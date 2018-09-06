Steve Peat & Josh Bender Inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

Mountain Bike Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Inductees
This month, on September 21 and 22, the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame will induct six new members, including two pivotal figures in the Pinkbike community, at a dinner awards ceremony that will take place at the HOF headquarters in the Marin Museum of Bicycling
.
Steve Peat has been one of the most inspirational downhill downhill racer of the past two decades. His affable manners off track and absolutely driven riding style on course are well known, but I doubt that many of us can count the younger riders that he has mentored, either directly, or with a few chosen words at the right moment.
Josh Bender's go big or go home style is almost as famous as the swagger he threw down during his formative years. Bender's successful "first descents" pale in comparison to the number of spectacular failures that have been recorded on film and viewed by untold millions on the inter-web. The real Josh Bender is quiet and introspective - and he hasn't lost the skills.
Steve Peat and Josh Bender will be inducted beside Leadville Trail 100 founder Ken Chlouber, along with brothers Paul, Simon and Jonathan Kennett, who brought the sport to New Zealand. It should be a great party.
From the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame:
An amazing group of Inductees… come ride with them in Fairfax!
You certainly won’t want to miss our fabulous Induction Weekend at the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in beautiful Fairfax, California, September 21st and 22nd! It’s a weekend filled with fun, sun, and hanging out with the new Inductees! Get to know them over a 3-event weekend of great food, beer, legendary rides and the incredible Marin Museum of Bicycling / Mountain Bike Hall of Fame collections. Be part of history – be here!2018 Induction Weekend Tickets on sale now!
7 Comments
Post a Comment