Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver Accident in South Chilcotin Mountains

On Sunday, July 17 at approximately 10:40am PT, a float plane traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range went down in an emergency landing. The plane was operated by Tyax Adventures, the operation that mountain bikers from around the world have used to get into the South Chilcotin Mountains.
No fatalities have been reported, although the passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, but the other four passengers have since been released.
Investigations into the crash are now underway and we have reached out to Tyax Adventures for more information on what happened.
Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver AccidentTyaughton Lake, BC / July 18, 2022
– Yesterday, at approximately 10:40am PT, the Tyax Air Services De Havilland Beaver, traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range, went down in an emergency landing. There were five passengers and one pilot on board.
The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was triggered and emergency responders immediately mobilized for rescue.
The passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, and the other four passengers have since been released.
The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and full investigations into the cause of the accident by regulators and Tyax Adventures is now underway.
|Our priority is always on the health and safety of our passengers and crew, and we are grateful that those onboard were so quickly rescued and transported for emergency care. We would like to thank the RCMP, the Canadian Forces rescue coordination centre, BC Emergency Health Services and other emergency personnel for their exceptional and rapid response.—John Morris, Director of Tyax Adventures
Tyax Adventures was acquired
by Blackcomb Helicopters in April of this year.
Last year, there was a fatal float plane crash
where two people died when a Cessna 180H crashed into Tyaughton Lake. That flight was not operated by Tyax Adventures.
