Steps to the Top, Emil Johansson - Video

May 4, 2017
by SRAM  

during Crankworx Rotorua New Zealand.
STEPS TO THE TOP—EMIL JOHANSSON
Video by Mind Spark Cinema // Photos by Adrian Marcoux & Sven Martin // Words by Joe Parkin


Steps to the Top - Emil Johansson

by SramMedia
"We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, therefore, is not an act, but a habit." – Aristotle


They say about great athletes that the body is quiet, that they waste no effort. Same as it is with great artists and musicians—their magic is often strongest in what they omit than in adding another brush stroke or note.

Watch Emil Johansson for a minute and you’ll see that same sort of economy of effort, a fun but edited riding style that is quiet, while at the same time projecting no small amount of genius.

This stylish Swede is only 17 years old, but he already rides with a level of competition maturity that takes most riders years to achieve—if they find it at all.

We could discuss his work ethic, the fact that he has often practiced in freezing temperatures. We could talk about this young rider leaving home to practice in a warmer climate, or how he’s been competing since he was 13. We could go into all kinds of details into the life and mind of Emil Johansson.

But, somehow, that would be decidedly un-Swedish, and feels like it would actually betray the art he made at Crankworx, Rotorua. Because, tala är silver, tiga är guld. Talk is silver, silence is gold.


Steps to the top Emil Johansson

Steps to the top Emil Johansson
Steps to the top Emil Johansson

Steps to the top Emil Johansson

during Crankworx Rotorua New Zealand.

during Crankworx Rotorua New Zealand.

during Crankworx Rotorua New Zealand.
during Crankworx Rotorua New Zealand.

during Crankworx Rotorua New Zealand.

Steps to the top Emil Johansson

Video by: Mind Spark Cinema
Photos by: Adrian Marcoux & Sven Martin
Words by: Joe Parkin




@SramMedia


6 Comments

  • + 9
 Brandon Semenuk of the future?! Love how he brings his own creative style, he's got bar spins dialed!
  • + 2
 yeah, this dude is the new-school.
  • + 3
 I feel that he will be on the scene for a long time! The new king
  • + 2
 THAT flipwhip to invert, oh my god this kid gets me amped
  • + 1
 Heck yea, Emil. Keep smashing laps and keeping them stylish
  • + 1
 SO GOOD Smile

