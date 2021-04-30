Steel City Media Launches the Union Race Program to Support Privateers & Future Talent

“After spending the last 10x years growing up and filming on the world cup circuit and wider MTB scene, we wanted to try and give back and help support up and coming riders, media squids and more, with everything we’ve learnt along the way so far. Forming the UNION seemed like the best way to put our small but hopefully mighty voice to good use, by hustling on behalf of and promoting a crew of deserving people, with the aim to give them some of the opportunities we’ve been fortunate to have. It’s only just the beginning and we’re all in for the long run, so watch out for a more diverse setup going forward that reaches outside of the tape and beyond.” - Steel City Media