Step Outside Your Comfort Zone & Find Your Next - Video

May 8, 2018
by evo  
Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned rider, stepping outside your comfort zone is part of improving. It's not about being number one, it’s not about being the best. It’s about finding your next - whether that’s a new goal to achieve, a new event to attend, or an epic adventure to chase. Even the top pros began with trying a first race, and everyone has experienced those nervous butterflies at the drop in. Ride along with Transition/evo Race Team’s Matt Orlando as he prepares for a season of challenges ahead.

We are @evo - a ski, snowboard, mountain bike, surf, wake, and skate retailer based in Seattle, Washington, USA, with stores located in Seattle, Portland, and Denver. We also offer trips to remote locations across the globe in search of world-class powder turns, epic waves, and legendary mountain biking through our evoTrip Adventure Travel Trips. Evo explores the collaboration between culture and sport by seamlessly joining art, music, streetwear, skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking and wakeboarding. Our aim is to bring all things relevant to the urban, action sports lifestyle into one creative space. Whether it is on the website, on the phone or in our stores, our aim is to make all who come into contact with evo feel welcome and excited about their experience.

7 Comments

  • + 4
 And my local trails did cry with envy...
  • + 1
 While my bike gently weeps....
  • + 3
 Finding my next I initially thought this was a raceface ad
  • + 2
 can you help me find my sack? i've been eyeing some gaps. pls&thnx.
  • + 1
 365# ? You can do better then that
  • + 1
 Where are those trails? Near Bellingham, WA?
  • + 1
 None of them are Bellingham that I recognize. Start hut looks like Dry Hill? Most of the climate is too dry to be Bham, not enough ferns.

