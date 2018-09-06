Steve Peat & Josh Bender Inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

An amazing group of Inductees… come ride with them in Fairfax!

2018 Induction Weekend Tickets on sale now!

You certainly won’t want to miss our fabulous Induction Weekend at the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in beautiful Fairfax, California, September 21st and 22nd! It’s a weekend filled with fun, sun, and hanging out with the new Inductees! Get to know them over a 3-event weekend of great food, beer, legendary rides and the incredible Marin Museum of Bicycling / Mountain Bike Hall of Fame collections. Be part of history – be here!