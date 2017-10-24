Pinkbike.com
VIDEOS
Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video
Oct 24, 2017
Red Bull Bike
Things are heating up out in the Utah desert - take a look at the gnarly chute that Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, and Pierre Edouard Ferry are planning to ride.
+ 89
bigtim
(4 hours ago)
Well huck a cliff and call me bender. At what point do we just consider it falling and not riding?!
[Reply]
+ 43
caseycaseman
(4 hours ago)
We call it falling when they dont ride away from it at the bottom rubber side down!!!
[Reply]
+ 18
medardlefevre
(3 hours ago)
That's falling with style.
[Reply]
- 14
properp
(3 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
Who all is running the new unbreakable carbon fiber Wheels? Laughing my f****** ass off.
[Reply]
+ 8
punknicehole
(2 hours ago)
next year, you'll have to ride this line with no front wheel to win.
[Reply]
+ 3
fullbug
(2 hours ago)
@punknicehole
: or 3 into it. instant chickenskin looking at that.
[Reply]
+ 10
Xorrox
(2 hours ago)
@properp
: Actually that is a really interesting point. Is anyone running carbon rims at Rampage?
[Reply]
+ 7
properp
(2 hours ago)
@Xorrox
: if they're as good as pinkbike claims you would think everyone would be running them.
[Reply]
+ 3
w0dge
(2 hours ago)
"Bender"
*giggle*
[Reply]
+ 2
Lagr1980
(1 hours ago)
@Xorrox
:
@Xorrox
: I might have seen ENVE wheels in an M16 bike ? McFarlane may be ?
[Reply]
+ 1
NYShred
(23 mins ago)
I doubt theres a single person here riding a carbon anything - frame or rims. If someone is, please share, the peanut gallery here on PB wants to know.
[Reply]
+ 45
ismasan
(4 hours ago)
holy shitballs!!! stay safe, guys.
People commenting (including CG) how Rampage has missed the original spirit of ridding raw by taming the terrain, chipping, shoveling landings, throwing tricks, etc... Well, there's a limit on what's duable raw. If you wanna go bigger, at some point raw is not enough; also when everyone is as gnar, the one throwing a 360 is the gnarliest.
That's the way Rampage evolved because that's the way riders (freeriders) made it evolve, let it be.
[Reply]
+ 6
Frenchemetalheads
(3 hours ago)
Exactly, there is everything at rampage!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
iamsx
(20 mins ago)
I think that the concern is that riders who have big chutes like this in their lines typically don't do as well because they lose a lot of elevation when they descend 200ft in 2 seconds, instead of 5-6 trick jumps. In the past judges have favored a greater number of "medium" features instead of a few big features, but judging is always difficult to predict so I hope things go well for these guys!
[Reply]
+ 45
holdandhope
(4 hours ago)
Love to see cedric ride that.....
[Reply]
+ 5
AdamOdh
(1 hours ago)
We ve seen kind of his racing background back in the days. Would you like to see deep pedal there? That would be faster than Metailler for sure
[Reply]
+ 37
lilstud852002
(4 hours ago)
I pray no one else gets hurt
[Reply]
+ 4
bigburd
(3 hours ago)
I'm seriously worried about that line, imagine losing it at the top and tumbling down...
[Reply]
+ 5
Krawlinz
(3 hours ago)
@bigburd
: agreed. Especially after watching Rogatkin fall last year (or was that 2015?) from a HUGE cliff that wasn’t anywhere near that gnarly. I still can’t believe he stood up, let alone got back on his bike.
[Reply]
+ 4
Aprilfisheye
(2 hours ago)
I sincerely hope so too... I shit scared. Stay safe boys!
[Reply]
+ 6
StackingItSince1991
(2 hours ago)
Such mixed emotions watching Rampage. I love watching riders pushing the boundaries of what possible, but also hate seeing the big injuries (esp. Paul Bas)
[Reply]
+ 18
jory666
(4 hours ago)
Sick line!! Will the judges see it that way though?!.....They need to start giving credit where credit is due! Seems like they’re more impressed with tricks rather than gnar...
