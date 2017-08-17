VIDEOS

Steps to the Top - Caroline Buchanan

Aug 17, 2017
by SRAM  

Video by Mind Spark Cinema // Photos by Adrian Marcoux // Words by Joe Parkin


by SramMedia
A never-ending quest for more perfection

Caroline Buchanan is well spoken and immensely professional. Her smile is bright and contagious. And her riding style tells the story of a lifetime spent trying to make her bicycle go faster.

Caroline rides bikes. She rides all kinds of them, in fact. She speaks fondly of all her bikes, from her Harley to her downhill rig to her BMX race bike—the one that made her a star. She talks about learning new skills and perfecting others. She talks about new experiences in bicycling disciplines she’s still trying to master.


But her roots are found in the short, almost violent bursts of speed out of a start gate, and the perfect timing and skill it takes to extract the maximum amount of speed out of a BMX track. Which is why the Crankworx event she simply cannot stand to lose is the Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge.

Gone here, though, are the powerful starts, because there are no chains allowed on the Crankworx pumptracks. Here, it boils down to making the most efficient use of your body and the track layout to find winning speed. A lap is only a few handfuls of seconds long, but laps of practice and qualifying and then the live show start to add up. It’s no joke.


Caroline grew up doing this. She’s built for it. She owns the experience of thousands of races. And she’s forever focused on the win. If you think about it for a minute, almost every other Crankworx event gives the rider at least a moment in the run to reset and refocus. There’s no time for that here. You have to get qualifying and heats right if you want to advance to the final. And the only way to win the final is to make it perfect.

Caroline Buchanan knows what it takes to lay down perfect laps when she has to. And she loves it when everything comes together for the win.


The Ultimate Pumptrack Challenge presented by RockShox finale goes down Thursday night between 8-10PM at Blackcomb Base 2—with free gondola rides from Whistler Village starting at 5:00PM.

  • + 1
 Top notch rider/racer/human. I'm friends with Barry and it's so cool to see a rad couple such as them crushing it worldwide. It's also great to see competition on the women's side get better and better.
  • + 1
 Can we clone Caroline? such a rad person to have on the circuit...and another good portrayal of SRAM athletes with these steps to the top series.
  • + 1
 her arm is bigger than mine
  • + 2
 1000's of races x_x

