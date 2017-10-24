VIDEOS

Is This the Steepest Rampage Line Ever? - Video

Oct 24, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  


Things are heating up out in the Utah desert - take a look at the gnarly chute that Cam Zink, Kyle Strait, and Pierre Edouard Ferry are planning to ride.


MENTIONS: @redbullbike


74 Comments

  • + 89
 Well huck a cliff and call me bender. At what point do we just consider it falling and not riding?!
  • + 43
 We call it falling when they dont ride away from it at the bottom rubber side down!!!
  • + 18
 That's falling with style.
  • - 14
flag properp (3 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Who all is running the new unbreakable carbon fiber Wheels? Laughing my f****** ass off.
  • + 8
 next year, you'll have to ride this line with no front wheel to win.
  • + 3
 @punknicehole: or 3 into it. instant chickenskin looking at that.
  • + 10
 @properp: Actually that is a really interesting point. Is anyone running carbon rims at Rampage?
  • + 7
 @Xorrox: if they're as good as pinkbike claims you would think everyone would be running them.
  • + 3
 "Bender"

*giggle*
  • + 2
 @Xorrox: @Xorrox: I might have seen ENVE wheels in an M16 bike ? McFarlane may be ?
  • + 1
 I doubt theres a single person here riding a carbon anything - frame or rims. If someone is, please share, the peanut gallery here on PB wants to know.
  • + 45
 holy shitballs!!! stay safe, guys.
People commenting (including CG) how Rampage has missed the original spirit of ridding raw by taming the terrain, chipping, shoveling landings, throwing tricks, etc... Well, there's a limit on what's duable raw. If you wanna go bigger, at some point raw is not enough; also when everyone is as gnar, the one throwing a 360 is the gnarliest.
That's the way Rampage evolved because that's the way riders (freeriders) made it evolve, let it be.
  • + 6
 Exactly, there is everything at rampage!!!
  • + 1
 I think that the concern is that riders who have big chutes like this in their lines typically don't do as well because they lose a lot of elevation when they descend 200ft in 2 seconds, instead of 5-6 trick jumps. In the past judges have favored a greater number of "medium" features instead of a few big features, but judging is always difficult to predict so I hope things go well for these guys!
  • + 45
 Love to see cedric ride that.....
  • + 5
 We ve seen kind of his racing background back in the days. Would you like to see deep pedal there? That would be faster than Metailler for sure
  • + 37
 I pray no one else gets hurt
  • + 4
 I'm seriously worried about that line, imagine losing it at the top and tumbling down...
  • + 5
 @bigburd: agreed. Especially after watching Rogatkin fall last year (or was that 2015?) from a HUGE cliff that wasn’t anywhere near that gnarly. I still can’t believe he stood up, let alone got back on his bike.
  • + 4
 I sincerely hope so too... I shit scared. Stay safe boys!
  • + 6
 Such mixed emotions watching Rampage. I love watching riders pushing the boundaries of what possible, but also hate seeing the big injuries (esp. Paul Bas)
  • + 18
 Sick line!! Will the judges see it that way though?!.....They need to start giving credit where credit is due! Seems like they’re more impressed with tricks rather than gnar...
  • + 16
 competition hasnt even happened yet, seems like you've got it figured out though.
  • + 7
 isnt bender a judge these days? i imagine raw line choice and huck scale count for more in his eyes.
  • + 5
 @laxguy: Based on previous years, he kind of has a point. The one year Zink did a back flip and then just nothing else, he came in 2nd, then the following year when he had the crazy near vertical start, but didn't throw a super gnarly backflip/360, he finished 6th,
  • + 4
 In the past, steep raw lines have not scored well.
  • + 18
 Fucking insanity
  • + 15
 Whatever that guy at the back at 1:44 is doing does not look safe.
  • + 1
 LMAO!!!!
  • + 2
 damn if he ain't chipping away at the ground he's standing on!
  • + 13
 wait wait wait, but how many head set spacers are they running...?
  • + 5
 47 5mm spacers for each of them
  • + 2
 First they must check if their head angle is compatible with that level of gnar!
  • + 8
 It´s rampage, its like christmas, birthday, eastern, holydays, weekend, end of working day, don`t know, end ofthe year, beginning of the year, spring, summer, fall, winter...sunrise, sunset, day, evening, night, noon, midnight,
it`s like sun, rain snow, mud, dust, waves, mountain views, singletrails, big mountain lines, wind,
like gwin in the rain, hart in the rain, hill in the rain, the rest in the sun
i mean
LOOK AT THAT LINE!!!
  • + 0
 yes, and stay save
  • + 1
 Beautiful, man!
  • + 6
 Screw canyon gaps and 360's, this is the gnarliest feature I have EVER seen at Rampage. 20 bucks to whoever can manual down it!
  • + 26
 Time for another Bernard Kerr stoppie challenge...
  • + 6
 Ive got a massive rampage boner right now... Idk what to do with it, I just keep hitting it on the counter...
  • + 1
 Only one thing for it: stick it in a huge gap.
  • + 4
 This would be a good place for you guys to test out these warranties on all these new latest and greatest unbelievable carbon fiber wheel crap you keep pushing.
  • + 6
 Of COURSE it's Zink and Strait, etc that are cooking up this insanity...
  • + 5
 CG says rampage has no real old school big Mt Welll....
  • + 4
 normally this is called BASE JUMPING! Crazy
  • + 2
 Sorry. You are disqualified from the free fall competition because your wheels touched the ground once between the top and bottom of the cliff.
  • + 3
 "fun to ride", are you kidding me
  • + 2
 f*ck you PB commentators.. tell me this isn't "big mountain" enough for you.
  • + 3
 Ok, this is rad. Bringing big mountain back!
  • + 2
 Quick question, will they test a new safety accessory that complements helmet, pads, neck brace, called "parachute"?
  • + 1
 Stop with all the hype! Just let the guys work and let us see it when they're ready for the show, wholly crap.
  • - 2
 So basically half the way down is a Huge vertical roll in...sure those guys may have basketball sized steel balls but isn't that a bit boring to watch?
Well I'm pretty sure most of you will kill me for that comment, but I'd like to see some longer runs with more obstacles.
  • + 3
 How on earth would that line be boring to watch? Also they will probably be going at a bazzillion mph after that shit, so prepare for som huge jumps too
  • + 1
 @JoseBravo: Dont get me wrong...its still insane! but half the way down is that MEGA roll in...
  • + 1
 Snack on danger, dine on death!
  • + 1
 That’s Ludacris 2 Fast 2 Furious
  • + 1
 For all the old school rampage cry-babies, this is steeeeeeeeeep!
  • + 1
 Holy ... Junk the bike and get a chute.
  • + 1
 chrispy would plop it no probs!!!
  • + 2
 Anything for that "W"
  • + 1
 is this big enough for CG’s YouTube channel?
  • + 1
 Peep the dude at 1:44 picking at the rock he's standing on
  • + 1
 Damn son
  • + 1
 who goes first?
  • + 1
 I'd hit it.
  • + 1
 INSANE Eek
Below threshold threads are hidden

