Stepping into the Ring: iXS European Downhill Cup 1 – Kranjska Gora





It was a cloudy and wet start into the day



Stepping into the ring is never an easy task. The mental pressure you feel can be so intense that even the strongest can decay and when it comes to racing it is not any different. Especially when you are in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, for the first round of the iXS European DH Cup, it hits you hard. After just one week off from downhill racing, plenty of the European and even some oversea riders made their way to Slovenia, a venue that has it all.



It is the third time that the iXS European DH Cup is visiting Kranjska Gora and for most of the riders, it is a love-hate relationship. The track is one of a kind and definitely on world cup level although it is not as long as a world cup track. There are as many roots as needles on a cactus but the main problem is they can hurt even more. It is a crucial track with no room for mistakes and still, the riders are enjoying their stay, the challenging course, the great food and the huge mountainside which surrounds the village.



Today was the first day of the event including track walk and a first rough practice session. It rained hard the last couple of days and the track looked in nightmare conditions as the riders were checking out the course. Luckily the sun made its appearance with the start of the first practice and the ground started to dry. The wet roots were up for some shapes and riders built their speed for tomorrow's seeding run.





With the snow on top the tail of the Karawanken mountain range looked even more impressive





This is how they roll in Slovenia, a rusty Renault Twingo with a Mondraker on top





Riders ready? Jasper Jauch is dropping in





The first wood section is a big wake up call. Gnar factor 100 in the wet









Fortunalety these muddy ruts did not stay long. The Sunshine in the afternoon dried the track really quick and the dirt was absolutely prime





The track was beat up big times by the rain of the last days what secured a fun trackwalk





The open bits between the gnarly wood sections are wide open and super fast what put on a smile on everybody's face





Noel Niederberger is without a doubt a man to watch out for here in Kranjska Gora





NS Bikes Team rider Slawomir Lukasik was last year's overall winner and the man to beat





Carina Cappellari is on a new team and wants redemption for last year's second place in the overall





With a total length of 2000m and a vertical drop of 300m Krankska Gora is quite a short course which does not mean it is an easy one





The lower part of the track is a little bit more bike park with a way faster rolling surface and smaller roots





Even though it started raining during the track walk the riders were all smiles and stoked to get the first practice session underway





This is where everyone wants to take a seat, the Red Bull hotseat





It is the third year in a row that Kranjska Gora hosts the IXS European DH Series





The new founded german GZ Racing Team does not do things by half-measures





The #1 plate brings a lot of expectations and plenty of pressure. In tomorrow's seeding, we will see if Slawomir Lukasik is able to handle all this





Even in the dry most of the riders were riding aggressive downhill tires





The Unior Tools Team set up their tents and is thirsty for some champagne





Just a few pedal strokes out of the gate and the riders are already in a root nightmare





Erik Irmisch trained hard all winter and is ready to go.





Veronika Widmann is one of the youngest female elite riders but definitely not the slowest





Slawomir Lukasik makes his way through the first wood section





The Portuguese rider Filipa Peres trying her best to stay upright on the roots





It was no easy day for the safety fences but all the riders came out healthy





Besides all the roots the terrain in Kranjska Gora is really steep





Carina Cappellari looked fast on her new NS Bikes Fuzz





Harry Molloy ripping berms





Ziga Pandur squeezing the jumps to carry the maximum of speed





Matt Walker made his way to Slovenia and is showing some incredible speed plus his enormous style





Focus and speed





Sandra Ruebesam sending the big table top on the motorway





Jure Zabjek is running the #2 plate and already showed a promising speed in his first runs





These two massive berms are leading the riders on the big motorway which features three jumps and plenty of airtime





When the sun came out the riders had to deal with harsh light conditions





Amazing scenery as the riders headed to the top for their final practice runs





Oldschool grass turns never disappoint but they will be crucial when it starts raining again




