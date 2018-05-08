Step Outside Your Comfort Zone & Find Your Next - Video

Whether you’re a newcomer or a seasoned rider, stepping outside your comfort zone is part of improving. It's not about being number one, it’s not about being the best. It’s about finding your next - whether that’s a new goal to achieve, a new event to attend, or an epic adventure to chase. Even the top pros began with trying a first race, and everyone has experienced those nervous butterflies at the drop in. Ride along with Transition/evo Race Team’s Matt Orlando as he prepares for a season of challenges ahead.
If you’re looking for inspiration, events to thrill and excite, or thinking about taking the leap to something new on a bike this year, we at evo want to help you find your next challenge and push to new heights. We are @evo - a ski, snowboard, mountain bike, surf, wake, and skate retailer based in Seattle, Washington, USA, with stores located in Seattle, Portland, and Denver. We also offer trips to remote locations across the globe in search of world-class powder turns, epic waves, and legendary mountain biking through our evoTrip Adventure Travel Trips. Evo explores the collaboration between culture and sport by seamlessly joining art, music, streetwear, skateboarding, snowboarding, skiing, mountain biking and wakeboarding. Our aim is to bring all things relevant to the urban, action sports lifestyle into one creative space. Whether it is on the website, on the phone or in our stores, our aim is to make all who come into contact with evo feel welcome and excited about their experience.
