24.7%)
Top 10: 33 (22%)
Top 20: 53 (35.3%)
Top 40: 21 (14%)
41st or higher: 1 (0.7%)
N/A: 5 (3.3%)
What is your goal for your racing?
Section 2 - Media & Filming
To be the best in the world in my discIpline: 61 (40.1%)
To enter the top 10 in my discipline: 28 (18.4%)
To enter the top 20 in my discipline: 3 (2%)
To enter the top 30 in my discipline: 3 (2%)
To be the best I can be: 40 (26.3%)
To earn enough money to support myself: 5 (3.3%)
To earn a high wage as a professional athlete: 4 (2.6%)
To travel and enjoy the experience: 7 (4.6%)
I don't have a particular goal: 0 (0%)
Other: 1 (0.7%)
How many followers do you have on your main social media account?
2021
0-10,000: 89 (44.9%)
10,000-25,000: 47 (23.7%)
25,000-50,000: 20 (10.1%)
50,000-100,000: 25 (12.6%)
100,000-250,000: 11 (5.6%)
250,000+: 6 (3%)
2023
0-10,000: 69 (45.4%)
10,000-25,000: 32 (21.1%)
25,000-50,000: 19 (12.5%)
50,000-100,000: 14 (9.2%)
100,000 - 250,000: 10 (6.6%)
250,000+ 8 (5.3%)
Why do you use social media?
2021
To Make Myself More Valuable to Sponsors: 171 (86.4%)
To Make Content With and For My Fans: 137 (69.2%)
I Like to Speak to My Fans Directly: 58 (29.3%)
I'm Contracted to Do So: 71 (35.9%)
To Use My Influence in the Mountain Biking Community: 86 (43.4%)
Other (answers included because they enjoy it, for inspiration and to be creative): 7 (3.5%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
2023
To Make Myself More Valuable to Sponsors: 127 (84.7%)
To Make Content With and For My Fans: 90 (60%)
I Like to Speak to My Fans Directly: 42 (28%)
I'm Contracted to Do So: 49 (32.7%)
To Use My Influence in the Mountain Biking Community: 53 (35.3%)
Because I enjoy it: 55 (36.7%)
Other: 1 (0.7%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
I have to make content to maintain my income
2021
Strongly Agree: 46 (23.2%)
Agree: 81 (40.9%)
Neutral: 49 (24.7%)
Disagree: 19 (9.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 32 (23%)
Agree: 59 (38.8%)
Neutral: 38 (25%)
Disagree: 15 (9.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (3.3%)
I enjoy making content for social media
2021
Strongly Agree: 22 (11.1%)
Agree: 83 (41.9%)
Neutral: 71 (35.9%)
Disagree: 18 (9.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)
Agree: 67 (44.1%)
Neutral: 55 (36.2%)
Disagree: 16 (10.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (2%)
Social media reach is more important to me than traditional media coverage (e.g video on Pinkbike homepage or Photo Epic appearance)
2021
Strongly Agree: 7 (3.5%)
Agree: 40 (20.2%)
Neutral: 87 (43.9%)
Disagree: 60 (30.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (2.6%)
Agree: 46 (30.3%)
Neutral: 76 (50%)
Disagree: 26 (17.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
I have considered leaving competition to create content full time
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)
Agree: 26 (13.2%)
Neutral: 16 (8.1%)
Disagree: 66 (33.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 85 (43.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 6 (3.9%)
Agree: 12 (7.9%)
Neutral: 11 (7.2%)
Disagree: 57 (37.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 66 (43.4%)
Social media has a negative impact on my mental health
Section 3 - Home Country Support
2021
Strongly Agree: 18 (9.1%)
Agree: 77 (38.9%)
Neutral: 42 (21.1%)
Disagree: 50 (25.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (5.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 11 (7.2%)
Agree: 40 (26.3%)
Neutral: 67 (44.1%)
Disagree: 29 (19.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (3.3%)
My home country gave me an advantage compared to others
2021
Strongly Agree: 12 (6.1%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 50 (25.3%)
Disagree: 60 (30.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 31 (15.7%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 15 (9.9%)
Agree: 45 (29.6%)
Neutral: 34 (22.4%)
Disagree: 35 (23%)
