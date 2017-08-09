Stephen Matthews: The Handlebar - Video

This spring Stephen Matthews approached us with an idea to make a video centered around 'the Chromag handlebar'. It was a bit of a different direction for us. Usually, we make videos that are stories about riders, places, experiences, and not so much about the product. Stephen's take was that the handlebar was at the center of his experiences and he wanted to say something about that. So here it is. We hope you like it!
The Handlebar
Ten years ago, my older brother gave me his used Chromag handlebar so I could make an upgrade to my existing mountain bike. It was scratched up from a crash he’d taken earlier that season, but I didn’t care. I’d been fortunate enough to visit Whistler a few times by that point in my life and had seen the infamous bear logo plastered on fire hydrants, and a blocky-stem holding up the water fountain in the Whistler Bike Park. I’d even noticed a shiny trophy at a local sushi restaurant, which read “Samurai of Singletrack”, and included a short list of local legends whose names were tied to the emerging brand. Chromag's obvious commitment to riding was something I could identify with.
Since then I’ve put a Chromag handlebar on every bike I’ve owned. I’ve always respected both the product and image, likely because it’s driven by such a dedicated group of riders. Even early print ads have stuck in my mind, like the one of Tyler Morland navigating an impossible field of rock along an elevated bridge of cedar slats. To me, it epitomized coastal riding and a dedication to building something different.
I think about all the trips I’ve been on and trails I’ve ridden in the past ten years, and it’s cool to think I’ve been hanging onto a Chromag bar for all of them. I’m proud to have a Chromag handlebar on the front of my bike and get stoked every time I see other riders who have made the same choice.
