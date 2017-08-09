Stephen Matthews: The Handlebar - Video





This spring Stephen Matthews approached us with an idea to make a video centered around 'the Chromag handlebar'. It was a bit of a different direction for us. Usually, we make videos that are stories about riders, places, experiences, and not so much about the product. Stephen's take was that the handlebar was at the center of his experiences and he wanted to say something about that. So here it is. We hope you like it!









The Handlebar



Ten years ago, my older brother gave me his used Chromag handlebar so I could make an upgrade to my existing mountain bike. It was scratched up from a crash he’d taken earlier that season, but I didn’t care. I’d been fortunate enough to visit Whistler a few times by that point in my life and had seen the infamous bear logo plastered on fire hydrants, and a blocky-stem holding up the water fountain in the Whistler Bike Park. I’d even noticed a shiny trophy at a local sushi restaurant, which read “Samurai of Singletrack”, and included a short list of local legends whose names were tied to the emerging brand. Chromag's obvious commitment to riding was something I could identify with.



