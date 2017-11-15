PRESS RELEASES

Steve Peat Raw - Video

Nov 14, 2017
by Tom Grice  
Steve Peat Raw // Loam Foam

by TOMGRICE
Views: 324    Faves: 1    Comments: 0

Peaty chucks a leg over his Santacruz Hightower LT and heads into the woods to celebrate the release of his professional grade bike cleaner called Loam Foam, via the pub of course!

I'll drink to that!

Steve Peat Loam Foam

Steve Peat Loam Foam

Steve Peat Loam Foam

www.greenoversports.com
peatys.co.uk

3 Comments

  • + 1
 "Peaty chucks a leg over his Santacruz Hightower LT and heads into the woods...:

Except that it's a 5010. I'll still drink to it!
  • + 2
 10/10! More Peaty please!!!!
  • + 2
 Shred, wash, rePeat

Post a Comment



