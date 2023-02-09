Stefan Garlicki Has Also Signed with OnlyFans

Stefan Garlicki has announced that he is joining the growing list of riders signing with OnlyFans.Lewis Buchanan kicked off OnlyFans' mountain bike signings
last month in a surreal piece of news. It seems now that OnlyFans is fully committed to widening its marketing as Stefan Garlicki has also been picked up as a signed rider in 2023.
|I am so so stoked to announce I have signed with @onlyfans for 2023!
For those that don’t know, OnlyFans is a subscription-based social media platform where all sorts of athletes, celebrities, chef’s, musician’s and even doctors can share exclusive content and engage with their fans on a more personal level. I will have my own OnlyFans account which will focus on mountain biking. Content will be anything from race footage, behind the scenes, training, riding tips, mechanic tips, nutrition and more! My OnlyFans account will be Free and open to anyone over 18.
Please note that OnlyFans can only be accessed by people 18+ and there is a very strict approval process.
I have been through hell and back over the last few years and I am so happy to go into 2023 feeling good, with great support and bringing something new into mountain biking!— Stefan Garlicki
On his OnlyFans page available here
(Disclaimer: be aware that the platform hosts lots of adult content on other accounts
), Stefan says: "On here I’ll focus on mountain biking Content, anything from race footage, behind the scenes, training, riding tips, mechanic tips, nutrition and more!"
