Stay Home and Design - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich

Apr 19, 2020
by Taj Mihelich  
One of the unproven methods I've adopted to protect myself from the coronavirus is to eat something every single time I walk through my kitchen. I find myself leaving my home office to stop by the feed zone many times per day. Too many. I know I am both privileged and very lucky to have a comfortable home that includes a supply of frozen pizza but this stay at home order is wreaking havoc on my health.

I've heard other people have experienced similar difficulties. Locked at home, unsupervised with food can be a real test of will power.


Pro riders are also challenged in these times. No more gym combined with time off the bike can't be good for someone focused on ultimate performance. Body mass is going up while bike handling skills are going down.

I miss watching the races and I miss riding. I'm spending more and more time dreaming of "better days".

And so for your entertainment, I thought I would share some of the post-Corona products I have dreamed up that did not (for some untold reason) make it into the Pond Beaver coverage.


I'm not really sure how I ever lived only eating two or three times a day. I think post-Corona world is going to find me unable to go more than a handful of minutes without a slice of pizza. This product will help keep an emergency slice near-to-hand.

I expect all future Pinkbike Field Test reviews will include notes about whether a full-size pizza slice will fit the bike.



A more expensive and high-performance based option is this battery-powered pizza feed system similar to a roll-off system for goggles.



I'm hoping to sell this product idea to Muc-Off for big bucks. A lot of people like me are going to need this.


Stay safe and healthy out there everyone.

PS: Not at all related to cartoons or mountain bikes but perhaps connected to "better days", I posted up a story of a bike trip I took over the Alps. It's here if you're into that kind of thing.

13 Comments

  • 5 0
 Always live the comics! Thanks
  • 5 0
 Stupid phone... always love the comics.
  • 2 0
 @okidou: Man you should really upgrade to a smart phone. I mean, it is 2020....
  • 5 0
 Taj is back!!!!
  • 3 0
 Until the pizza vault is commercialized, I'll keep putting my bat soup in my water bottle.
  • 4 0
 The man is back!!!!!
  • 3 0
 thanks for make my sunday better! cheers
  • 1 0
 Good to see Taj Back !
WHEN WILL Pizza Vaults be available too buy?
If you make ones to fit E- bikes can even have it heated for a hot slice anywhere !
  • 2 0
 That 100% Pizza jersey is genius lol.
  • 1 0
 Looking forward to the full (or empty) review of that Pizza Vault tomorrow!
  • 1 0
 TAJ!!!!!! Good things clearly happen if we wait!

Why does Pizza Roll Off Dude look like Kaz??
  • 1 0
 One pizza comics, everybody knows i am hungry.
  • 1 0
 Big Grin

