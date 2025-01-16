Powered by Outside

Stephane Pelletier Joins Pinkbike

Jan 16, 2025
by Brian Park  
Stephane Pelletier
30 seconds into the job and he already knows how to win the thumbnail game. Photo: Brendan McClennon

Pinkbike’s incredible content manager Sarah Moore is going on maternity leave next week and I want to thank her for the huge impact she’s had on the site. We're pretty sure that there’s nobody more constructive, positive, and generally helpful in the bike industry. We're wishing her the best this year, and will be eagerly awaiting her return in 2026.

It’s been no small feat to find someone to fill those shoes, but we’re excited to announce that Stephane Pelletier has joined the team during Sarah's leave. Stephane has been on Pinkbike since he was a teenager, and has worked with the platform over the years as a rider, as well as in content and communications at brands like Rocky Mountain and Forbidden Bike Company.

After interviewing a ridiculous number of incredibly talented candidates, it was clear Stephane was the right fit for the task at hand. Welcome Stephane, we are excited to see what you bring to the community.

140 Comments
  • 3180
 Happy to be here! Dug (dog) and I are looking forward to joining the PB community stoke.
  • 720
 welcome stephane and tell Dug he's a good boy.
  • 960
 I dig dug the dog.
  • 280
 Welcome! We’re all thinking it… you faster than Henry and Kaz? What about Matt?
  • 20
 Hell yeah, Stephane. Living the teenage dream.
  • 100
 @toast2266: But does dug the dog dig?
  • 2654
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 16, 2025 at 11:21) (Below Threshold)
 @funboi-parisi: They are all slow compared to Matt. What matters is if they can create some good content to read. Henry hasn't done much on here lately and Seb seems to have run out of ideas for interesting tech articles, Kaz just does reviews, will be nice to see some new opinions and creativity. Pressure has been applied.
  • 560
 Whatever you do, don’t read the comments.
  • 60
 @hohmskullkrishten: Henry has a new role.
  • 43
 @stephanepelletier Greetings and salutations huzz, would you be interested in a yn like myself?
  • 320
 can I pet that dawg?
  • 10
 Congrats Stephane!
  • 60
 Internal cable routing, yes or no?
  • 20
 What's up dug?
  • 40
 Congrats! Stoked for more Dug content.
  • 40
 If it isn't French Steven! Best of luck!
  • 40
 SQUIRREL!!!
  • 30
 Welcome! I think I have given Dug many pats as he lounges on the sidewalk across from CBC Smile
  • 30
 Can you upgrade their servers?
  • 513
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 16, 2025 at 18:04) (Below Threshold)
 @BikesBoatsNJeeps: Podcasting? Pfft. That's just some guys sitting around giving their opinions and making jokes. I'm expecting some long, interesting written articles or in depth tech writing like Seb used to do. Matt has been the best tester and writer lately and these other guys have been completely slacking this winter.
  • 10
 @hohmskullkrishten: www.pinkbike.com/news/video-the-world-cup-teams-gearing-up-for-the-gates-belted-purse.html
  • 30
 Congrats on the new job Stephane, cool to see the old calgary riders having some pretty cool careers in the mtb industry!
  • 93
 @hohmskullkrishten: go ride your bike mate, you'll feel better.
  • 61
 MORE PICS/INFO ABOUT THE GOLDEN RETRIEVER PLEASE!!!!! 😍
(Yes, I'm shouting)
  • 210
flag hohmskullkrishten (Jan 17, 2025 at 2:13) (Below Threshold)
 @L0rdTom: Pfft.. That could be your canned response to any comment. I'm fine, just missing the more intellectual content Pinkbike has had in the past. These guys are getting paid money and all most of them do is just rebroadcast content/information or sit around and BS.
  • 40
 @pink505: FFS let the guy at least sit down at his desk first lol
  • 22
 @pisgahgnar: I don't know, but I Dig Dug.
  • 21
 I have visited this article now for the fifth time in two days to look at Doug. Never has „it‘s so fluffy I‘m gonna die“ been so applicable Big Grin
  • 12
 @taquitos: Indeed.. If you do you will realize what a bunch of Morons you are working to entertain
  • 20
 @richard-cranium: Black hole sun, won't you come? And was the rain away?
  • 10
 @dirtmedication: ok…
  • 22
 And it’s wash away the rain, Moron…
  • 10
 Hahahaha!!!!!
  • 20
 @richard-cranium: It was a typo
  • 20
 @richard-cranium I was drunken when I did that
  • 20
 That’s awesome! Congrats Stéphane!🎉
  • 20
 @dirtmedication: Happens to the best of Us. Cheers 🍻
  • 20
 @dirtmedication: Ride fast - Take chances - Safety Third 🤘
  • 962
 Today, I learned you can get 50 weeks of Parental Leave in Canada. That's crazy; many of my bosses complain that Men get FMLA here.
  • 621
 My company in the US offers 6 weeks and I got strange looks when I took it... twice. Even that amount of time barely scratches the surface.
  • 881
 Yeah, the US is phenomenally behind the ball when it comes to parental leave, and vacation time in general
  • 270
 Where I work its up to you to choose 12 months or 18. Same money, but paid out over different timelines.
  • 20
 Yes but it tops out at about 500/week .
It was less when I went off 15 years ago
  • 516
 @biker2: Parental leave and the healthcare insurance industry are probably the only real reasons I've be reluctant to live in the US. It's funny how many people down there support a decrease in immigration, but show no interest in offering Americans an easier path to raising kids. Population collapse is not a recipe for great economic growth!
  • 590
 don't look up what they get in Europe, you'll need to pay your deductible for therapy afterwards.
  • 120
 @nord1899: Lol, like mental health is covered by my insurance at all. I'm 31 and still waiting on my 3rd week of PTO for the year, still stuck at 14 days.
  • 61
 @howejohn: Most companies offer an EAP, which typically give 8 free sessions but if you don't have that mental health is required to be covered under medical plans with similar benefits (deductible, coinsurance, etc.). This is required based on the Mental Health Parity Act of 2008 (and various other more recent legislations). If you need it, it should be available to you.
  • 70
 @biker2: 12 months = maximum of $695/week (40 weeks total) , 18 months = maximum of $417/week (69 weeks total)