[Reply]
+ 16
laxguy
(4 hours ago)
competition hasnt even happened yet, seems like you've got it figured out though.
[Reply]
+ 7
inked-up-metalhead
(3 hours ago)
isnt bender a judge these days? i imagine raw line choice and huck scale count for more in his eyes.
[Reply]
+ 5
charmingbob
(2 hours ago)
@laxguy
: Based on previous years, he kind of has a point. The one year Zink did a back flip and then just nothing else, he came in 2nd, then the following year when he had the crazy near vertical start, but didn't throw a super gnarly backflip/360, he finished 6th,
[Reply]
+ 4
slayerdegnar
(1 hours ago)
In the past, steep raw lines have not scored well.
[Reply]
+ 18
MikeyMT
(4 hours ago)
Fucking insanity
[Reply]
+ 15
hugsybear
(3 hours ago)
Whatever that guy at the back at 1:44 is doing does not look safe.
[Reply]
+ 1
vonroder77
(2 hours ago)
LMAO!!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Thrashmulisha
(2 hours ago)
damn if he ain't chipping away at the ground he's standing on!
[Reply]
+ 13
Tuckerbike
(3 hours ago)
wait wait wait, but how many head set spacers are they running...?
[Reply]
+ 5
ibishreddin
(2 hours ago)
47 5mm spacers for each of them
[Reply]
+ 2
Caiokv
(1 hours ago)
First they must check if their head angle is compatible with that level of gnar!
[Reply]
+ 8
rms195
(3 hours ago)
It´s rampage, its like christmas, birthday, eastern, holydays, weekend, end of working day, don`t know, end ofthe year, beginning of the year, spring, summer, fall, winter...sunrise, sunset, day, evening, night, noon, midnight,
it`s like sun, rain snow, mud, dust, waves, mountain views, singletrails, big mountain lines, wind,
like gwin in the rain, hart in the rain, hill in the rain, the rest in the sun
i mean
LOOK AT THAT LINE!!!
[Reply]
+ 0
rms195
(3 hours ago)
yes, and stay save
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(1 hours ago)
Beautiful, man!
[Reply]
+ 6
CALEBTNORMAN
(3 hours ago)
Screw canyon gaps and 360's, this is the gnarliest feature I have EVER seen at Rampage. 20 bucks to whoever can manual down it!
[Reply]
+ 26
Ocfug
(2 hours ago)
Time for another Bernard Kerr stoppie challenge...
[Reply]
+ 6
JustinCovey
(4 hours ago)
Ive got a massive rampage boner right now... Idk what to do with it, I just keep hitting it on the counter...
[Reply]
+ 1
BenPea
(1 hours ago)
Only one thing for it: stick it in a huge gap.
[Reply]
+ 4
properp
(3 hours ago)
This would be a good place for you guys to test out these warranties on all these new latest and greatest unbelievable carbon fiber wheel crap you keep pushing.
[Reply]
+ 6
togood2die
(4 hours ago)
Of COURSE it's Zink and Strait, etc that are cooking up this insanity...
[Reply]
+ 5
Krzymndyd
(3 hours ago)
CG says rampage has no real old school big Mt Welll....
[Reply]
+ 4
Fedez
(4 hours ago)
normally this is called BASE JUMPING! Crazy
[Reply]
+ 2
thrasher2
(1 hours ago)
Sorry. You are disqualified from the free fall competition because your wheels touched the ground once between the top and bottom of the cliff.
[Reply]
+ 3
habsfan2
(2 hours ago)
"fun to ride", are you kidding me
[Reply]
+ 2
laxguy
(4 hours ago)
f*ck you PB commentators.. tell me this isn't "big mountain" enough for you.
[Reply]
+ 3
atrokz
(3 hours ago)
Ok, this is rad. Bringing big mountain back!