Strongly Disagree: 23 (15.1%)
My national governing body supports its athletes well
2021
Strongly Agree: 5 (2.5%)
Agree: 19 (9.6%)
Neutral: 34 (17.2%)
Disagree: 67 (33.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 70 (35.4%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)
Agree: 21 (13.8%)
Neutral: 29 (19.1%)
Disagree: 41 (27%)
Strongly Disagree: 49 (32.2%)
I don't know: 7 (4.6%)
For riders from my home country, it is too expensive to compete at an international level without significant financial support from brands or sponsors
2023
Strongly Agree: 56 (36.8%)
Agree: 51 (33.6%)
Neutral: 29 (19.1%)
Disagree: 14 (9.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)
It’s easier for Europeans to compete at an elite level
2021
Strongly Agree: 59 (29.9%)
Agree: 83 (42.1%)
Neutral: 30 (15.2%)
Disagree: 23 (11.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 57 (37.5%)
Agree: 62 (40.8%)
Neutral: 24 (15.8%)
Disagree: 7 (4.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)
To race in my chosen discipline, there were opportunities to get the necessary points in my home country
2021
Strongly Agree: 7 (3.5%)
Agree: 68 (34.3%)
Neutral: 21 (10.6%)
Disagree: 58 (29.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 29 (14.6%)
This doesn't apply to me: 15 (7.6%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 10 (6.6%)
Agree: 55 (36.2%)
Neutral: 22 (14.5%)
Disagree: 27 (17.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 13 (8.6%)
This doesn't apply to me: 25 (16.4%)
Despite opportunities to get points in my home country, I felt I had to go to another country to get the necessary points
2021
Strongly Agree: 28 (14.1%)
Agree: 53 (26.8%)
Neutral: 34 (17.2%)
Disagree: 45 (22.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)
This doesn't apply to me: 36 (18.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 28 (14.1%)
Agree: 53 (26.8%)
Neutral: 34 (17.2%)
Disagree: 45 (22.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1%)
This doesn't apply to me: 36 (18.2%)
I relied on a jersey from my national body to compete in at least one of the previous two seasons
Section 4 - Rumeneration
2023
Yes: 52 (34.2%)
No: 66 (43.4%)
This doesn't apply to me: 52 (22.4%)
Is mountain biking your sole income or do you have to have another job to support yourself?
2021
I don't take a wage from mountain biking: 42 (21.2%)
It's less than 50% of my income: 27 (13.6%)
It's more than 50% of my income: 32 (16.2%)
Full income: 97 (49%)
2023
I don't take a wage from mountain biking: 29 (19.1%)
It's less than 50% of my income: 17 (11.2%)
It's more than 50% of my income: 22 (14.5%)
Full income: 84 (55.3%)
What were your total earnings from mountain biking last year?
2021
0-5,000 USD: 56 (29%)
5,000-10,000 USD: 20 (10.4%)
10,000-20,000 USD: 28 (14.5%)
20,000-30,000 USD: 16 (8.3%)
30,000-40,000 USD: 14 (7.3%)
40,000-50,000 USD: 15 (7.8%)
50,000-100,000 USD: 25 (13%)
100,000-250,000 USD: 13 (6.7%)
250,000-500,000 USD: 5 (2.6%)
500,000+ USD: 1 (0.5%)
2023
0-5,000 USD: 35 (23.3%)
5,000-10,000 USD: 17 (11.3%)
10,000-20,000 USD: 16 (10.5%)
20,000-30,000 USD: 13 (8.7%)
30,000-40,000 USD: 8 (5.3%)
40,000-50,000 USD: 12 (8%)
50,000-100,000 USD: 27 (18%)
100,000-250,000 USD: 15 (10%)
250,000-500,000 USD: 5 (3.3%)
500,000+ USD: 2 (1.3%)
How much of your income from mountain biking comes from a guaranteed salary?
2021
Less than 20%: 55 (28.6%)
20-40%: 12 (6.3%)
40-60%: 19 (9.9%)
60-80%: 64 (33.3%)
Around 100%: 42 (21.9%)
2023
Less than 20%: 44 (29.7%)
20-40%: 8 (5.4%)
40-60%: 20 (13.5%)
60-80%: 47 (31.8%)
Around 100%: 29 (19.6%)
How much of your income from mountain biking comes from prize money?
2021
Less than 20%: 135 (69.9%)
20-40%: 34 (17.6%)
40-60%: 7 (3.6%)
60-80%: 4 (2.1%)
Around 100%: 13 (6.7%)
2023
Less than 20%: 135 (69.9%)
20-40%: 34 (17.6%)
40-60%: 7 (3.6%)
60-80%: 4 (2.1%)
Around 100%: 13 (6.7%)
How much of your income from mountain biking comes from other bonuses?
