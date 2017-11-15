Pinkbike.com
Steve Peat Raw - Video
Nov 14, 2017
by
Tom Grice
Steve Peat Raw // Loam Foam
by
TOMGRICE
Peaty chucks a leg over his Santacruz Hightower LT and heads into the woods to celebrate the release of his professional grade bike cleaner called Loam Foam, via the pub of course!
I'll drink to that!
MENTIONS:
@TOMGRICE
steveczech
(10 mins ago)
"Peaty chucks a leg over his Santacruz Hightower LT and heads into the woods...:
Except that it's a 5010. I'll still drink to it!
+ 2
cunning-linguist
(16 mins ago)
10/10! More Peaty please!!!!
+ 2
jbgogolf
(9 mins ago)
Shred, wash, rePeat