The extra 15 weeks you get is called Maternity. And you can share the 40/69 week parental leave. I took 5 weeks off at different times while my wife was off. So she got the 15 weeks maternity leave, 35 weeks parental leave and I got 5 weeks parental leave. We'd do the 18 months if we could do it over.
  • 35
 @DPGriffin: I have unlimited vacation at my company, as do many others that work in tech.
  • 22
 @Ryan2949: That's a ridiculously small amount of money per week. There's no way I'd go for that.
  • 80
 @Dtower92: that's $695/week more than FMLA.
  • 20
 @saylortwift: I received 70% of my paycheck when I took family leave in California.
  • 40
 In the UK my wife’s employer gives both parents 6 months fully paid maternity/paternity leave. Unfortunately for most of the UK it’s only the mother that gets up to 52 weeks (but then she’s the one that has done all the hard work).
  • 10
 @DPGriffin: and statutory sick leave
  • 2315
 America sucks. End of story.
  • 34
 @cmi85: There are many more options here. Figure out how to work the system.
  • 80
 @Dtower92: Interestingly, those with “unlimited” vacation time take less time off, on average, than those with a finite amount.
  • 420
flag initforthedonuts FL (Jan 16, 2025 at 20:01) (Below Threshold)
 @cmi85: California sucks. Don’t paint all of the US with that stupid brush.
  • 50
 Up to 3 years paid leave in Germany (money spread over one year up to three years) for either mom or dad plus a few months for the other one :⁠-⁠)
  • 181
 @initforthedonuts: We're on our way to Texas now.....hopefully we can spread our progressive atheist treehugger ideals throughout the Longhorn State.
  • 132
 @DPGriffin: people get what they voted for, I guess.
And if „someone has to have much less than me and has to struggle more than me“ is more important to people than „let’s see that nobody gets left behind too far and that rich people pay their fair share“ you end up with conservatives and or right wingers that ruin everything.
  • 140
 Norway (and all the Nordics are similar) 1 year fully paid, each parent must take at least 3 months, the rest can be split as you want, and then kids start free daycare the month they turn 1 year old.