2021
Less than 20%: 126 (65.3%)
20-40%: 44 (22.8%)
40-60%: 13 (6.7%)
60-80%: 9 (4.7%)
Around 100%: 1 (0.5%)
2023
Less than 20%: 105 (70%)
20-40%: 31 (20.7%)
40-60%: 5 (3.3%)
60-80%: 5 (3.3%)
Around 100%: 4 (2.7%)
How much of your equipment is provided to you free of charge?
2021
Less than 20%: 12 (6.1%)
20-40%: 13 (6.6%)
40-60%: 15 (7.6%)
60-80%: 35 (17.7%)
Around 100%: 123 (62.1%)
2023
Less than 20%: 7 (4.7%)
20-40%: 4 (2.7%)
40-60%: 4 (2.7%)
60-80%: 26 (17.3%)
Around 100%: 109 (72.7%)
How much of your travel costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?
2021
Less than 20%: 59 (29.8%)
20-40%: 9 (4.5%)
40-60%: 11 (5.6%)
60-80%: 23 (11.6%)
Around 100%: 96 (48.5%)
2023
Less than 20%: (17.9%)
20-40%: 3 (2%)
40-60%: 9 (6%)
60-80%: 33 (21.9%)
Around 100%: 79 (52.3%)
How much of your accommodation costs are paid for by your team or sponsors?
2021
Less than 20%: 62 (31.3%)
20-40%: 2 (1%)
40-60%: 9 (4.5%)
60-80%: 21 (10.6%)
Around 100%: 104 (52.5%)
2023
Less than 20%: 25 (16.4%)
20-40%: 3 (2%)
40-60%: 7 (4.6%)
60-80%: 19.7 (19.7%)
Around 100%: 87 (57.2%)
I rely on good race or event results for my livelihood
2021
Strongly Agree: 39 (19.7%)
Agree: 90 (45.5%)
Neutral: 41 (20.7%)
Disagree: 21 (10.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (3.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 26 (17.1%)
Agree: 67 (44.1%)
Neutral: 31 (20.4%)
Disagree: 19 (12.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (5.9%)
I sacrificed my education to prioritize my riding
2023
Strongly Agree: 21 (13.8%)
Agree: 45 (29.6%)
Neutral: 19 (12.5%)
Disagree: 46 (30.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 21 (13.8%)
A brand's ethics and beliefs have to be aligned with my own for me to accept sponsorship or support from them
2023
Strongly Agree: 32 (21.2%)
Agree: 76 (50.3%)
Neutral: 31 (20.5%)
Disagree: 11 (7.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.7%)
Do you consider mountain biking a full time job, or something to enjoy for as long as you can?
I'm a full time professional athlete: 91 (59.9%)
I consider myself semi-professional, but have another job around my riding: 32 (21.1%)
I'll always ride at the highest level while I can, even if I pay for it myself: 15 (9.9%)
I live on year-to-year contracts: 10 (6.6%)
I'm here for a good time, not a long time: 2 (1.3%)
I work full time, and riding is essentially my hobby: 1 (0.7%)
I use savings or money from another source to fund my racing; I don't need another job: 1 (0.7%)
Which do your sponsors value most?
2021
Good one off results in my chosen discipline: 26 (13.1%)
Consistent results in my chosen discipline: 100 (50.5%)
Media coverage from events: 7 (3.5%)
Active social media: 46 (23.2%)
One successful 'Must Watch' video part: 1 (0.5%)
Photography projects: 0
Regularly produced YouTube content: 3 (1.5%)
Face to face interaction with the public: 12 (6.1%)
Product testing and feedback: 3 (1.5%)
2023
Good one off results in my chosen discipline: 26 (17.2%)
Consistent results in my chosen discipline: 86 (57%)
Media coverage from events: 7 (4.6%)
Active social media: 23 (15.2%)
One successful 'Must Watch' video part: 0 (0%)
Photography projects: 2 (1.3%)
Regularly produced YouTube content: 4 (2.6%)
Face to face interaction with the public: 0 (0%)
Product testing and feedback: 3 (2%)
What causes a rider to be well paid?
