Stephane Pelletier Joins Pinkbike

30 seconds into the job and he already knows how to win the thumbnail game. Photo: Brendan McClennon

Pinkbike’s incredible content manager Sarah Moore is going on maternity leave next week and I want to thank her for the huge impact she’s had on the site. We're pretty sure that there’s nobody more constructive, positive, and generally helpful in the bike industry. We're wishing her the best this year, and will be eagerly awaiting her return in 2026.It’s been no small feat to find someone to fill those shoes, but we’re excited to announce that Stephane Pelletier has joined the team during Sarah's leave. Stephane has been on Pinkbike since he was a teenager, and has worked with the platform over the years as a rider, as well as in content and communications at brands like Rocky Mountain and Forbidden Bike Company.After interviewing a ridiculous number of incredibly talented candidates, it was clear Stephane was the right fit for the task at hand. Welcome Stephane, we are excited to see what you bring to the community.