There is a reason why Europeans are a bit confused by many aspects of the US way of life...
  • 50
 I like that US makes really clear that being someone else's employee means that you are basically f*cked. This is a sad truth which Europeans try very hard not to notice. But this does not matter anyway, the world will change because of AI and robotics, the size of human population will become less and less important and it will even get shrinked with premeditation (i.e. making it hard for not rich people to have children). So prepare for US model to become more popular Smile
  • 90
 Ten years ago when I was working in Canada I utilised (see how I used an S there, not a Z) the Canadian parental leave system. In the end it worked out at 3 months paid. Part by the Government, and part by the company (top up). An amazing experience and something that's above what we get here in Australia as well. You only get one chance as spending those early times with your kid, it's great to be able to do it and not send yourself in a financial hole.
  • 10
 @sickriderch: i think confused is maybe an understatement!
  • 43
 Nothing's free, y'all. I'm not saying one approach is better than another (I'll save that opinion for elsewhere) but if you want lower taxes, expect to pay more out of pocket. If you want to pay less out of pocket, expect higher taxes.
  • 20
 My wife worked her dental hygienist job pretty much right up to birth of both of our kids, and then took 4 months before going back to work (some paid some not paid). I was back at the job after a week. I own and operate small bike shop so no PTO for me. But to be honest, after a week I wanted nothing more than to get back to the shop. It was a huge mental boost for my wife as well when she went back to work.

Having a job that you need to do everyday can give you a incredible sense of purpose and pursuit. I sort of feel sorry for anyone who wants to take that much time off from their job.

That being said, we sort of needed to go back to work. We've had both of our kids in daycare since they were 4 mo. It literally takes all of our money.
  • 20
 @howejohn: Fwiw 14 days is almost 3 weeks (5 days of PTO = 1 week)
  • 120
 @qbensis: We also have a lot of politicians who are good at pretending to support the middle and working classes while actually just repeatedly giving tax breaks and legal protections to the rich individuals and corporations that keep getting richer at the expense of the middle and working classes.
  • 10
 @BagelMan: What are you talking about? I take 10 weeks a year, including 2 weeks in Mammoth every summer.
  • 10
 @mrbrighteyes: You're right. My time off allowance says 10 days not 14. Super
  • 30
 @howejohn: I'm in a labor union (tons of PTO) and a 4 day work week is a real possibility in the near future. Private sector employers don't often have your back. If I had it to do again, I'd work toward a highly-skilled metal worker/welder preferably undersea or aerospace. You can work at will and get paid top-dollar and never be tied down by the Trillionaire triumvirate of Musk, Zuck, and Bezos.
  • 91
 @cmi85: No it doesn't. What sucks is that the lives of the average American are dictated by the financial interests of the extremely wealthy. Healthcare industry, insurance industry, pharmaceutical industry, education industry, are all victims of the same laser-focus on shareholder profit and not the interests of the people who are paying for the system to even exist. What sucks even more is that programs such as the '4 day workweek', 'paid maternity leave', 'fully subsidized childcare', subsidized post secondary education (whether that be college, university, or trade schools) just get branded 'Socialist propaganda'.... But in a country where someone will take an assault rifle to a pizza restaurant because they believe there is a left wing satanic pedophile cult operating in the basement it's hardly surprising that you're practically forced to pay someone to look after your infant than to actually look after it yourself.

