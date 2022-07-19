Statement from Tyax Adventures on Float Plane Accident in South Chilcotin Mountains

Jul 19, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
Brian Goldstone Photo


On Sunday, July 17 at approximately 10:40am PT, a De Havilland Beaver float plane traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range went down in an emergency landing on land. The plane was operated by Tyax Adventures, the operation that mountain bikers from around the world have used to get into the South Chilcotin Mountains. We have received confirmation that the passengers involved in the crash are mountain bikers.

No fatalities have been reported, although the passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. The pilot remains in hospital as of Tuesday morning, but the five passengers have since been released.

Investigations into the crash are now underway, but Tyax Adventures provided us with an update today on the below statement.

bigquotesThe investigation into the cause of the accident is still underway, but I can confirm that the plane landed on land in the South Chilcotin mountain range, and the passengers were mountain bikers. All of the passengers have been released from hospital. Our pilot is still receiving care, but recovering well.John Morris, Director of Tyax Adventures


Statement from Tyax Adventures on De Havilland Beaver Accident

Tyaughton Lake, BC / July 18, 2022 – Yesterday, at approximately 10:40am PT, the Tyax Air Services De Havilland Beaver, traveling from Tyaughton Lake to Lorna Lake in the South Chilcotin mountain range, went down in an emergency landing. There were five passengers and one pilot on board.

The emergency locator transmitter (ELT) was triggered and emergency responders immediately mobilized for rescue.

The passengers and pilot sustained injuries and were transported to hospital for treatment. One passenger and the pilot remain in hospital, and the other four passengers have since been released.

The Transportation Safety Board has been notified and full investigations into the cause of the accident by regulators and Tyax Adventures is now underway.

bigquotesOur priority is always on the health and safety of our passengers and crew, and we are grateful that those onboard were so quickly rescued and transported for emergency care. We would like to thank the RCMP, the Canadian Forces rescue coordination centre, BC Emergency Health Services and other emergency personnel for their exceptional and rapid response.John Morris, Director of Tyax Adventures


Tyax Adventures was acquired by Blackcomb Helicopters in April of this year.

Last year, there was a fatal float plane crash where two people died when a Cessna 180H crashed into Tyaughton Lake. That flight was not operated by Tyax Adventures.

24 Comments

  • 43 0
 Having done a float plane trip with these folks at Tyax, they were the epitome of professionalism and friendliness. Absolutely incredible trip run by a great group of people. I hope everything turns out ok, that no one has lasting issues/injuries and that Tyax can get back to providing amazing experiences for people in the Chilcotins.
  • 8 0
 exactly this. Did a floatplane drop at Lorna, and Tyax were amazing and it was an unforgettable experience. Flying in small planes comes with some risks. Best wishes to all involved.
  • 5 0
 Same here and glad everyone is ok. This stuff is very 'news worthy' but imagine if we reported all the accidents of mountain bikers driving to go for a ride? Mountain biking itself, and driving to go do it, are way more dangerous.
  • 20 0
 Hats off to the pilot for keeping everyone alive.
  • 14 3
 From the headline I totally thought the plane had run over a beaver and the press release was an apology for that.
  • 13 0
 Get your mind of out the dam, man.
  • 3 0
 I've updated that for clarity!
  • 3 0
 Spent a weekend up at Tyax, and float planed into one of the upper lakes to descend back to the lodge. Apart from bringing the wrong bike (43lb Norco 6 decked out to go down) it was one of the best trips I’ve ever done.
The staff was amazing, everything ran like clockwork, was the best plane trip I’ve ever taken.

Hope all are ok, and heal up quick.

Has me thinking of going back
  • 3 0
 I've flown many times with them. Love that outfit and the area. Hope the two in hospital heal up quickly. At risk if sounding crass we're booked for two trips this summer including this coming weekend. I'm guessing we're not going?
  • 2 0
 When you work around float planes and helicopters there’s a bit of training involved. I haven’t booked into a Chilcotins trip yet - does the same procedure happen?

Little flying things are a bit less predictable than the big ones we tend to get used to.
  • 2 0
 Dale has probably flown on and off Tyaughton Lake thousands of times. No idea if he was flying this time, or if he is involved still, but there is a heritage of good flying experience there.
  • 2 0
 @pinkbike: are the reports from canadian authorities public? I hope so...
Will you make an article once it comes out? Would be interesting to know if there was a technical issue, sudden weather change, micro-meteorological effects that can cause a pilot un-aware of it to crash (wouldn't assume that since they probably flew there regularly) or any other circumstances.
Usually it takes quite some time, but mostly those reports include alot that is very helpful for anybody else that is involved in any other aviational activity (e.g. paragliding).
If it is caused by local weather effects, it might be interesting to know for anyone that rides or plans on riding etc. in the region.
  • 2 0
 Crash investigation data from the Canadian TSB will eventually show up here: www.tsb.gc.ca/eng/rapports-reports/aviation/index.html

But it looks like it takes a month or so for the initial report to show up, and longer for the actual investigation to be completed.
  • 1 0
 @atourgates: yes, that's normal. Usually the final report can't be expected before a year after the crash. Same here in Switzerland.
Other incidents like air space infringement often are faster.
  • 2 0
 Things happen and accidents are statistically very low. I have amazing memories of working in Northern BC flying in a supercub with tundra tires, landing in places where we had to clear the willow in order to take off again! Similar flights occur daily all throughout the north. On that note I think it's time to start saving for an adventure with Tyax!
  • 4 0
 So glad everyone is ok! That pilot must be seriously skilled to have saved everyone.
  • 4 0
 For sure. The fact that a float plane made an emergency landing on ground, not water, and everyone will walk away, shows how skilled that pilot was.
  • 2 0
 Someone didn't put their phone in "airplane mode."
  • 1 0
 Well that is terrifying, glad no one was seriously injured!
  • 1 0
 Great reporting! Where are these mountains located, again?
