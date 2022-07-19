Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver Accident in South Chilcotin Mountains

Jul 19, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Brian Goldstone Photo


On Sunday, July 17 at approximately 10:40am PT, a float plane traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range went down in an emergency landing. The plane was operated by Tyax Adventures, the operation that mountain bikers from around the world have used to get into the South Chilcotin Mountains.

No fatalities have been reported, although the passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, but the other four passengers have since been released.

Investigations into the crash are now underway and we have reached out to Tyax Adventures for more information on what happened.


Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver Accident

Tyaughton Lake, BC / July 18, 2022 – Yesterday, at approximately 10:40am PT, the Tyax Air Services De Havilland Beaver, traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range, went down in an emergency landing. There were five passengers and one pilot on board.

The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was triggered and emergency responders immediately mobilized for rescue.

The passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, and the other four passengers have since been released.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and full investigations into the cause of the accident by regulators and Tyax Adventures is now underway.

bigquotesOur priority is always on the health and safety of our passengers and crew, and we are grateful that those onboard were so quickly rescued and transported for emergency care. We would like to thank the RCMP, the Canadian Forces rescue coordination centre, BC Emergency Health Services and other emergency personnel for their exceptional and rapid response.John Morris, Director of Tyax Adventures


Tyax Adventures was acquired by Blackcomb Helicopters in April of this year.

Last year, there was a fatal float plane crash where two people died when a Cessna 180H crashed into Tyaughton Lake. That flight was not operated by Tyax Adventures.

Posted In:
Industry News


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Having done a float plane trip with these folks at Tyax, they were the epitome of professionalism and friendliness. Absolutely incredible trip run by a great group of people. I hope everything turns out ok, that no one has lasting issues/injuries and that Tyax can get back to providing amazing experiences for people in the Chilcotins.
  • 2 0
 From the headline I totally thought the plane had run over a beaver and the press release was an apology for that.
  • 1 0
 Well that is terrifying, glad no one was seriously injured!