Welcome Stephane, worthy beneficiary of glorious socialist mat-leave policies. All the best to Sarah too!
  • 30
 @nzandyb: Let's not get too excited about socialism. Canada's healthcare is not as good as other systems like Germany and Japan's which have a mix of private and public. Canada has been telling itself it is superior to the US for decades, but considering BC is sending overflow to the dastardly US private system to manage cancer treatment backlog, millions don't have a doctor of any sort and and the rich get their 1st tier healthcare anyway, just without canadian docs getting the money. And we get all this paying some of the per capita highest costs for healthcare. We need to look at the truth of what our system offers compared to all first world counties, not just the anomalous one next door. We too are an anomaly in that our government has a virtual monopoly on healthcare delivery, and you'll be hard pressed to find many examples of where a lack of competition made things more innovative and cheaper.
  • 40
 @jesse-effing-edwards: well I can tell you what happens when you have coexistence of private and public healthcare, most doctors go to private for higher wages, some will work simultaneously in public and private and will send patients to their private practices... It's all about the money, nothing else.
  • 10
 @lkubica @jesse-effing-edwards Both of you are right though. Canadians are so proud of universal healthcare (as we should be), but we're not really getting what we're paying for (vs other Western countries with universal care systems). I WANT my doctor driving a Ferrari, living in a mansion, I want a career in medicine to have the level of prestige and aspiration that attracts the best and brightest. @jesse-effing-edwards I 100% agree with you that a hybridized public/private system where those who ELECT to pay more for healthcare can do, and for that elective payment to directly subsidize those who choose not to. For example, why not allow Family doctors to charge 10% of their patients any amount they want? Let's say your average family doctor has 1500 patients, and the doctor is allowed to charge 150 of them a $200 per month 'subscription fee', that's 360k per year... That's MORE than most doctors in BC currently earn, and I for one would GLADLY pay $200 per month to just have a family doctor let alone having one who I could get premium service with.
  • 22
 @lkubica: you saying people that spent tons of money, effort, and time to do something incredibly challenging like medical school should work for free or minimum wage? That’s ludicrous. Nobody is going to med school with an expectation of pay equivalent to someone with no education or skill.
  • 50
 @gtill9000: Wrong, that actually makes little difference in what we pay. If you elect Republicans they favor the rich and give them tax breaks and F*CK the middle class and poor. And they increase the debt to pay for it. That's exactly what happened in Orange turds first term. He tried to kill Obamacare without any plan to replace it.
  • 40
 @hohmskullkrishten: lol I'll stand by my belief that nothing's free. Increasing debt is also a cost. (And believe me, I'm no fan of the orange turd.)
  • 50
 @gtill9000: no one should debate the US system. Its totally odd in the developed world to have it controlled by private insurance companies.

As a Canadian I believed the myth of Canadian superiority for years untill I started reading about other countries outside the US are getting for their money. There are so many more ways to do it than America does, and Canadians are not at the front of the pack.
  • 280
 www.gnarrative.com/tales/stephanepelletier

A real guy who can really ride, nice choice.
  • 130
 Welcome Stephane and thank you Sarah!
  • 130
 Bienvenu Stéphane!!! and all the best for you Sarah Smile
  • 142
 The caption joke is funny considering all of your content is down.
  • 370
 I blame the new guy.
  • 40
 Yeah, I was going to say the same thing! No thumbnails or images displaying on my end.
  • 90
 Congrats @stephanepelletier ! Stoked to see a familiar face on the newsfeed!
  • 100
 such a big fan of this guy you should call me a windmill
  • 20
 Well, your arms are so long it kinda makes sense Wink
  • 70
 Definitely understood the assignment.
  • 70
 Related to Donny Pelletier, Maine‘s finest athlete?
  • 70
 d'ya like dags? dags? yeah dags. d'ya like dags?
  • 10
 Snatch
  • 60
 Lets go Stephane!! Stoked for you dude!
  • 50
 Major respect to Outside for giving Sarah a year to bond with baby. Love to see it
  • 50
 Ya love to see it! Steph is the man
  • 40
 Great pick but you forgot to mention that Stephane is also a wizard on the bike!
  • 50
 Calgary represent! Congrats Stephane!
  • 51
 "30 seconds into the job and he already knows how to win the thumbnail game."
The Thumbnails are all broken??
  • 10
 Hey Stephane! Enjoy the most exciting time of your career Smile

