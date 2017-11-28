Steele Industries P030 Pedals - Review







There are plenty of thin, flat pedals on the market. What’s harder to find are truly affordable, aluminum flat pedals. Steele Industries launched their P030 pedals in April of 2017 and the part of the press release that immediately struck home was the bit about the price—as in $77.46. That price tag makes them one of the most affordable aluminum flat pedals out there. What's more, Steele Industries backs these pedals with a lifetime warranty. Impressive. But how do the P030's actually function out on the trail? We'll get to that shortly.

Steele Industries P030 Details

• 6061-T6 aluminum pedal body

• Combination sealed bearing and outboard Igus bushing

• Durable chromoly axle

• 11 pins per side

• 110mm x 107mm platform size

• Weight: 400 grams

• Available in black or black (tested)

• Lifetime warranty

• MSRP: $85 USD / $109 CAD / €72 / £64.99

• www.steeleindustries.co.uk

Out of the Box



The P030 features a 6061-T6 aluminum pedal body. At 110mm x 107mm, the P030's are on the large side of the spectrum—plenty of real estate to tap dance around on. There are slightly longer platform bodies out there (OneUp's measure 115mm x 105mm), but not a ton of pedals that are wider. For comparison's sake, the Steel Industries are about two millimeters wider than both the Chromag Scarab and Deity T-Mac (and the same length as those two). The Race Face Atlas is wider, but not as long (101mm x 114mm). About the closest pedal, in terms of size, is the excellent Specialized Boomslang (110mm x 108mm). So, yeah, the P030s offer plenty of support and real estate for your feet.



Steele Industries loads the P030 with 11 traction pins per side. Nine of the pins are of the rear-loading variety. The center two pins are grub screws. If you feel like you're getting too much traction from the pedals, those are the ones you're likely to remove first. The pedals come with two sets of pins (extra long and "standard"), so you can also tweak grip by fiddling with pin size. The pedal features a chromoly axle, which you snug up onto the crankarm with an 8-mm hex wrench. Each axle is mated to a large 61802 2RS sealed bearing and an outboard IGUS bushing.









On Trail



Let's get it out of the way—the grip is very good. I ran the pedals with the extra long pins and the grub screws, and paired the pedals with a variety of Five Ten shoes (Impacts, Freerider Contacts, Freerider Elements, etc.). The pins are distributed fairly evenly around the pedal body and they are easy to extract if you mung them up on the rocks. The pedals are great in the mud. Thanks to the very open platform design, there's little room for the terra-not-so-firma to collect.



Steele claims that the center of pedals has a thickness of 13 millimeters. My calipers show something closer 13.5 millimeters, but either way it's a nice, thin platform that doesn't want to roll underfoot when you are climbing rocky sections of trail. The pedals are billed as being concave and they are, though if I have one small gripe, it's that I prefer pedals with a more pronounced concave shaping. As it stands, you're looking at between 1 and 1.5 millimeters of difference between the thickest and thinnest section of the pedal body—it's pretty subtle. That said, traction is quite good regardless.



What's not to love? There are lighter aluminum pedals out there. The OneUp aluminum and Race Face Atlas immediately come to mind. Both pedals will save you about 50 grams, but the P030s are not obese at all. Despite their affordable price, they're actually better than mid pack when it comes to weight. Besides, if you ride flats you probably aren't obsessing over every gram or hand stitching your own skin suit in your free time. Probably the biggest concern some riders might have is that outboard IGUS bushing. Mine didn't develop any slop, but I also didn't get a full season on these things, so it's hard to say how the issue of bushing wear settles out in the end. Of course, there are rebuild kits to be had (they'll be available within a month of this reviewing going live) and, damn, look at the price tag again—it's a good $50 to $70 less than what you'd normally pay for a pedal of this caliber. There's also no time limit on the lifetime warranty, so long as you're the original owner. It's hard to ask for a lot more here. Oh and colors? It comes in black. If you wanted peach or fuchsia, you're out of luck.











Pinkbike's Take





The P030 offers great traction, a nice platform size, decent weight and a very attractive price tag. If you hate bushings in your pedals or obsess over owning the very lightest aluminum pedal, there are better options out there, but, really, the P030 ticks off most of the boxes pretty damn well. — Vernon Felton





