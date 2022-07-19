Statement from Tyax Adventures on Float Plane Accident in South Chilcotin Mountains

The investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, but I can confirm that the plane landed on land in the South Chilcotin mountain range, and the passengers were mountain bikers. All of the passengers have been released from hospital. Our pilot is still receiving care, but recovering well.

Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver Accident

Our priority is always on the health and safety of our passengers and crew, and we are grateful that those onboard were so quickly rescued and transported for emergency care. We would like to thank the RCMP, the Canadian Forces rescue coordination centre, BC Emergency Health Services and other emergency personnel for their exceptional and rapid response. — John Morris, Director of Tyax Adventures

– Yesterday, at approximately 10:40am PT, the Tyax Air Services De Havilland Beaver, traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range, went down in an emergency landing. There were five passengers and one pilot on board.The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was triggered and emergency responders immediately mobilized for rescue.The passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, and the other four passengers have since been released.The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and full investigations into the cause of the accident by regulators and Tyax Adventures is now underway.