BTW: yesterday at the bouldering gym, I saw someone wearing a Pinkbike t-shirt, and I am absolutely consumed with jealousy. Where on earth can I get one of those? My life feels incomplete without it....THANKS
  • 30
 There´s a shop button on the right upper navigation menu Wink
  • 10
 @BobbyBlueEyes: sure and all the cool t-shirts are sold out :-(
  • 50
 GO STEPHYYYY!
  • 30
 You can geht up to 3 years in Germany...getting paid is another story
  • 40
 Hell yeah brother! 💪
  • 30
 Congrats Steph! The man for the job! - L
  • 30
 well done ! and nice puppy
  • 30
 Good luck Sarah!! We look forward to more killer content/interviews.
  • 40
 Ya buddy!
  • 40
 Hell yea buddy!
  • 20
 Hmm... Butch leaving and now this. @stephanepelletier blink twice to let me know I don't need to worry...
  • 20
 Congrats Sarah! Hope everything is going well with the new babe! We're expecting our 2nd little shredder any time now!
  • 20
 Congrats Stephane. Maybe be seeing you around Squamish a bit more now?
  • 20
 Congrats Stephane! You're gonna crush it!
  • 20
 @stephanepelletier what is the proper beanie height

above the ear or nah?
  • 70
 @stephanepelletier this is important.
  • 160
 @brianpark: @way2manyhobbies2keep Beanie height for the job you want, not the job you have. It also depends on temperature.
  • 60
 @stephanepelletier: i.kym-cdn.com/photos/images/original/002/530/853/861.jpg

In the picture above you are graduating from forklift operator to barista

I'm at barista working towards software engineer.
  • 30
 @way2manyhobbies2keep: I'm going to devolve into a Barista when I retire from medicine Smile
  • 10
 damn mate, that guy is the damn cutest thing I've seen in a while! The human is probably also cool Wink
  • 10
 For a second I thought @mikelevy was back with a new name. Welcome Stephane!
  • 13
 Hot tip ... "After interviewing a ridiculous number of incredibly talented candidates, it was clear Stephane was the right fit for the task at hand. Welcome Stephane, we are excited to see what you bring to the community." - hats off to the Stephane.

If you were going to give it to Stephane and knew he had the cred, pick a few other great candidates and be genuine, but don't be be 'ridiculous'. Stop wasting your time, stop wasting theirs.
  • 20
 Heck yea! Congrats Stephane and Pinkbike!
  • 10
 Stoked for you dude, love Dug.
  • 20
 Young Dug
  • 10
 is stephane the man or the dog
  • 10
 Hi from sunny South Australia.
  • 10
 Puppy-shaped anti-negativity shield. Cunning!
  • 11
 Welcome to pinkbike...time to harden up Stefane youtu.be/yKavLUAiRWs?si=Y2Yexkez1eayxv_5
  • 21
 Screw Pelletier -please talk about the dog......
  • 10
 Wait whattt?!?! That’s awesome!
  • 20
 Good luck Sarah!
  • 10
 We have more better Pelletiers in Maine...
  • 10
 Yeah boy! Certified shredder
  • 33
 So you lost Christina and filled the position with another **copy paste** white dude? Exciting news. /s
  • 10
 Stephane is the man!
  • 13
 Hoping for some nice articles from the new guy AKA: "ridelog deleted..."
Below threshold threads are hidden







