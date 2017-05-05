RACING

Stepping into the Ring: iXS European Downhill Cup 1 – Kranjska Gora

May 5, 2017
by Racement  

It was a cloudy and wet start into the day
STEPPING INTO THE RING
Words & Photography // Rick Schubert
It was a cloudy and wet start into the day

Stepping into the ring is never an easy task. The mental pressure you feel can be so intense that even the strongest can decay and when it comes to racing it is not any different. Especially when you are in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, for the first round of the iXS European DH Cup, it hits you hard. After just one week off from downhill racing, plenty of the European and even some oversea riders made their way to Slovenia, a venue that has it all.

It is the third time that the iXS European DH Cup is visiting Kranjska Gora and for most of the riders, it is a love-hate relationship. The track is one of a kind and definitely on world cup level although it is not as long as a world cup track. There are as many roots as needles on a cactus but the main problem is they can hurt even more. It is a crucial track with no room for mistakes and still, the riders are enjoying their stay, the challenging course, the great food and the huge mountainside which surrounds the village.

Today was the first day of the event including track walk and a first rough practice session. It rained hard the last couple of days and the track looked in nightmare conditions as the riders were checking out the course. Luckily the sun made its appearance with the start of the first practice and the ground started to dry. The wet roots were up for some shapes and riders built their speed for tomorrow's seeding run.

With the snow on top the tail of the Karawanken mountain range looked even more impressive
With the snow on top the tail of the Karawanken mountain range looked even more impressive

This is how they roll in Slovenia a rusty Renault Twingo with a Mondraker on top
This is how they roll in Slovenia, a rusty Renault Twingo with a Mondraker on top

Riders ready Jasper Jauch is dropping in
Riders ready? Jasper Jauch is dropping in

The first wood section is big wake up call. Gnar factor 100 in the wet
The first wood section is a big wake up call. Gnar factor 100 in the wet

Roots roots roots.
Roots, roots, roots.

Fortunalety these muddy ruts did not stay long. Sunshine in the afternoon dried the track really quick and the dirt was absolutely prime
Fortunalety these muddy ruts did not stay long. The Sunshine in the afternoon dried the track really quick and the dirt was absolutely prime

The track was beat up big times by the rain of the last days what secured a fun trackwalk
The track was beat up big times by the rain of the last days what secured a fun trackwalk

The open bits between the gnarly wood sections are wide open and super fast what put on a smile on everybodys face
The open bits between the gnarly wood sections are wide open and super fast what put on a smile on everybody's face

Noel Niederberger is without a doubt a man to watch out for here in Kranjska Gora
Noel Niederberger is without a doubt a man to watch out for here in Kranjska Gora

NS Bikes Teamrider Slawomir Lukasik was last years overall winner and the man to beat
NS Bikes Team rider Slawomir Lukasik was last year's overall winner and the man to beat

Carina Cappellari is on a new team and wants redemption for last years second place in the overall
Carina Cappellari is on a new team and wants redemption for last year's second place in the overall

With a total lenght of 2000m and a vertical drop of 300m Krankska Gora is quite a short course which does not mean it is an easy one
With a total length of 2000m and a vertical drop of 300m Krankska Gora is quite a short course which does not mean it is an easy one

The lower part of the track is a little bit more bikepark with a way faster rolling surface and smaller roots
The lower part of the track is a little bit more bike park with a way faster rolling surface and smaller roots

Even though it started raining during the trackwalk the riders were all smiles and stoked to get the first practice session underway
Even though it started raining during the track walk the riders were all smiles and stoked to get the first practice session underway

This is where everyone wants to take a seat the Red Bull hotseat
This is where everyone wants to take a seat, the Red Bull hotseat

It is the third year in a row that Kranjska Gora hosts the IXS European DH Series
It is the third year in a row that Kranjska Gora hosts the IXS European DH Series

The new founded german GZ Racing Team does not do things by half-measures
The new founded german GZ Racing Team does not do things by half-measures

The 1 plate brings a lot of expectations and pletty of pressure. In tomorrows seeding we will see if Slawomir Lukasik is able to handle all this
The #1 plate brings a lot of expectations and plenty of pressure. In tomorrow's seeding, we will see if Slawomir Lukasik is able to handle all this

Even in the dry most of the riders were riding aggressive downhill tires
Even in the dry most of the riders were riding aggressive downhill tires

The Unior Tools Team set up their tents and is thirsty for some champagne
The Unior Tools Team set up their tents and is thirsty for some champagne

Just a few pedal strokes out of the gate and the riders are already in a root nightmare
Just a few pedal strokes out of the gate and the riders are already in a root nightmare

Erik Irmisch trained hard all winter and is ready to go.
Erik Irmisch trained hard all winter and is ready to go.

Veronika Widmann is one of the youngest female elite riders but definitely not the slowest
Veronika Widmann is one of the youngest female elite riders but definitely not the slowest

Slawomir Lukasik makes his way through the first wood section
Slawomir Lukasik makes his way through the first wood section

The portugese rider Filipa Peres trying her best to stay upright on the roots
The Portuguese rider Filipa Peres trying her best to stay upright on the roots

It was no easy day for the saftey fences but all the riders came out healthy
It was no easy day for the safety fences but all the riders came out healthy

Besides all the roots the terrain in Kranjska Gora is really steep
Besides all the roots the terrain in Kranjska Gora is really steep

Carina Cappellari looked fast on her new NS BIkes Fuzz
Carina Cappellari looked fast on her new NS Bikes Fuzz

Harry Molloy ripping berms
Harry Molloy ripping berms

Ziga Pandur squeezing the jumps to carry the maximun of speed
Ziga Pandur squeezing the jumps to carry the maximum of speed

Matt Walker made his way to Slovenia and is showing some incredible speed plus his enormous style
Matt Walker made his way to Slovenia and is showing some incredible speed plus his enormous style

Focus and speed
Focus and speed

Sandra Ruebesam sending the big table top on the motorway
Sandra Ruebesam sending the big table top on the motorway

Jure Zabjek is running the 2 plate and already showed a promising speed in his first runs
Jure Zabjek is running the #2 plate and already showed a promising speed in his first runs

These two massive berms are leading the riders on the big motorway which features three jumps and plenty of airtime
These two massive berms are leading the riders on the big motorway which features three jumps and plenty of airtime

When the sun came out the riders had to deal with harsh light conditions
When the sun came out the riders had to deal with harsh light conditions

Amazing scenerie as the riders headed to the top for their final practice runs
Amazing scenery as the riders headed to the top for their final practice runs

Oldschool gras turns never disappoint but they will be crucial when it starts raining again
Oldschool grass turns never disappoint but they will be crucial when it starts raining again

The first day ended with an epic sunset
The first day ended with an epic sunset


ixsdownhillcup.com | Facebook | Instagram

2017 iXS Sponsors



MENTIONS: @iXSsports / @Racement


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
175008 views
Qualifying Results - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
121478 views
Holy Water: Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 – Finals Photo Epic
85301 views
What's In a World Cup Mechanic's Toolbox?
82338 views
Pole Evolink 140 - Review
79061 views
Randoms - Bike Festival Riva, 2017
68067 views
Big Wheelin' - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017 - Qualifying Photo Epic
61641 views
Intend Suspension – Bike Festival Riva, 2017
58482 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.039432
Mobile Version of Website