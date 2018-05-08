Step Outside Your Comfort Zone & Find Your Next - Video

Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned rider, stepping outside your comfort zone is part of improving. It's not about being number one, it’s not about being the best. It’s about finding your next - whether that’s a new goal to achieve, a new event to attend, or an epic adventure to chase. Even the top pros began with trying a first race, and everyone has experienced those nervous butterflies at the drop in. Ride along with Transition/evo Race Team’s Matt Orlando as he prepares for a season of challenges ahead.If you’re looking for inspiration, events to thrill and excite, or thinking about taking the leap to something new on a bike this year, we at evo want to help you find your next challenge and push to new heights.