[Reply]
+ 2
EnriqueGar
(3 hours ago)
Quick question, will they test a new safety accessory that complements helmet, pads, neck brace, called "parachute"?
[Reply]
+ 1
dylandoe
(1 hours ago)
Stop with all the hype! Just let the guys work and let us see it when they're ready for the show, wholly crap.
[Reply]
- 2
ZeBraW
(2 hours ago)
So basically half the way down is a Huge vertical roll in...sure those guys may have basketball sized steel balls but isn't that a bit boring to watch?
Well I'm pretty sure most of you will kill me for that comment, but I'd like to see some longer runs with more obstacles.
[Reply]
+ 3
JoseBravo
(2 hours ago)
How on earth would that line be boring to watch? Also they will probably be going at a bazzillion mph after that shit, so prepare for som huge jumps too
[Reply]
+ 1
ZeBraW
(2 hours ago)
@JoseBravo
: Dont get me wrong...its still insane! but half the way down is that MEGA roll in...
[Reply]
+ 1
captballjack
(3 hours ago)
Snack on danger, dine on death!
[Reply]
+ 1
DBair660
(1 hours ago)
That’s Ludacris 2 Fast 2 Furious
[Reply]
+ 1
Frenchemetalheads
(3 hours ago)
For all the old school rampage cry-babies, this is steeeeeeeeeep!
[Reply]
+ 1
Coyotecrash
(3 hours ago)
Holy ... Junk the bike and get a chute.
[Reply]
+ 1
theberminator
(39 mins ago)
chrispy would plop it no probs!!!
[Reply]
+ 2
Myfianceemademedoit
(2 hours ago)
Anything for that "W"
[Reply]
+ 1
mtbakerpow
(18 mins ago)
is this big enough for CG’s YouTube channel?
[Reply]
+ 1
ashkenaz100
(1 hours ago)
Peep the dude at 1:44 picking at the rock he's standing on
[Reply]
+ 1
Slipknot11
(2 mins ago)
Damn son
[Reply]
+ 1
Thrashmulisha
(2 hours ago)
who goes first?
[Reply]
+ 1
flattire
(2 hours ago)
I'd hit it.
[Reply]
+ 1
beeboo
(2 hours ago)
INSANE
[Reply]
- 27
jamesbrant
(4 hours ago)
maybe this is the year we see people die at Rampage. it's coming eventually.
[Reply]
+ 15
gingy-0
(4 hours ago)
what a lovely thing to say
[Reply]
+ 4
ianswilson815
(4 hours ago)
Thats nice. Thanks for the optimism.
[Reply]
+ 9
lifeofloon
Plus
(4 hours ago)
So do you say that to yourself anytime you get in a car to drive too? Must be sad always expecting/wishing death to be around the next corner.
[Reply]
- 7
jamesbrant
(3 hours ago)
(Below Threshold)
show comment
@lifeofloon
: wishing? who the f*ck is wishing you a*shole?! people die at WBP, the die skiing, they die racing enduro. no one is wishing it you f*cktard but open your eyes if you think it isn't going to happen someday in free ride competition.
[Reply]
- 6
Jaylynx
(2 hours ago)
Seemed like Semenuk was dumping on their line. Wonder if he's worried that some legit big mtn line will take the win.
[Reply]
+ 6
FriedRys
(2 hours ago)
Didn't seem that way to me, he sounded pretty supportive. Noted that it was super tech and exposed and should earn a lot of points,
[Reply]
+ 5
Katakalism
(2 hours ago)
"It's the most technical steep bit, off the heart in the most exposed place, it's definitely the place where you'l rack up the most points. It'll be cleaner than aggy and doerfling had it last year, but they're getting ambitious going right from the top, they got it, but it'll be a gnarly chute"
Sounds like he's giving props to me...
The dude rode a big chute with a double drop in the middle for his winning run last year... Don't think Semenuk is ever hating on big freeride lines.
[Reply]
+ 3
BenPea
(1 hours ago)
Seems pretty impressed to me.
[Reply]
Post a Comment