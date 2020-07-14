Video: Ripping on the New Status With Joel Anderson & Matt Roe

Jul 14, 2020
by Tom Caldwell  

Joel Anderson is already a name to be reckoned with in the UK, but match him up with BMX legend Matt Roe, and it turns out you have quite the duo. Once the strict lockdown was lifted in the UK, we (safely) headed out to some of Joel’s local tracks for a few days of well, pretty bonkers action in the dust bowl that was the South West. Aboard their fresh Status bikes, chaos ensued.

Photos for Status Sessions video. All photos by Ian Lean Photography.

Matt had a right old time of it on the first day. Admitting he was probably pushing too hard, he had a stack of crashes in succession, resulting in a huge winding and potential broken ribs. But, he was all good and sat out the remaining day after losing pretty much all of his core strength. Man down.

Understandably, Joel knows these tracks like the back of his hand and it shows. The first track on the video is one he dug over lockdown, aptly named ‘Covid19’. As you might expect, conditions like these don’t roll around too often in the UK, usually just a few weeks of the year, but we had a good few months of dusty, drought-like conditions that we fully took advantage of, sliding over loose rock and fine dust.

Aside from the crashes, Matt’s style is something every rider loves watching and aspires to imitate. Flow and steeze down to an absolute tee. Not to mention one of the funniest lads around.

'The Original’ track at Triscombe. Tweaked and rebuilt by Joel over the years. Sailing through the summer sunshine.

Tipping her in for a morning's worth of pleasant flowy Quantocks single track.

A little further south scrubbing through Yeovil’s finest. The sunburn was real.

The Status in all her glory.

Finishing with a few dirt jumps to round out the sweltering few days filming.

The audio was completely captured on personal mics to try and enhance the raw sound and vibe between the guys. Do you think it worked well? It was a bit of a test really, but it seemed to go okay.

These two are quite the duo. Very different styles and backgrounds but have an absolute blast together on the bikes. Hopefully we can see some more of them soon.

Video / Words - Caldwell Visuals
Photos - Ian Lean ‘The Banger Machine’
Riders - Joel Anderson & Matt Roe
Thanks - Jacob Gibbins

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


13 Comments

  • 3 1
 "Secretive"

Specialized has had their athletes repping this bike on social media for more than a month now... pretty open secret.
  • 1 0
 Gun for hire! How many new bikes has Joel made look absolutely mind blowing? It can’t be the rider can it? Who wouldn’t want a half of that lad’s talent!!!!
  • 3 0
 SPECIALIZED IN DISGUISE
  • 1 0
 sick video! @Mattroe did i meet you at uk bike park a month ago? was on the enduro at the bottom jumps
  • 2 0
 Video password protected
  • 2 0
 It goes up at 5pm bud, hang fire
  • 1 0
 @caldwellvisuals: wow top work again tommy and top riding from Joel and matt and the new bikes looking fun but could just be there riding
  • 3 3
 No. This is ripping the new Status

www.instagram.com/p/CChMoOjHiWb
  • 1 0
 That 3 was beautiful
  • 1 0
 Awesome riding and great video. Some bike details would be nice!
  • 1 0
 That's some pretty So-Cal-ish dust youse guys have there. Great riding!
  • 1 0
 Style.

Post a Comment