2023
Results: 137 (90.1%)
Large social media: 111 (73%)
Personality: 95 (62.5%)
Contacts and relationships: 80 (52.6%
A well negotiated contract: 58 (38.2%)
Nationality or ethnicity: 30 (19.7%)
Other: 7 (4.6%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
I am paid fairly for what I do
2021
Strongly Agree: 6 (3.1%)
Agree: 51 (26%)
Neutral: 54 (27.6%)
Disagree: 60 (30.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 25 (12.8%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 15 (9.9%)
Agree: 56 (36.8%)
Neutral: 33 (21.7%)
Disagree: 32 (21.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (10.5%)
If you consider you are underpaid compared to your peers, why do you think this is?
Section 5 - UCI Race Coverage and Viewership
I haven't had good results: 4 (8.3%)
I don't have a large enough social media following: 24 (50%)
I'm not as talented as my peers: 2 (4.2%)
I don't train well enough: 2 (4.2%)
I'm not professional enough: 0%
Other athlete's are more marketable due to factors other than riding: 9 (18.8%)
I'm still working towards my breakout result: 12 (25%)
I don't have the right contacts: 11 (22.9%)
My contract isn't as good as I feel I deserve: 18 (37.5%)
The amount you earn doesn't reflect how good you are: 18 (37.5%)
I have to put my time towards my job or studies, which holds me back: 9 (18.8%)
My nationality or ethnicity makes me less valuable to sponsors: 11 (22.9%)
Other: 4 (8.3%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
I have been pleased with Red Bull TV's coverage
2023
Strongly Agree: 49 (35.5%)
Agree: 57 (41.3%)
Neutral: 21 (15.2%)
Disagree: 9 (6.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.4%)
I feel Red Bull Bike works in racing's and rider's best interests
2023
Strongly Agree: 27 (19.4%)
Agree: 74 (52.3%)
Neutral: 31 (22.3%)
Disagree: 6 (4.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.7%)
Red Bull TV was an overall positive for UCI Downhill and XC
139
2023
Strongly Agree: 58 (41.7%)
Agree: 72 (51.8%)
Neutral: 8 (5.8%)
Disagree: 1 (0.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
Discovery taking over the broadcast rights for UCI racing has made me nervous
2023
Strongly Agree: 24 (17.2%)
Agree: 53 (38.2%)
Neutral: 44 (31.7%)
Disagree: 16 (11.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.4%)
There has been adequate communication over next year's racing
2023
Strongly Agree: 3 (2.2%)
Agree: 25 (18.0%)
Neutral: 36 (25.9%)
Disagree: 53 (38.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 35 (25.2%)
I am open to racing a series instead of UCI World Cups
2023
Strongly Agree: 10 (7.4%)
Agree: 53 (39.2%)
Neutral: 42 (31.1%)
Disagree: 23 (17.0%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.2%)
I have confidence in Discovery, and their plans for mountain biking
2023
Strongly Agree: 1 (0.7%)
Agree: 53 (38.7%)
Neutral: 65 (47.4%)
Disagree: 16 (11.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (2.2%)
Discovery's vision for the sport will make it easier for the best riders to make it to the top
2023
Strongly Agree: 0 (0%)
Agree: 16 (11.7%)
Neutral: 88 (64.2%)
Disagree: 23 (16.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 11 (8.0%)
I think a later starting and more compact race calendar is positive
Section 5.2 Rider's Unions
Strongly Agree: 13 (9.4%)
Agree: 48 (34.8%)
Neutral: 36 (26.1%)
Disagree: 38 (27.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 5 (3.6%)
The rider's union was a direct response to a lack of support, communication, and transparency from the UCI and Discovery
2023
Strongly Agree: 34 (26.2%)
Agree: 62 (43.6%)
Neutral: 35 (26.8%)
Disagree: 4 (2.7%)
Strongly Disagree: 1 (0.7%)
I agree with the idea of a rider's union
2023
Strongly Agree: 60 (43.7%)
Agree: 71 (50.3%)
Neutral: 5 (4.6%)
Disagree: 2 (1.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
A union would be beneficial to my interests
2023
Strongly Agree: 38 (27.8%)
Agree: 74 (51.7%)
Neutral: 24 (19.2%)
Disagree: 2 (1.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
Each discipline should have an independent rider's union
2023
Strongly Agree: 39 (30.5%)
Agree: 75 (51.7%)
Neutral: 20 (15.2%)
Disagree: 4 (2.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 0 (0%)
What are you hoping to see from a race organisor and broadcaster?
