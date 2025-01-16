Stephane Pelletier Joins Pinkbike

Pinkbike’s incredible content manager Sarah Moore is going on maternity leave next week and I want to thank her for the huge impact she’s had on the site. We're pretty sure that there’s nobody more constructive, positive, and generally helpful in the bike industry. We're wishing her the best this year, and will be eagerly awaiting her return in 2026.
It’s been no small feat to find someone to fill those shoes, but we’re excited to announce that Stephane Pelletier has joined the team during Sarah's leave. Stephane has been on Pinkbike since he was a teenager, and has worked with the platform over the years as a rider, as well as in content and communications at brands like Rocky Mountain and Forbidden Bike Company.
After interviewing a ridiculous number of incredibly talented candidates, it was clear Stephane was the right fit for the task at hand. Welcome Stephane, we are excited to see what you bring to the community.
(Yes, I'm shouting)
It was less when I went off 15 years ago
The extra 15 weeks you get is called Maternity. And you can share the 40/69 week parental leave. I took 5 weeks off at different times while my wife was off. So she got the 15 weeks maternity leave, 35 weeks parental leave and I got 5 weeks parental leave. We'd do the 18 months if we could do it over.
And if „someone has to have much less than me and has to struggle more than me“ is more important to people than „let’s see that nobody gets left behind too far and that rich people pay their fair share“ you end up with conservatives and or right wingers that ruin everything.
There is a reason why Europeans are a bit confused by many aspects of the US way of life...
Having a job that you need to do everyday can give you a incredible sense of purpose and pursuit. I sort of feel sorry for anyone who wants to take that much time off from their job.
That being said, we sort of needed to go back to work. We've had both of our kids in daycare since they were 4 mo. It literally takes all of our money.
Welcome Stephane, worthy beneficiary of glorious socialist mat-leave policies. All the best to Sarah too!
As a Canadian I believed the myth of Canadian superiority for years untill I started reading about other countries outside the US are getting for their money. There are so many more ways to do it than America does, and Canadians are not at the front of the pack.
A real guy who can really ride, nice choice.
The Thumbnails are all broken??
BTW: yesterday at the bouldering gym, I saw someone wearing a Pinkbike t-shirt, and I am absolutely consumed with jealousy. Where on earth can I get one of those? My life feels incomplete without it....THANKS
above the ear or nah?
In the picture above you are graduating from forklift operator to barista
I'm at barista working towards software engineer.
If you were going to give it to Stephane and knew he had the cred, pick a few other great candidates and be genuine, but don't be be 'ridiculous'. Stop wasting your time, stop wasting theirs.