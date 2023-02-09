Stefan Garlicki Has Also Signed with OnlyFans

Feb 9, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Stefan Garlicki has announced that he is joining the growing list of riders signing with OnlyFans.

Lewis Buchanan kicked off OnlyFans' mountain bike signings last month in a surreal piece of news. It seems now that OnlyFans is fully committed to widening its marketing as Stefan Garlicki has also been picked up as a signed rider in 2023.


bigquotesI am so so stoked to announce I have signed with @onlyfans for 2023!

For those that don’t know, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform where all sorts of athletes, celebrities, chef’s, musician’s and even doctors can share exclusive content and engage with their fans on a more personal level. I will have my own OnlyFans account which will focus on mountain biking. Content will be anything from race footage, behind the scenes, training, riding tips, mechanic tips, nutrition and more! My OnlyFans account will be Free and open to anyone over 18.

Please note that OnlyFans can only be accessed by people 18+ and there is a very strict approval process.

I have been through hell and back over the last few years and I am so happy to go into 2023 feeling good, with great support and bringing something new into mountain biking! Stefan Garlicki

On his OnlyFans page available here (Disclaimer: be aware that the platform hosts lots of adult content on other accounts), Stefan says: "On here I’ll focus on mountain biking Content, anything from race footage, behind the scenes, training, riding tips, mechanic tips, nutrition and more!"

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours Stefan Garlicki


Must Read This Week
Video: Grim Donut Part 3 - We Made It Less Terrible
70266 views
Interview: Rocksled Suspension's Wild New Linkage Fork
69389 views
Review: 2023 Ibis Oso
60640 views
Spotted: Prototype Ibis Enduro Bike
46295 views
Ministry Cycles is Taking Pre-Orders for their Glued-Together Psalm 150
42863 views
The New Rapha / Brain Dead Collection is Rave Ready
35622 views
The Ibis DV9 Hardtail is Back
34426 views
10 2023 Team Changes That Flew Under the Radar
33646 views

61 Comments

  • 44 1
 Bust out them titteh's
  • 7 0
 dump em out!
  • 3 0
 @Kobeefton88: Hump'ty Dump'ty
  • 2 0
 @kyleluvsdh: It's pronounced with an "ump'ty".
  • 1 0
 @Ride2Bhappy: True, but In this case Hump'ty Wink
  • 30 0
 Can't wait for the collab with Lew Buchanan. Wonder if they will get a third rider in the mix?
  • 7 0
 That is only on their Premium channel.... extra $$
  • 3 2
 Yep then they can do 3somes
  • 29 0
 2 riders 1 waterbottle
  • 1 0
 @FaahkEet: WOW! And touche for that one. Big Grin
  • 1 0
 First edit: Sleazy Rider
  • 22 1
 I guess it is good OnlyFans are trying to become general premium content providers but the brand is so synonymous with one form of premium content you almost feel like they'd be better off just starting another brand altogether.
  • 3 1
 F that, I’d argue the brand recognition helps them.
  • 2 0
 No such thing as bad press
  • 6 1
 Well, I never thought I'd see the day when I'd have to choose between watching Stefan Garlicki ride his bike or watching him ride... something else on OnlyFans. Talk about a tough decision.
  • 1 1
 Lol....pinkbike comments never fail to impress
  • 7 0
 Kinda redefines head tube
  • 2 1
 @cass2003: When the team signs a female rider, that is when the comment section is really gonna get witty
  • 1 0
 @DizzyNinja: press fit bottom bracket, spoke nipples, rear shock, slick honey, assegai, universal derailleur hanger
  • 5 2
 I can't imagine why I would ever pay to watch a biker or anyone else on OnlyFans (including you know what)? There is a plethora of free content on YouTube and other platforms. There are not enough hours in the day to watch all the media in existence. What are these paid subscriptions offering that isn't already out there for free?
  • 4 0
 "I will have my own OnlyFans account which will focus on mountain biking. Content will be anything from race footage, behind the scenes, training, riding tips, mechanic tips, nutrition and more! My OnlyFans account will be Free and open to anyone over 18."
  • 1 0
 You don't have to pay, it's a free subscription.
  • 1 0
 The riders fans will think that the rider actually likes them if they pay for their new derailleur from the amazon wishlist.
  • 1 0
 @jeremy3220: isn’t they called YouTube, or Instagram?
  • 2 0
 It is only a matter of time until they buy a sports stadium and you will seeing your favourite team at the Only Fans Center. Will make for some awkward conversations with significant others about why Only Fans is so successful.
  • 1 0
 "Fans of Only Fans congregated at Only Fans stadium this weekend. Only Fans stadium was only open to Only Fans, to celebrate the stars who are on Only Fans only."

The future is near.
  • 1 0
 Onlyfans looks to at least be making an effort to have other forms of content besides nudes, Logan Karnow who races Supercross was one of the first athletes to pick them up as an official sponsor.
  • 1 0
 No teenage fanboys and girls for you Stefan. Seriously, why restrict mtb content to 18+? For sure it is technically possible to separate different forms of content within a platform.
  • 1 0
 "Please note that OnlyFans can only be accessed by people 18+" - Why's that guys?? XD ... also happened to be watching the vital podcast mentioning Lewis at the exact same time.
  • 1 0
 First Onlyfans; next Flavored Chamois butter, the new 69er wheel bikes for endless trail munching fun, followed by the new ONE UP MAGNUM DROPPER!
  • 2 0
 I wanna see some riding tips
  • 6 0
 Are you 18+?
  • 8 0
 But JUST the tips.... I'll see myself out..
  • 2 1
 @bman33: just the tips? I wanna see both inches.
  • 2 0
 I know their market, but why venture into MTB's?
  • 2 0
 who's paying to watch this ish?
  • 1 0
 You don't have to pay, both Stefan and Lewis's content is a free subscription.
  • 3 1
 "8 inches in my rear no homo"
IFHT was so ahead of the time
  • 2 0
 I only came here for the comments.
  • 1 0
 Come for the comments. Come again for the Only Fans content.
  • 1 1
 To be signed by and to Endorse Only Fans is to endorse Porn. Not ok. Any Dad's of daughters out there? What has this world come to.
  • 2 3
 Let’s gooooo. So proud of theese guys for getting after it (both the riders and OF for putting money into something that isn’t what they do)
  • 1 0
 Pink bike stop giving me reason to join onlyfans
  • 1 0
 Garlicki lick pics @onlyfans
  • 2 1
 Now the wife won't question my subscription...
  • 1 0
 im not even gonna ask......
  • 1 0
 Stefan Garlicki needs a trail doggy now
  • 1 0
 Now my 8inches with adjustable rebound has a place to go
  • 1 0
 Why do you have 8 inches in your rear and only 2 inches in the front? That setup doesn't seem balanced.
  • 1 0
 @mick06: no i get that but thats a revese mullet according to onlyfans lol
  • 1 0
 What are you doing, Step-bike?
  • 1 0
 Tonight ONLY! 1 min of private video session of him shaving his leg!
  • 1 0
 Have they signed any female riders yet?
Asked for a friend.
  • 1 0
 Why are there apostrophes in "musician's" and "chef's"?
  • 1 0
 For all that bike porn
  • 1 3
 I'm all for riders getting a paycheque! Hopefully this will trigger the conservative, bible-totting people that complained about company values when OF signed lewis buchanan
  • 1 0
 Bicycle porn
  • 1 0
 send (bike) pics
  • 1 0
 No shirts on the rock.
  • 1 0
 Girl-Licky
  • 2 2
 Sign Tahnee





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.050122
Mobile Version of Website