2023
Smaller field: 12 (8%)
Larger field: 36 (24%)
Greater prize money: 128 (85.3%)
More coverage in mainstream media: 135 (90%)
Reshaping regulations: 18 (12%)
A better spectacle: 63 (42%)
Better and more informative coverage: 77 (51.3%)
Locations of races: 64 (42.7%)
Difficulty of courses: 29 (19.3%)
Lower barriers to entry: 16 (10.7%)
More open to input from riders: 82 (54.7%)
Other: 11 (7.3%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
What could convince you to breakaway to race a series than the one you currently do?
Section 6 - Physical and Mental Health Support
Smaller field: 15 (10.9%)
Larger field: 31 (22.6%)
Greater prize money: 105 (76.6%)
More coverage in mainstream media: 79 (57.7%)
Reshaping regulations: 18 (13.1%)
A better spectacle: 59 (43.1%)
Better and more informative coverage: 42 (30.7%)
Locations of races: 71 (51.8%)
Difficulty of courses: 31 (22.6%)
Lower barriers to entry: 16 (11.7%)
More open to input from riders: 47 (34.3%)
(Note, multiple-choice question)
Enough is done to ensure rider safety at races or events
2021
Strongly Agree: 11 (5.6%)
Agree: 80 (40.4%)
Neutral: 45 (22.7%)
Disagree: 53 (26.8%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (4.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 5 (3.3%)
Agree: 48 (31.6%)
Neutral: 29 (19.1%)
Disagree: 61 (40.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 9 (5.9%)
I have felt pressure to come back early from an injury
2021
Strongly Agree: 21 (10.6%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 50 (25.3%)
Disagree: 64 (32.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 18 (9.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 14 (9.2%)
Agree: 45 (29.6%)
Neutral: 44 (28.9%)
Disagree: 41 (27%)
Strongly Disagree: 8 (5.3%)
I am worried about the long term effects of concussions
2021
Strongly Agree: 59 (29.8%)
Agree: 81 (40.9%)
Neutral: 40 (20.2%)
Disagree: 15 (7.6%)
Strongly Disagree: 3 (1.5%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 46 (30.3%)
Agree: 64 (42.1%)
Neutral: 29 (19.1%)
Disagree: 11 (7.2%)
Strongly Disagree: 2 (1.3%)
Enough is done to educate riders about the harms of concussions
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 42 (21.2%)
Disagree: 89 (44.9%)
Strongly Disagree: 18 (9.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 2 (1.3%)
Agree: 25 (16.4%)
Neutral: 39 (25.7%)
Disagree: 70 (46.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 16 (10.5%)
The governing body does enough to safeguard concussed riders against the risk of a riding with a potentially serious head injury
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (2.6%)
Agree: 18 (11.8%)
Neutral: 43 (28.3%)
Disagree: 63 (41.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 24 (15.8%)
Who should have the final say on whether a potentially concussed rider can race?
2023
The governing body: 4 (2.6%)
An independent doctor or medical consultant: 84 (55.3%)
A team doctor or medical consultant: 35 (23%)
A team manager or staff member: 3 (2%)
The rider, and the rider alone: 17 (11.2%)
Other: 8 (5.2%)
I would be adequately financially supported in a case of a serious injury
2021
Strongly Agree: 9 (4.5%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 42 (21.2%)
Disagree: 62 (31.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 40 (20.2%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 13 (8.7%)
Agree: 43 (28.7%)
Neutral: 23 (15.3%)
Disagree: 53 (35.3%)
Strongly Disagree: 18 (12%)
I take out private insurance of some kind in case of injury or loss of earnings
2021
Agree: 140 (71.1%)
Disagree: 57 (28.9%)
2023
Agree: 106 (70.2%)
Disagree: 57 (29.8%)
There are enough measures in place at events to make me feel safe enough to push my limits
2021
Strongly Agree:11 (5.6%)
Agree: 89 (44.9%)
Neutral: 66 (33.3%)
Disagree: 28 (14.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 4 (2%)
2023
Strongly Agree:8 (5.3%)
Agree: 69 (45.4%)
Neutral: 45 (29.6%)
Disagree: 23 (15.1%)
Strongly Disagree: 7 (4.6%)
All venues have adequate accident response
2021
Strongly Agree: 4 (2%)
Agree: 45 (22.7%)
Neutral: 57 (28.8%)
Disagree: 70 (35.4%)
Strongly Disagree: 22 (11.1%)
2023
Strongly Agree: 4 (2.6%)
Agree: 28 (18.4%)
Neutral: 51 (33.6%)
Disagree: 54 (35.5%)
Strongly Disagree: 15 (9.9%)
